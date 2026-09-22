Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Sanu Gold Corp. (CSE: SANU) (OTCQB: SNGCF) ("Sanu Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive metallurgical test results for samples collected from the Company's Daina and Diguifara gold exploration properties ("Daina" and "Diguifara") in Guinea, West Africa.
Highlights
Initial metallurgical testwork was undertaken on 136 selected drill samples from the Daina and Diguifara properties, encompassing a broad range of gold grades.
The testwork returned recoveries of:
91% average gold recovery from 91 samples at Diguifara; and
94% average gold recovery from 45 samples at Daina.
At Daina, recoveries ranged from 93.2% to 94.6% across the three calculated head-grade ranges tested. At Diguifara, the corresponding averages ranged from 88.2% to 94.6%.
Recoveries across the oxide, transition and fresh-rock categories ranged from 93.8% to 94.2% at Daina and 90.1% to 92.3% at Diguifara.
The results are broadly comparable in magnitude to the Company's previous initial cyanide leach results at Bantabaye, which returned average gold recoveries of 92% to 93%.
These preliminary results indicate a high proportion of cyanide-soluble gold in the selected samples and support further metallurgical testwork.
These preliminary screening results support more detailed metallurgical testwork using representative composite samples.
Martin Pawlitschek, President and CEO of Sanu Gold, commented: "These initial cyanide leach results are encouraging, with average gold recoveries of 91% at Diguifara and 94% at Daina. High calculated recoveries were observed across the weathering categories and calculated head-grade ranges tested. At Daina, recoveries ranged from 93% to 95% across the tested grade bands. At Diguifara, recoveries ranged from 88% in samples with calculated head grades below 0.25 g/t gold to 95% in samples above 0.50 g/t gold.
The results are broadly comparable in magnitude to our previous initial cyanide leach testwork at Bantabaye, although the programs used different analytical protocols. The next stage will use representative composite samples to evaluate leach kinetics, reagent consumption, grind response and potential recoveries under defined processing conditions."
Program Summary
The primary objective of the metallurgical testwork was to provide an initial assessment of the cyanide-solubility response of selected mineralized samples from Daina and Diguifara (Figure 1).
Figure 1: Daina and Diguifara Project Locations, Guinea, West Africa: Target Areas in red circles.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/315370_6a70f665b4e759c4_001full.jpg
Preliminary cyanide leach tests were completed on 136 selected drill samples from Daina and Diguifara. All 45 samples submitted from Daina produced valid results. At Diguifara, 91 samples were submitted, of which one was excluded because of an invalid residue result, leaving 90 valid results. Arithmetic mean calculated gold recovery was 94.0% at Daina and 91.2% at Diguifara.
The samples cover a range of calculated head grades and include oxide, transition and fresh material. The Diguifara samples comprise principally greywacke and shale, while the Daina samples include sandstone, shale and felsic intrusive material. The testwork returned average calculated gold recoveries of approximately 91% at Diguifara and 94% at Daina (Table 1).
Table 1. Summary of Initial Cyanide Leach Testwork at Daina and Diguifara
|Property
|Samples submitted
|Valid recoveries
|Sample material
|Arithmetic mean calculated gold recovery
|Daina
|45
|45
|RC, AC and DD samples
|94.0%
|Diguifara
|91
|90
|RC and AC samples
|91.2%
|Total
|136
|135
The cyanide leach response remained high across the calculated head-grade ranges tested (Table 2). At Daina, arithmetic mean calculated recoveries were 94.6%, 94.6% and 93.2% for samples with calculated head grades below 0.25 g/t gold, from 0.25 to 0.50 g/t gold, and above 0.50 g/t gold, respectively. At Diguifara, the corresponding recoveries were 88.2%, 92.8% and 94.6%. These grade bands are descriptive sample groupings and should not be interpreted as demonstrating a causal relationship between head grade and recovery.
Table 2. Arithmetic Mean Calculated Gold Recovery by Calculated Head Grade
|Project
|Calculated head-grade
range (g/t Gold)
|Valid samples
|Arithmetic mean
calculated recovery
|Daina
|<0.25
|18
|94.6%
|Daina
|0.25-0.50
|8
|94.6%
|Daina
|>0.50
|19
|93.2%
|Diguifara
|<0.25
|37
|88.2%
|Diguifara
|0.25-0.50
|35
|92.8%
|Diguifara
|>0.50
|18
|94.6%
|Notes: Calculated head grade is the sum of cyanide-soluble gold and residual gold. Reported recoveries are arithmetic means of the individual sample recoveries within each band. Grade bands are descriptive only and are not economic cut-offs. One Diguifara sample with an invalid residue result was excluded.
