Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Sanu Gold Corp. (CSE: SANU) (OTCQB: SNGCF) ("Sanu Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive metallurgical test results for samples collected from the Company's Daina and Diguifara gold exploration properties ("Daina" and "Diguifara") in Guinea, West Africa.

Highlights

Initial metallurgical testwork was undertaken on 136 selected drill samples from the Daina and Diguifara properties, encompassing a broad range of gold grades.

The testwork returned recoveries of: 91% average gold recovery from 91 samples at Diguifara; and 94% average gold recovery from 45 samples at Daina.

At Daina, recoveries ranged from 93.2% to 94.6% across the three calculated head-grade ranges tested. At Diguifara, the corresponding averages ranged from 88.2% to 94.6%.

Recoveries across the oxide, transition and fresh-rock categories ranged from 93.8% to 94.2% at Daina and 90.1% to 92.3% at Diguifara.

The results are broadly comparable in magnitude to the Company's previous initial cyanide leach results at Bantabaye, which returned average gold recoveries of 92% to 93%.

These preliminary results indicate a high proportion of cyanide-soluble gold in the selected samples and support further metallurgical testwork.

These preliminary screening results support more detailed metallurgical testwork using representative composite samples.

Martin Pawlitschek, President and CEO of Sanu Gold, commented: "These initial cyanide leach results are encouraging, with average gold recoveries of 91% at Diguifara and 94% at Daina. High calculated recoveries were observed across the weathering categories and calculated head-grade ranges tested. At Daina, recoveries ranged from 93% to 95% across the tested grade bands. At Diguifara, recoveries ranged from 88% in samples with calculated head grades below 0.25 g/t gold to 95% in samples above 0.50 g/t gold.

The results are broadly comparable in magnitude to our previous initial cyanide leach testwork at Bantabaye, although the programs used different analytical protocols. The next stage will use representative composite samples to evaluate leach kinetics, reagent consumption, grind response and potential recoveries under defined processing conditions."

Program Summary

The primary objective of the metallurgical testwork was to provide an initial assessment of the cyanide-solubility response of selected mineralized samples from Daina and Diguifara (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Daina and Diguifara Project Locations, Guinea, West Africa: Target Areas in red circles.

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Preliminary cyanide leach tests were completed on 136 selected drill samples from Daina and Diguifara. All 45 samples submitted from Daina produced valid results. At Diguifara, 91 samples were submitted, of which one was excluded because of an invalid residue result, leaving 90 valid results. Arithmetic mean calculated gold recovery was 94.0% at Daina and 91.2% at Diguifara.

The samples cover a range of calculated head grades and include oxide, transition and fresh material. The Diguifara samples comprise principally greywacke and shale, while the Daina samples include sandstone, shale and felsic intrusive material. The testwork returned average calculated gold recoveries of approximately 91% at Diguifara and 94% at Daina (Table 1).

Table 1. Summary of Initial Cyanide Leach Testwork at Daina and Diguifara

Property Samples submitted Valid recoveries Sample material Arithmetic mean calculated gold recovery Daina 45 45 RC, AC and DD samples 94.0% Diguifara 91 90 RC and AC samples 91.2% Total 136 135





The cyanide leach response remained high across the calculated head-grade ranges tested (Table 2). At Daina, arithmetic mean calculated recoveries were 94.6%, 94.6% and 93.2% for samples with calculated head grades below 0.25 g/t gold, from 0.25 to 0.50 g/t gold, and above 0.50 g/t gold, respectively. At Diguifara, the corresponding recoveries were 88.2%, 92.8% and 94.6%. These grade bands are descriptive sample groupings and should not be interpreted as demonstrating a causal relationship between head grade and recovery.

