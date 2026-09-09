Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Sanu Gold Corp. (CSE: SANU) (OTCQB: SNGCF) ("Sanu Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to list its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

In connection with the proposed TSXV listing, the Company intends to voluntarily delist its common shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), with the timing of the CSE delisting to be coordinated with the commencement of trading on the TSXV. The Company has received conditional approval for the listing from the TSXV.

Martin Pawlitschek, President and CEO of Sanu Gold, stated, "We are pleased to have received conditional approval from the TSXV. We believe a TSXV listing will provide Sanu Gold with an enhanced capital markets profile as we execute our strategy of unlocking value across our properties in Guinea's Siguiri Basin."

The Company has also filed a National Instrument 43-101 technical report for its Daina Gold Project, as part of, and in connection with the TSXV listing.

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURES

Qualified Persons

The Technical Report was prepared by Ghislain Tourigny, P.Geo., Ph.D., and Simon Meadows Smith, P.Geo., each of whom is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

The scientific and technical information in this news release that has been extracted or summarized from the Technical Report has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Tourigny and Mr. Meadows Smith.

The scientific and technical information in this news release relating to exploration undertaken after the effective date of the Technical Report has been reviewed and approved by Serigne Dieng, Ph.D., M.Sc., MAIG, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, Exploration Manager of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Sanu's existing public disclosure identifies Dr. Dieng in this capacity.

Filing of Daina Technical Report

In connection with the TSXV listing, the Company has filed on SEDAR + the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Daina Gold Project, Republic of Guinea", dated April 25, 2025, with an effective date of March 16, 2025 (the "Technical Report").

The Technical Report was prepared by Ghislain Tourigny, P.Geo., Ph.D. and Simon Meadows Smith, P.Geo. Each of Mr. Tourigny and Mr. Meadows Smith is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and each is independent of the Company.

The Technical Report outlines the recommended exploration work to advance the Daina Project, including follow-up RC, AC and diamond drilling to evaluate extensions of known mineralization and to test identified exploration targets, together with geological mapping, topographic surveying, sample analysis and related field activities.

The Company has also completed an internal Qualified Person ("QP") reconciliation review comparing the recommended exploration programs and budgets contained in the Technical Report against exploration work completed at the Daina Gold Project through Q1 2026. Such reconciliation review was made available to TSXV.

The reconciliation review concluded that exploration activities completed since the effective date of the Technical Report have materially advanced the objectives of the recommended Phase 1 and Phase 2 work programs outlined in the Technical Report, with work remaining from the recommended Phases to be completed. Key findings from the reconciliation include 10,304 metres of AC, RC and diamond drilling completed at Daina during FY2025; Completion of an additional target-definition program in late-2025 and early-2026, including approximately 12,890 metres of auger drilling, 6,772 auger samples, 94 rock-chip samples and 133.75 line-kilometres of induced polarization (IP) geophysics; Total actual Daina expenditure of approximately US$2.83 million from April 2025 through February 2026 while the original recommended exploration budget in the Technical Report totalled US$4.25 million, excluding contingency, with the remaining balance of the originally recommended exploration program estimated at approximately US$1.42 million which may be expanded pending current drilling program results. The reconciliation review further concluded that exploration activities did not follow the exact sequencing originally contemplated in the Technical Report, with portions of the Phase 2 target-definition and drilling programs advanced earlier than initially planned in response to encouraging exploration results and expansion of the interpreted mineralized footprint. The Company believes the work completed to date demonstrates significant advancement of the Daina Gold Project and supports continued exploration focused on expanding and testing mineralized structures across the broader project area.

ABOUT SANU GOLD CORP.

Sanu Gold is a Canadian gold exploration company advancing the Daina, Diguifara and Bantabaye gold projects in Guinea's Siguiri Basin, a prolific gold-producing district that hosts several operating mines and significant gold discoveries.

The Company has identified kilometre-scale gold-bearing structures and multiple drill targets across its project portfolio and is focused on making significant gold discoveries through systematic exploration.

Sanu Gold is operated by an experienced technical and management team with a track record in mineral discovery, project advancement, resource development and mine permitting.

Martin Pawlitschek

President & CEO, Sanu Gold Corp

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicates", "opportunity", "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Sanu believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans for exploration on its properties and ability to execute on plans, including future proposed work and expenditures on Daina, ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, ability to maintain its material property agreements, mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop its projects; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of gold and other metals, changes in general economic conditions and local risks in the jurisdiction (Guinea) in which it operates, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the potential for new discoveries, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

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