Arithmetic mean calculated recoveries remained high across the tested weathering categories (Table 3), ranging from 93.8% to 94.2% at Daina and from 90.1% to 92.3% at Diguifara. Importantly, high recoveries were maintained in the tested fresh-rock samples at both projects.
Table 3. Arithmetic Mean Calculated Gold Recovery by Oxidation Category
|Project
|Weathering category
|Valid samples
| Arithmetic mean
calculated recovery
|Daina
|Oxide
|14
|93.9%
|Daina
|Transition
|13
|93.8%
|Daina
|Fresh rock
|18
|94.2%
|Diguifara
|Oxide
|37
|90.1%
|Diguifara
|Transition
|20
|91.6%
|Diguifara
|Fresh rock
|33
|92.3%
|Notes: The average calculated gold recoveries from cyanide leach testing across the oxidation categories are high, indicating that ore from all oxidation categories at both Diguifara and Daina is amenable to conventional cyanide leaching.
These preliminary screening results show high proportions of cyanide-soluble gold in the tested samples across the weathering categories. They do not constitute process-design or economic-recovery testwork.
Geology of the Tested Prospects
The tested Daina samples were collected from the Daina 1 South, Daina 2, Daina 2 South and Salat prospects, which extend along several trends up to 9 kilometres long. At Daina, mineralization occurs in structurally deformed turbiditic sedimentary rocks and altered felsic intrusive rocks (Salat) and is associated with quartz veins and stockworks, carbonate-hematite alteration, and fine disseminated pyrite, locally with arsenopyrite.
The tested Diguifara samples were collected from the DIG 1, DIG 2 and DIG 3 prospects, which extend along an approximately seven-kilometre trend. At Diguifara, mineralization occurs in volcaniclastic and sedimentary rocks along northwest-southeast shear zones and northeast-trending faults, commonly near greywacke-shale contacts. Mineralization is associated with quartz veins and stockworks, pyrite, arsenopyrite and propylitic alteration.
Drilling Operations Update
Since the Company's May 20, 2026 exploration update, Sanu has completed approximately 5,200 m of RC drilling across Daina, Bantabaye and Diguifara. At Daina, 41 Priority 1 RC holes totalling 4,081 m were completed through August 31, 2026 across Daina 3, Daina 1 North and Daina 2, followed by a further 104 m hole at Daina 1 North, bringing completed drilling to 42 holes totalling 4,185 m, with drilling ongoing. At Bantabaye, seven RC holes totalling 816 m were completed at Bantabaye South prior to the wet season and drilling is expected to recommence in the coming weeks. At Diguifara, RC drilling recently recommenced at Target 5, with three holes totalling 201 m already completed.
Next Steps
Future metallurgical testwork is planned to include more detailed characterization of mineralized material from Daina and Diguifara. This work is expected to include comminution (grindability) and cyanidation/leaching (bottle roll) testing to provide initial indications of crushing and milling requirements, gold leaching kinetics and key reagent consumption. Representative composite samples will be selected to evaluate variability between the principal geological and weathering domains identified at each property.
Testwork Procedures
Samples were submitted to MSALABS for Bulk Leach Extractable Gold (BLEG) analysis using method Au-CN04. The method uses a 1-kilogram sample for cyanide leaching, with gold in the leach solution determined by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS") and the remaining gold in the leach residue determined by fire assay. Gold recovery for each sample was calculated based on the proportion of cyanide-soluble gold relative to the combined cyanide-soluble gold and gold remaining in the leach residue: calculated by gold recovery (%) = cyanide-soluble gold / (cyanide-Soluble gold + Residue gold) × 100.
Individual calculated gold recovery was determined as cyanide-soluble gold divided by the sum of cyanide-soluble gold and residual gold, multiplied by 100. Arithmetic mean calculated gold recoveries represent the simple arithmetic mean of the individual calculated recoveries for all valid samples within the relevant sample population.
For calculation purposes, residue results reported below the analytical detection limit of 0.005 g/t gold were assigned a value of 0.0025 g/t gold, representing one-half of the detection limit.