Table 2. Arithmetic Mean Calculated Gold Recovery by Calculated Head Grade

Project Calculated head-grade

range (g/t Gold) Valid samples Arithmetic mean

calculated recovery Daina <0.25 18 94.6% Daina 0.25-0.50 8 94.6% Daina >0.50 19 93.2% Diguifara <0.25 37 88.2% Diguifara 0.25-0.50 35 92.8% Diguifara >0.50 18 94.6% Notes: Calculated head grade is the sum of cyanide-soluble gold and residual gold. Reported recoveries are arithmetic means of the individual sample recoveries within each band. Grade bands are descriptive only and are not economic cut-offs. One Diguifara sample with an invalid residue result was excluded.

Arithmetic mean calculated recoveries remained high across the tested weathering categories (Table 3), ranging from 93.8% to 94.2% at Daina and from 90.1% to 92.3% at Diguifara. Importantly, high recoveries were maintained in the tested fresh-rock samples at both projects.

Table 3. Arithmetic Mean Calculated Gold Recovery by Oxidation Category

Project Weathering category Valid samples Arithmetic mean

calculated recovery Daina Oxide 14 93.9% Daina Transition 13 93.8% Daina Fresh rock 18 94.2% Diguifara Oxide 37 90.1% Diguifara Transition 20 91.6% Diguifara Fresh rock 33 92.3% Notes: The average calculated gold recoveries from cyanide leach testing across the oxidation categories are high, indicating that ore from all oxidation categories at both Diguifara and Daina is amenable to conventional cyanide leaching.

These preliminary screening results show high proportions of cyanide-soluble gold in the tested samples across the weathering categories. They do not constitute process-design or economic-recovery testwork.

Geology of the Tested Prospects

The tested Daina samples were collected from the Daina 1 South, Daina 2, Daina 2 South and Salat prospects, which extend along several trends up to 9 kilometres long. At Daina, mineralization occurs in structurally deformed turbiditic sedimentary rocks and altered felsic intrusive rocks (Salat) and is associated with quartz veins and stockworks, carbonate-hematite alteration, and fine disseminated pyrite, locally with arsenopyrite.

The tested Diguifara samples were collected from the DIG 1, DIG 2 and DIG 3 prospects, which extend along an approximately seven-kilometre trend. At Diguifara, mineralization occurs in volcaniclastic and sedimentary rocks along northwest-southeast shear zones and northeast-trending faults, commonly near greywacke-shale contacts. Mineralization is associated with quartz veins and stockworks, pyrite, arsenopyrite and propylitic alteration.

Drilling Operations Update

Since the Company's May 20, 2026 exploration update, Sanu has completed approximately 5,200 m of RC drilling across Daina, Bantabaye and Diguifara. At Daina, 41 Priority 1 RC holes totalling 4,081 m were completed through August 31, 2026 across Daina 3, Daina 1 North and Daina 2, followed by a further 104 m hole at Daina 1 North, bringing completed drilling to 42 holes totalling 4,185 m, with drilling ongoing. At Bantabaye, seven RC holes totalling 816 m were completed at Bantabaye South prior to the wet season and drilling is expected to recommence in the coming weeks. At Diguifara, RC drilling recently recommenced at Target 5, with three holes totalling 201 m already completed.

Next Steps

Future metallurgical testwork is planned to include more detailed characterization of mineralized material from Daina and Diguifara. This work is expected to include comminution (grindability) and cyanidation/leaching (bottle roll) testing to provide initial indications of crushing and milling requirements, gold leaching kinetics and key reagent consumption. Representative composite samples will be selected to evaluate variability between the principal geological and weathering domains identified at each property.

Testwork Procedures

Samples were submitted to MSALABS for Bulk Leach Extractable Gold (BLEG) analysis using method Au-CN04. The method uses a 1-kilogram sample for cyanide leaching, with gold in the leach solution determined by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS") and the remaining gold in the leach residue determined by fire assay. Gold recovery for each sample was calculated based on the proportion of cyanide-soluble gold relative to the combined cyanide-soluble gold and gold remaining in the leach residue: calculated by gold recovery (%) = cyanide-soluble gold / (cyanide-Soluble gold + Residue gold) × 100.