The testwork represents an initial assessment of cyanide leach response and does not indicate process design or economic recoveries. More detailed metallurgical testwork will be required to determine optimized process conditions and expected gold recovery under potential future processing scenarios.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QA/QC")
Sample selection and shipment were undertaken under the supervision of the Company's geological team. The analytical batches included certified reference materials, blanks and duplicate or check analyses as part of the laboratory QA/QC program. Analytical results and associated QA/QC data were reviewed as part of the Company's data verification procedures. MSALABS is an internationally recognized commercial laboratory and is independent of Sanu Gold.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Serigne Dieng, Ph.D., M.Sc., a Member (MAIG) of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), Exploration Manager of the Company and a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Sanu Gold Corp.
Located within the world-class Siguiri Basin, host to several operating mines, Sanu Gold is exploring three high-quality gold exploration properties in Guinea targeting multi-million-ounce gold discoveries. The Company has defined kilometre-scale gold-bearing structures on each of the properties with multiple high-value drill targets. Sanu Gold is operated by a highly experienced team with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.
Martin Pawlitschek
President & CEO, Sanu Gold Corp
For further information regarding Sanu Gold, please visit the Company's website at www.sanugoldcorp.com or contact:
John McClintock +44 7718 576 395
johnm@sanugoldcorp.com
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
918 - 1030 West Georgia Street | Vancouver, British Columbia | Canada | V6E 2Y3
www.sanugoldcorp.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicates", "opportunity", "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Sanu believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans for exploration on its properties and ability to execute on plans, including the ability for preliminary results to accurately predict beneficial future exploration plans, ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, ability to maintain its material property agreements, mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop its projects; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of gold and other metals, changes in general economic conditions and local risks in the jurisdiction (Guinea) in which it operates, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the potential for new discoveries, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
Appendix 1 - Data
|Area
|Hole
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Length
(m)
|Oxidation
zone
|Lab Wt
|BLEG Au
(g/t)
|Tail FA Au
(g/t)
|Total Au
(g/t)
|Recovery
(%)
|Daina 1 South
|DAI-RC-090
|60
|62
|1
|Transition Zone
|2.24
|0.118
|0.022
|0.140
|84.29
|Daina 1 South
|DAI-RC-089
|74
|76
|1
|Transition Zone
|2.06
|0.138
|0.0025
|0.141
|98.22
|Daina 1 South
|DAI-AC-092
|34
|36
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|2.28
|0.149
|0.0025
|0.152
|98.35
|Daina 1 South
|DAI-DD-004
|97
|96
|1
|Fresh Rock
|2.06
|0.185
|0.0025
|0.188
|98.67
|Daina 1 South
|DAI-RC-102
|97
|98
|1
|Fresh Rock
|3.41
|0.158
|0.037
|0.195
|81.03
|Daina 1 South
|DAI-RC-099
|20
|21
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|3.72
|0.194
|0.0025
|0.197
|98.73
|Daina 1 South
|DAI-RC-090
|62
|64
|1
|Transition Zone
|1.85
|0.423
|0.01
|0.433
|97.69
|Daina 1 South
|DAI-RC-090
|42
|44
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|2.51
|0.404
|0.056
|0.460
|87.83
|Daina 1 South
|DAI-DD-004
|157
|158
|1
|Fresh Rock
|1.54
|0.56
|0.101
|0.661
|84.72
|Daina 1 South
|DAI-RC-097
|47
|48
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|3.18
|0.936
|0.031
|0.967
|96.79
|Daina 1 South
|DAI-RC-089
|70
|72
|1
|Transition Zone
|2.12
|0.891
|0.125
|1.016
|87.70
|Daina 1 South
|DAI-RC-090
|64
|66
|1
|Transition Zone
|1.63
|2.629
|0.0025
|2.632
|99.90
|Daina 1 South
|DAI-DD-004
|158
|159
|1
|Fresh Rock
|1.65
|2.578
|0.201
|2.779
|92.77
|Daina 1 South
|DAI-AC-092
|44
|46
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|1.85
|5.001
|0.379
|5.380
|92.96
|Daina 1 South
|DAI-DD-004
|175
|176
|1
|Fresh Rock
|1.5
|5.166
|0.858
|6.024
|85.76
|Daina 2 Main
|DAI-DD-007
|135
|136
|1
|Fresh Rock
|2.01
|0.086
|0.005
|0.091
|94.51
|Daina 2 Main
|DAI-DD-007
|110
|111
|1
|Fresh Rock
|1.47
|0.136
|0.009
|0.145
|93.79
|Daina 2 Main
|DAI-DD-007
|136
|137
|1
|Fresh Rock
|1.92
|0.256
|0.007
|0.263
|97.34
|Daina 2 Main
|DAI-DD-008
|84
|85
|1
|Transition Zone
|1.87
|0.528
|0.018
|0.546
|96.70
|Daina 2 Main
|DAI-DD-007
|141
|142
|1
|Fresh Rock
|1.85
|0.531
|0.021
|0.552
|96.20
|Daina 2 Main
|DAI-DD-008
|85
|86
|1
|Transition Zone
|2.06
|0.783
|0.062
|0.845
|92.66
|Daina 2 South
|DAI-RC-061
|18
|19
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|1.57
|0.117
|0.0025
|0.120
|97.91
|Daina 2 South
|DAI-RC-068
|102
|103
|1
|Fresh Rock
|1.5
|0.156
|0.0025
|0.159
|98.42
|Daina 2 South
|DAI-RC-061
|44
|45
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|1.54
|0.143
|0.016
|0.159
|89.94
|Daina 2 South
|DAI-RC-061
|74
|75
|1
|Fresh Rock
|1.8
|0.182
|0.0025
|0.185
|98.64
|Daina 2 South
|DAI-RC-061
|62
|63
|1
|Transition Zone
|1.38
|0.371
|0.0025
|0.374
|99.33
|Daina 2 South
|DAI-RC-061
|64
|65
|1
|Transition Zone
|1.64
|0.901
|0.103
|1.004
|89.74
|Daina 2 South
|DAI-RC-067
|35
|36
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|1.36
|1.049
|0.11
|1.159
|90.51
|Daina 2 South
|DAI-DD-003
|16
|17
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|2.33
|0.036
|0.0025
|0.039
|93.51
|Daina 2 South
|DAI-AC-137
|46
|48
|1
|Transition Zone
|3.16
|0.254
|0.036
|0.290
|87.59
|Daina 2 South
|DAI-DD-003
|157
|158
|1
|Fresh Rock
|1.63
|0.541
|0.009
|0.550
|98.36
|Daina 2 South
|DAI-DD-003
|179
|180
|1
|Fresh Rock
|1.67
|2.235
|0.05
|2.285
|97.81
|Daina 2 South
|DAI-AC-116
|22
|24
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|3.32
|7.106
|0.642
|7.748
|91.71
|Salat
|DAI-RC-076
|56
|58
|1
|Transition Zone
|1.19
|0.031
|0.0025
|0.034
|92.54
|Salat
|DAI-RC-095
|48
|50
|1
|Transition Zone
|3.1
|0.054
|0.0025
|0.057
|95.58
|Salat
|DAI-RC-095
|76
|78
|1
|Fresh Rock
|2.86
|0.066
|0.0025
|0.069
|96.35
|Salat
|DAI-RC-076
|52
|54
|1
|Transition Zone
|1.25
|0.112
|0.0025
|0.115
|97.82
|Salat
|DAI-DD-005
|18
|19
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|3.64
|0.209
|0.014
|0.223
|93.72
|Salat
|DAI-DD-006
|210
|211
|1
|Fresh Rock
|1.5
|0.24
|0.012
|0.252
|95.24
|Salat
|DAI-RC-092
|12
|14
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|2.66
|0.315
|0.0025
|0.318
|99.21
|Salat
|DAI-RC-078
|40
|42
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|1.41
|0.307
|0.025
|0.332
|92.47
|Salat
|DAI-RC-078
|134
|136
|1
|Fresh Rock
|1.56
|0.604
|0.0025
|0.607
|99.59
|Salat
|DAI-DD-005
|186
|187
|1
|Fresh Rock
|2.07
|0.718
|0.046
|0.764
|93.98
|Salat
|DAI-RC-095
|31
|32
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|2.51
|2.14
|0.203
|2.343
|91.34
|Salat
|DAI-DD-005
|281
|282
|1
|Fresh Rock
|1.87
|7.557
|0.696
|8.253
|91.57
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-001
|30
|32
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|3.52
|0.006
|0.0025
|0.0085
|70.59
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-003
|64
|66
|1
|Saprock
|3.57
|0.13
|0.0025
|0.1325
|98.11
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-004
|120
|122
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|3.52
|0.132
|0.0025
|0.1345
|98.14
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-001
|56
|58
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|3.62
|0.115
|0.021
|0.136
|84.56
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-022
|76
|78
|1
|Saprock
|3.58
|0.103
|0.04
|0.143
|72.03
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-003
|122
|124
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|3.46
|0.142
|0.0025
|0.1445
|98.27
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-003
|16
|18
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|3.59
|0.147
|0.0025
|0.1495
|98.33
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-003
|4
|6
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|3.62
|0.141
|0.012
|0.153
|92.16
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-002
|28
|30
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|3.45
|0.154
|0.0025
|0.1565
|98.40
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-001
|50
|52
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|3.57
|0.173
|0.0025
|0.1755
|98.58
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-004
|72
|74
|1
|Saprock
|3.47
|0.177
|0.0025
|0.1795
|98.61
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-003
|56
|58
|1
|Saprock
|3.66
|0.184
|0.0025
|0.1865
|98.66
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-004
|26
|28
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|3.53
|0.19
|0.0025
|0.1925
|98.70
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-022
|80
|82
|1
|Saprock
|3.6
|0.243
|0.0025
|0.2455
|98.98
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-005
|38
|40
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|3.53
|0.222
|0.047
|0.269
|82.53
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-002
|20
|22
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|3.49
|0.273
|0.02
|0.293
|93.17
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-004
|94
|96
|1
|Saprock
|3.62
|0.288
|0.03
|0.318
|90.57
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-022
|4
|6
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|3.55
|0.294
|0.028
|0.322
|91.30
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-002
|52
|54
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|3.47
|0.294