Individual calculated gold recovery was determined as cyanide-soluble gold divided by the sum of cyanide-soluble gold and residual gold, multiplied by 100. Arithmetic mean calculated gold recoveries represent the simple arithmetic mean of the individual calculated recoveries for all valid samples within the relevant sample population.

For calculation purposes, residue results reported below the analytical detection limit of 0.005 g/t gold were assigned a value of 0.0025 g/t gold, representing one-half of the detection limit.

The testwork represents an initial assessment of cyanide leach response and does not indicate process design or economic recoveries. More detailed metallurgical testwork will be required to determine optimized process conditions and expected gold recovery under potential future processing scenarios.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QA/QC")

Sample selection and shipment were undertaken under the supervision of the Company's geological team. The analytical batches included certified reference materials, blanks and duplicate or check analyses as part of the laboratory QA/QC program. Analytical results and associated QA/QC data were reviewed as part of the Company's data verification procedures. MSALABS is an internationally recognized commercial laboratory and is independent of Sanu Gold.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Serigne Dieng, Ph.D., M.Sc., a Member (MAIG) of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), Exploration Manager of the Company and a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Sanu Gold Corp.

Located within the world-class Siguiri Basin, host to several operating mines, Sanu Gold is exploring three high-quality gold exploration properties in Guinea targeting multi-million-ounce gold discoveries. The Company has defined kilometre-scale gold-bearing structures on each of the properties with multiple high-value drill targets. Sanu Gold is operated by a highly experienced team with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

Martin Pawlitschek

President & CEO, Sanu Gold Corp

For further information regarding Sanu Gold, please visit the Company's website at www.sanugoldcorp.com or contact:

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

918 - 1030 West Georgia Street | Vancouver, British Columbia | Canada | V6E 2Y3

www.sanugoldcorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicates", "opportunity", "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Sanu believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans for exploration on its properties and ability to execute on plans, including the ability for preliminary results to accurately predict beneficial future exploration plans, ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, ability to maintain its material property agreements, mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop its projects; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of gold and other metals, changes in general economic conditions and local risks in the jurisdiction (Guinea) in which it operates, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the potential for new discoveries, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Appendix 1 - Data

Area Hole From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Oxidation

zone Lab Wt BLEG Au

(g/t) Tail FA Au

(g/t) Total Au

(g/t) Recovery

(%) Daina 1 South DAI-RC-090 60 62 1 Transition Zone 2.24 0.118 0.022 0.140 84.29 Daina 1 South DAI-RC-089 74 76 1 Transition Zone 2.06 0.138 0.0025 0.141 98.22 Daina 1 South DAI-AC-092 34 36 1 Oxidized Zone 2.28 0.149 0.0025 0.152 98.35 Daina 1 South DAI-DD-004 97 96 1 Fresh Rock 2.06 0.185 0.0025 0.188 98.67 Daina 1 South DAI-RC-102 97 98 1 Fresh Rock 3.41 0.158 0.037 0.195 81.03 Daina 1 South DAI-RC-099 20 21 1 Oxidized Zone 3.72 0.194 0.0025 0.197 98.73 Daina 1 South DAI-RC-090 62 64 1 Transition Zone 1.85 0.423 0.01 0.433 97.69 Daina 1 South DAI-RC-090 42 44 1 Oxidized Zone 2.51 0.404 0.056 0.460 87.83 Daina 1 South DAI-DD-004 157 158 1 Fresh Rock 1.54 0.56 0.101 0.661 84.72 Daina 1 South DAI-RC-097 47 48 1 Oxidized Zone 3.18 0.936 0.031 0.967 96.79 Daina 1 South DAI-RC-089 70 72 1 Transition Zone 2.12 0.891 0.125 1.016 87.70 Daina 1 South DAI-RC-090 64 66 1 Transition Zone 1.63 2.629 0.0025 2.632 99.90 Daina 1 South DAI-DD-004 158 159 1 Fresh Rock 1.65 2.578 0.201 2.779 92.77 Daina 1 South DAI-AC-092 44 46 1 Oxidized Zone 1.85 5.001 0.379 5.380 92.96 Daina 1 South DAI-DD-004 175 176 1 Fresh Rock 1.5 5.166 0.858 6.024 85.76 Daina 2 Main DAI-DD-007 135 136 1 Fresh Rock 2.01 0.086 0.005 0.091 94.51 Daina 2 Main DAI-DD-007 110 111 1 Fresh Rock 1.47 0.136 0.009 0.145 93.79 Daina 2 Main DAI-DD-007 136 137 1 Fresh Rock 1.92 0.256 0.007 0.263 97.34 Daina 2 Main DAI-DD-008 84 85 1 Transition Zone 1.87 0.528 0.018 0.546 96.70 Daina 2 Main DAI-DD-007 141 142 1 Fresh Rock 1.85 0.531 0.021 0.552 96.20 Daina 2 Main DAI-DD-008 85 86 1 Transition Zone 2.06 0.783 0.062 0.845 92.66 Daina 2 South DAI-RC-061 18 19 1 Oxidized Zone 1.57 0.117 0.0025 0.120 97.91 Daina 2 South DAI-RC-068 102 103 1 Fresh Rock 1.5 0.156 0.0025 0.159 98.42 Daina 2 South DAI-RC-061 44 45 1 Oxidized Zone 1.54 0.143 0.016 0.159 89.94 Daina 2 South DAI-RC-061 74 75 1 Fresh Rock 1.8 0.182 0.0025 0.185 98.64 Daina 2 South DAI-RC-061 62 63 1 Transition Zone 1.38 0.371 0.0025 0.374 99.33 Daina 2 South DAI-RC-061 64 65 1 Transition Zone 1.64 0.901 0.103 1.004 89.74 Daina 2 South DAI-RC-067 35 36 1 Oxidized Zone 1.36 1.049 0.11 1.159 90.51 Daina 2 South DAI-DD-003 16 17 1 Oxidized Zone 2.33 0.036 0.0025 0.039 93.51 Daina 2 South DAI-AC-137 46 48 1 Transition Zone 3.16 0.254 0.036 0.290 87.59 Daina 2 South DAI-DD-003 157 158 1 Fresh Rock 1.63 0.541 0.009 0.550 98.36 Daina 2 South DAI-DD-003 179 180 1 Fresh Rock 1.67 2.235 0.05 2.285 97.81 Daina 2 South DAI-AC-116 22 24 1 Oxidized Zone 3.32 7.106 0.642 7.748 91.71 Salat DAI-RC-076 56 58 1 Transition Zone 1.19 0.031 0.0025 0.034 92.54 Salat DAI-RC-095 48 50 1 Transition Zone 3.1 0.054 0.0025 0.057 95.58 Salat DAI-RC-095 76 78 1 Fresh Rock 2.86 0.066 0.0025 0.069 96.35 