|0.032
|0.326
|90.18
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-003
|78
|80
|1
|Saprock
|3.59
|0.355
|0.02
|0.375
|94.67
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-009
|66
|68
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|3.52
|0.337
|0.062
|0.399
|84.46
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-004
|38
|40
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|3.56
|0.368
|0.032
|0.4
|92.00
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-004
|156
|158
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|3.64
|0.384
|0.026
|0.41
|93.66
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-004
|140
|142
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|3.58
|0.409
|0.0025
|0.4115
|99.39
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-002
|68
|70
|1
|Saprock
|3.39
|0.39
|0.042
|0.432
|90.28
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-004
|98
|100
|1
|Saprock
|3.53
|0.372
|0.064
|0.436
|85.32
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-001
|60
|62
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|3.56
|0.376
|0.083
|0.459
|81.92
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-003
|104
|106
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|3.57
|0.471
|0.014
|0.485
|97.11
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-003
|113
|114
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|2.7
|0.553
|0.073
|0.626
|88.34
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-009
|46
|48
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|3.51
|0.759
|0.043
|0.802
|94.64
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-004
|154
|156
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|3.6
|0.857
|0.066
|0.923
|92.85
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-009
|96
|98
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|3.48
|1.264
|0.033
|1.297
|97.46
|DIG-1
|DIG-RC-009
|114
|116
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|3.52
|1.345
|0.067
|1.412
|95.25
|DIG-2
|DIG-RC-011
|16
|18
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|3.45
|0.0025
|0.0025
|0.005
|DIG-2
|DIG-RC-010
|58
|60
|1
|Saprock
|3.48
|0.065
|0.0025
|0.0675
|96.30
|DIG-2
|DIG-RC-013
|8
|10
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|3.54
|0.08
|0.031
|0.111
|72.07
|DIG-2
|DIG-RC-011
|40
|42
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|3.53
|0.155
|0.0025
|0.1575
|98.41
|DIG-2
|DIG-RC-011
|38
|40
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|3.72
|0.143
|0.054
|0.197
|72.59
|DIG-2
|DIG-RC-012
|10
|12
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|3.55
|0.194
|0.045
|0.239
|81.17
|DIG-2
|DIG-RC-010
|4
|6
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|3.55
|0.237
|0.033
|0.27
|87.78
|DIG-2
|DIG-RC-011
|44
|46
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|3.54
|0.393
|0.013
|0.406
|96.80
|DIG-2
|DIG-RC-012
|74
|76
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|3.49
|0.471
|0.0025
|0.4735
|99.47
|DIG-2
|DIG-RC-011
|36
|38
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|3.46
|0.496
|0.0025
|0.4985
|99.50
|DIG-2
|DIG-RC-011
|82
|84
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|3.56
|1.053
|0.039
|1.092
|96.43
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-017
|110
|112
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|3.59
|0.016
|0.021
|0.037
|43.24
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-017
|50
|52
|1
|Saprock
|3.52
|0.111
|0.0025
|0.1135
|97.80
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-018
|62
|64
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|3.51
|0.126
|0.0025
|0.1285
|98.05
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-018
|46
|48
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|3.54
|0.151
|0.011
|0.162
|93.21
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-017
|66
|68
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|3.65
|0.153
|0.01
|0.163
|93.87
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-018
|98
|100
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|3.58
|0.164
|0.01
|0.174
|94.25
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-006
|76
|78
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|3.54
|0.138
|0.039
|0.177
|77.97
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-006
|88
|90
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|3.49
|0.145
|0.036
|0.181
|80.11
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-018
|28
|30
|1
|Saprock
|3.58
|0.139
|0.047
|0.186
|74.73
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-007
|78
|80
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|2.81
|0.122
|0.082
|0.204
|59.80
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-008
|46
|48
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|2.31
|0.184
|0.033
|0.217
|84.79
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-007
|98
|100
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|2.5
|0.221
|0.0025