Salat DAI-RC-076 52 54 1 Transition Zone 1.25 0.112 0.0025 0.115 97.82 Salat DAI-DD-005 18 19 1 Oxidized Zone 3.64 0.209 0.014 0.223 93.72 Salat DAI-DD-006 210 211 1 Fresh Rock 1.5 0.24 0.012 0.252 95.24 Salat DAI-RC-092 12 14 1 Oxidized Zone 2.66 0.315 0.0025 0.318 99.21 Salat DAI-RC-078 40 42 1 Oxidized Zone 1.41 0.307 0.025 0.332 92.47 Salat DAI-RC-078 134 136 1 Fresh Rock 1.56 0.604 0.0025 0.607 99.59 Salat DAI-DD-005 186 187 1 Fresh Rock 2.07 0.718 0.046 0.764 93.98 Salat DAI-RC-095 31 32 1 Oxidized Zone 2.51 2.14 0.203 2.343 91.34 Salat DAI-DD-005 281 282 1 Fresh Rock 1.87 7.557 0.696 8.253 91.57 DIG-1 DIG-RC-001 30 32 1 Oxidized Zone 3.52 0.006 0.0025 0.0085 70.59 DIG-1 DIG-RC-003 64 66 1 Saprock 3.57 0.13 0.0025 0.1325 98.11 DIG-1 DIG-RC-004 120 122 1 Fresh Rocks 3.52 0.132 0.0025 0.1345 98.14 DIG-1 DIG-RC-001 56 58 1 Oxidized Zone 3.62 0.115 0.021 0.136 84.56 DIG-1 DIG-RC-022 76 78 1 Saprock 3.58 0.103 0.04 0.143 72.03 DIG-1 DIG-RC-003 122 124 1 Fresh Rocks 3.46 0.142 0.0025 0.1445 98.27 DIG-1 DIG-RC-003 16 18 1 Oxidized Zone 3.59 0.147 0.0025 0.1495 98.33 DIG-1 DIG-RC-003 4 6 1 Oxidized Zone 3.62 0.141 0.012 0.153 92.16 DIG-1 DIG-RC-002 28 30 1 Oxidized Zone 3.45 0.154 0.0025 0.1565 98.40 DIG-1 DIG-RC-001 50 52 1 Oxidized Zone 3.57 0.173 0.0025 0.1755 98.58 DIG-1 DIG-RC-004 72 74 1 Saprock 3.47 0.177 0.0025 0.1795 98.61 DIG-1 DIG-RC-003 56 58 1 Saprock 3.66 0.184 0.0025 0.1865 98.66 DIG-1 DIG-RC-004 26 28 1 Oxidized Zone 3.53 0.19 0.0025 0.1925 98.70 DIG-1 DIG-RC-022 80 82 1 Saprock 3.6 0.243 0.0025 0.2455 98.98 DIG-1 DIG-RC-005 38 40 1 Oxidized Zone 3.53 0.222 0.047 0.269 82.53 DIG-1 DIG-RC-002 20 22 1 Oxidized Zone 3.49 0.273 0.02 0.293 93.17 DIG-1 DIG-RC-004 94 96 1 Saprock 3.62 0.288 0.03 0.318 90.57 DIG-1 DIG-RC-022 4 6 1 Oxidized Zone 3.55 0.294 0.028 0.322 91.30 DIG-1 DIG-RC-002 52 54 1 Oxidized Zone 3.47 0.294 0.032 0.326 90.18 DIG-1 DIG-RC-003 78 80 1 Saprock 3.59 0.355 0.02 0.375 94.67 DIG-1 DIG-RC-009 66 68 1 Oxidized Zone 3.52 0.337 0.062 0.399 84.46 DIG-1 DIG-RC-004 38 40 1 Oxidized Zone 3.56 0.368 0.032 0.4 92.00 DIG-1 DIG-RC-004 156 158 1 Fresh Rocks 3.64 0.384 0.026 0.41 93.66 DIG-1 DIG-RC-004 140 142 1 Fresh Rocks 3.58 0.409 0.0025 0.4115 99.39 DIG-1 DIG-RC-002 68 70 1 Saprock 3.39 0.39 0.042 0.432 90.28 DIG-1 DIG-RC-004 98 100 1 Saprock 3.53 0.372 0.064 0.436 85.32 DIG-1 DIG-RC-001 60 62 1 Oxidized Zone 3.56 0.376 0.083 0.459 81.92 DIG-1 DIG-RC-003 104 106 1 Fresh Rocks 3.57 0.471 0.014 0.485 97.11 DIG-1 DIG-RC-003 113 114 1 Fresh Rocks 2.7 0.553 0.073 0.626 88.34 DIG-1 DIG-RC-009 46 48 1 Oxidized Zone 3.51 0.759 0.043 0.802 94.64 DIG-1 DIG-RC-004 154 156 1 Fresh Rocks 3.6 0.857 0.066 0.923 92.85 DIG-1 DIG-RC-009 96 98 1 Fresh Rocks 3.48 1.264 0.033 1.297 97.46 DIG-1 DIG-RC-009 114 116 1 Fresh Rocks 3.52 1.345 0.067 1.412 95.25 DIG-2 DIG-RC-011 16 18 1 Oxidized Zone 3.45 0.0025 0.0025 0.005