|0.2235
|98.88
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-008
|40
|42
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|2.44
|0.178
|0.051
|0.229
|77.73
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-008
|14
|16
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|2.37
|0.207
|0.024
|0.231
|89.61
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-007
|64
|66
|1
|Saprock
|2.07
|0.234
|0.0025
|0.2365
|98.94
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-008
|30
|32
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|2.15
|0.235
|0.0025
|0.2375
|98.95
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-017
|72
|74
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|3.62
|0.235
|0.0025
|0.2375
|98.95
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-007
|60
|62
|1
|Saprock
|2.31
|0.19
|0.055
|0.245
|77.55
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-017
|88
|90
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|3.5
|0.25
|0.006
|0.256
|97.66
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-006
|108
|110
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|3.59
|0.247
|0.041
|0.288
|85.76
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-017
|48
|50
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|3.63
|0.287
|0.0025
|0.2895
|99.14
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-007
|84
|86
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|2.54
|0.29
|0.0025
|0.2925
|99.15
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-008
|8
|10
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|2.57
|0.308
|0.0025
|0.3105
|99.19
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-007
|54
|56
|1
|Saprock
|2.26
|0.316
|0.048
|0.364
|86.81
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-006
|92
|94
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|3.5
|0.348
|0.021
|0.369
|94.31
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-008
|38
|40
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|2.21
|0.374
|0.006
|0.38
|98.42
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-018
|26
|28
|1
|Saprock
|3.54
|0.394
|0.0025
|0.3965
|99.37
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-017
|60
|62
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|3.63
|0.36
|0.038
|0.398
|90.45
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-007
|52
|54
|1
|Saprock
|2.55
|0.371
|0.033
|0.404
|91.83
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-008
|28
|30
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|2.73
|0.315
|0.089
|0.404
|77.97
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-006
|78
|80
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|3.42
|0.412
|0.009
|0.421
|97.86
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-008
|42
|44
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|2.54
|0.415
|0.034
|0.449
|92.43
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-018
|48
|50
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|3.64
|0.447
|0.007
|0.454
|98.46
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-008
|20
|22
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|2.4
|0.419
|0.056
|0.475
|88.21
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-018
|102
|104
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|3.62
|0.478
|0.0025
|0.4805
|99.48
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-008
|36
|38
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|2.33
|0.473
|0.035
|0.508
|93.11
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-007
|58
|60
|1
|Saprock
|2.52
|0.455
|0.08
|0.535
|85.05
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-008
|26
|28
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|2.67
|0.536
|0.022
|0.558
|96.06
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-007
|70
|72
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|2.25
|0.54
|0.024
|0.564
|95.74
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-007
|28
|30
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|2.52
|0.608
|0.0025
|0.6105
|99.59
|DIG-3
|DIG RC 017
|56
|58
|1
|Saprock
|3.64
|0.622
|0.0025
|0.6245
|99.60
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-007
|44
|46
|1
|Saprock
|2.22
|0.604
|0.025
|0.629
|96.03
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-018
|52
|54
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|3.59
|0.645
|0.0025
|0.6475
|99.61
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-008
|24
|26
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|2.53
|0.647
|0.096
|0.743
|87.08
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-018
|50
|52
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|3.64
|0.72
|0.038
|0.758
|94.99
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-006
|110
|112
|1
|Fresh Rocks
|3.59
|0.721
|0.038
|0.759
|94.99
|DIG-3
|DIG-RC-008
|44
|46
|1
|Oxidized Zone
|2.34
|0.754
|0.032
|0.786
|95.93
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