DIG-2 DIG-RC-010 58 60 1 Saprock 3.48 0.065 0.0025 0.0675 96.30 DIG-2 DIG-RC-013 8 10 1 Oxidized Zone 3.54 0.08 0.031 0.111 72.07 DIG-2 DIG-RC-011 40 42 1 Oxidized Zone 3.53 0.155 0.0025 0.1575 98.41 DIG-2 DIG-RC-011 38 40 1 Oxidized Zone 3.72 0.143 0.054 0.197 72.59 DIG-2 DIG-RC-012 10 12 1 Oxidized Zone 3.55 0.194 0.045 0.239 81.17 DIG-2 DIG-RC-010 4 6 1 Oxidized Zone 3.55 0.237 0.033 0.27 87.78 DIG-2 DIG-RC-011 44 46 1 Oxidized Zone 3.54 0.393 0.013 0.406 96.80 DIG-2 DIG-RC-012 74 76 1 Fresh Rocks 3.49 0.471 0.0025 0.4735 99.47 DIG-2 DIG-RC-011 36 38 1 Oxidized Zone 3.46 0.496 0.0025 0.4985 99.50 DIG-2 DIG-RC-011 82 84 1 Oxidized Zone 3.56 1.053 0.039 1.092 96.43 DIG-3 DIG-RC-017 110 112 1 Fresh Rocks 3.59 0.016 0.021 0.037 43.24 DIG-3 DIG-RC-017 50 52 1 Saprock 3.52 0.111 0.0025 0.1135 97.80 DIG-3 DIG-RC-018 62 64 1 Fresh Rocks 3.51 0.126 0.0025 0.1285 98.05 DIG-3 DIG-RC-018 46 48 1 Fresh Rocks 3.54 0.151 0.011 0.162 93.21 DIG-3 DIG-RC-017 66 68 1 Fresh Rocks 3.65 0.153 0.01 0.163 93.87 DIG-3 DIG-RC-018 98 100 1 Fresh Rocks 3.58 0.164 0.01 0.174 94.25 DIG-3 DIG-RC-006 76 78 1 Fresh Rocks 3.54 0.138 0.039 0.177 77.97 DIG-3 DIG-RC-006 88 90 1 Fresh Rocks 3.49 0.145 0.036 0.181 80.11 DIG-3 DIG-RC-018 28 30 1 Saprock 3.58 0.139 0.047 0.186 74.73 DIG-3 DIG-RC-007 78 80 1 Fresh Rocks 2.81 0.122 0.082 0.204 59.80 DIG-3 DIG-RC-008 46 48 1 Oxidized Zone 2.31 0.184 0.033 0.217 84.79 DIG-3 DIG-RC-007 98 100 1 Fresh Rocks 2.5 0.221 0.0025 0.2235 98.88 DIG-3 DIG-RC-008 40 42 1 Oxidized Zone 2.44 0.178 0.051 0.229 77.73 DIG-3 DIG-RC-008 14 16 1 Oxidized Zone 2.37 0.207 0.024 0.231 89.61 DIG-3 DIG-RC-007 64 66 1 Saprock 2.07 0.234 0.0025 0.2365 98.94 DIG-3 DIG-RC-008 30 32 1 Oxidized Zone 2.15 0.235 0.0025 0.2375 98.95 DIG-3 DIG-RC-017 72 74 1 Fresh Rocks 3.62 0.235 0.0025 0.2375 98.95 DIG-3 DIG-RC-007 60 62 1 Saprock 2.31 0.19 0.055 0.245 77.55 DIG-3 DIG-RC-017 88 90 1 Fresh Rocks 3.5 0.25 0.006 0.256 97.66 DIG-3 DIG-RC-006 108 110 1 Fresh Rocks 3.59 0.247 0.041 0.288 85.76 DIG-3 DIG-RC-017 48 50 1 Fresh Rocks 3.63 0.287 0.0025 0.2895 99.14 DIG-3 DIG-RC-007 84 86 1 Fresh Rocks 2.54 0.29 0.0025 0.2925 99.15 DIG-3 DIG-RC-008 8 10 1 Oxidized Zone 2.57 0.308 0.0025 0.3105 99.19 DIG-3 DIG-RC-007 54 56 1 Saprock 2.26 0.316 0.048 0.364 86.81 DIG-3 DIG-RC-006 92 94 1 Fresh Rocks 3.5 0.348 0.021 0.369 94.31 DIG-3 DIG-RC-008 38 40 1 Oxidized Zone 2.21 0.374 0.006 0.38 98.42 DIG-3 DIG-RC-018 26 28 1 Saprock 3.54 0.394 0.0025 0.3965 99.37 DIG-3 DIG-RC-017 60 62 1 Fresh Rocks 3.63 0.36 0.038 0.398 90.45 DIG-3 DIG-RC-007 52 54 1 Saprock 2.55 0.371 0.033 0.404 91.83 DIG-3 DIG-RC-008 28 30 1 Oxidized Zone 2.73 0.315 0.089 0.404 77.97 DIG-3 DIG-RC-006 78 80 1 Fresh Rocks 3.42 0.412 0.009 0.421 97.86 DIG-3 DIG-RC-008 42 44 1 Oxidized Zone 2.54 0.415 0.034 0.449 92.43 DIG-3 DIG-RC-018 48 50 1 Fresh Rocks 3.64 0.447 0.007 0.454 98.46 DIG-3 DIG-RC-008 20 22 1 Oxidized Zone 2.4 0.419 0.056 0.475 88.21 DIG-3 DIG-RC-018 102 104 1 Fresh Rocks 3.62 0.478 0.0025 0.4805 99.48 DIG-3 DIG-RC-008 36 38 1 Oxidized Zone 2.33 0.473 0.035 0.508 93.11 DIG-3 DIG-RC-007 58 60 1 Saprock 2.52 0.455 0.08 0.535 85.05 DIG-3 DIG-RC-008 26 28 1 Oxidized Zone 2.67 0.536 0.022 0.558 96.06 DIG-3 DIG-RC-007 70 72 1 Fresh Rocks 2.25 0.54 0.024 0.564 95.74 DIG-3 DIG-RC-007 28 30 1 Oxidized Zone 2.52 0.608 0.0025 0.6105 99.59 DIG-3 DIG RC 017 56 58 1 Saprock 3.64 0.622 0.0025 0.6245 99.60 DIG-3 DIG-RC-007 44 46 1 Saprock 2.22 0.604 0.025 0.629 96.03 DIG-3 DIG-RC-018 52 54 1 Fresh Rocks 3.59 0.645 0.0025 0.6475 99.61 DIG-3 DIG-RC-008 24 26 1 Oxidized Zone 2.53 0.647 0.096 0.743 87.08 DIG-3 DIG-RC-018 50 52 1 Fresh Rocks 3.64 0.72 0.038 0.758 94.99 DIG-3 DIG-RC-006 110 112 1 Fresh Rocks 3.59 0.721 0.038 0.759 94.99 DIG-3 DIG-RC-008 44 46 1 Oxidized Zone 2.34 0.754 0.032 0.786 95.93

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