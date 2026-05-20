Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Sanu Gold Corp (CSE: SANU) (OTCQB: SNGCF) ("Sanu Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update on its Guinean Properties, including preparations for a 5,000m AC/RC drilling program at its Daina Property ("Daina"). In addition, the Company is well advanced with access preparations for a 5,000m AC/RC drilling program and 3,000m auger sampling program at the Bantabaye Property ("Bantabaye"), targeting an 8Km structural corridor. Recent auger results from Diguifara Property ("Diguifara") have defined a 2Km gold-bearing structure, which is under evaluation for follow up drilling.

HIGHLIGHTS

Daina

Expanded footprint at Daina, with recently added auger results defining up to 8.4Km (Daina 1), 3.6Km (Daina 2) and 3Km (Daina 3) of mineralised trends for drill testing in 2026.

Anomalous gold results with auger intercepts up to 6 m at 2.31 g/t Au and rock chips up to 34.91 g/t Au, supported by historic workings and IP trends suggesting structural continuity.

Preparations for a 5,000m RC and AC drill testing program underway.

Bantabaye

First-ever drilling campaign of 5,000m RC targeting an approximately 8Km structural corridor at Bantabaye South (Targets 9 and 10).

Approximately 3,000m of auger drilling at Bantabaye North to refine targeting along the 4Km Bantabaye Thrust system, hosting Targets 2, 3 and 7 and adjacent Target 5.

Diguifara

Q1-2026 4,900m auger drilling program completed at Diguifara defined new targets in saprolite at Targets 5 and 6 located in the northern part of the permit.

Ground geophysics survey ("IP") completed at Targets 5 and 6.

Martin Pawlitschek, President, and CEO of Sanu Gold commented: "Sanu Gold is pleased to be mobilizing AC/RC drill rigs to Daina and Bantabaye, where up to 5,000m of target drilling will be completed on each project. At Bantabaye Targets 9 and 10, located along an 8Km structural corridor at Bantabaye South, represent a potential extension beyond the initial drilling at Bantabaye North. Similarly at Daina the largely untested and newly defined extensions and parallel structures at Daina 1, Daina 2 north east and Daina 3 could expand the currently defined mineralized trends. In addition, recent work at Diguifara has identified additional targets and highlights additional exploration opportunities across the portfolio. Sanu is well positioned and fully funded to advance these targets at Daina, Bantabaye and Diguifara."

DAINA PROPERTY

Previous exploration at the Daina Gold Property has defined multiple gold-bearing structures associated with northeast and northwest-trending structural zones. Work completed since 2022, includes auger sampling, mapping, IP geophysics, trenching and RC, Air Core and oriented diamond core drilling across priority targets.

Recent programs, including a power auger saprolite sampling campaign for a total of 12.9Km drilled and IP geophysics, have extended mineralization and firmed up additional strike lengths of mineralisation of 8.4Km at Daina 1, 3.6Km at Daina 2 and 3.0Km at Daina 3, which remain untested by RC or AC drilling. Access track and drill pad preparations are underway for up to 5,000m of RC and AC drill testing across these new targets and extensions, see press release dated March 31, 2026 (Figure 1).





Figure 1: Daina Gold in Bedrock Trends from Expanded Auger Sampling in 2026

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BANTABAYE PROPERTY

Bantabaye South

Targets 9 and 10

Previous termite mound, soil and auger sampling, and IP geophysics define priority Targets 9 and 10 at Bantabaye South. Results highlight prominent and structured northeast trending gold anomalies within the structural corridor of the southern portion of the Bantabaye Thrust Fault and associated secondary order parallel faults. The gold trend extends over approximately 8Km. Results of termite mound, soil and auger sampling, and IP surveys provide good resolution of the surface gold footprint of Targets 9 and 10.

Anomalous gold results were obtained from rock chip sampling in shallow, laterite-hosted historic mining areas adjacent to Target 10 including 48.2 g/t, 7.58 g/t and 5 g/t Au. Historic mining occurs at the intersection between a prominent north south trending fault and a second order northeast trending fault. Interpretation of the chargeability and resistivity features identified structures that align with termite mound and auger gold geochemistry trends. These interpreted structural features, and the gold anomalies occur along an 8 Km corridor and remain untested.

The planned AC/RC program at Targets 9 and 10 will drill test the interpreted mineralised structure across up to four fences at Target 9 and three fences at Target 10. Drill fences are oriented east-west for a total of up to 5,000m of drill testing with AC and RC. (Figure 2 and 3).





Figure 2: Bantabaye Property, South, Targets 9 & 10, Auger Anomalies, IP Trends, Planned AC & RC Program

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Bantabaye North 2026 Auger Sampling Program

Bantabaye Thrust Corridor

This structure trends for over 4Km of strike within the permit and is marked by historic workings, well defined surface gold anomalies, IP geophysics trends and mineralisation intercepted along Targets 2, 3 and 7 by previous RC drilling and trenching (Figure 3).

Sanu previously delineated a gold mineralized structure at Target 2 that extend over 500m along strike, with previously reported drill returning intercepts including (Figure 2):

15m at 11.4 g/t Au, including 4m at 41.2 g/t Au in BANT-RC-002

12m at 2.0 g/t Au including 1m at 6.8 g/t Au and 1m at 5.0 g/t Au in BANT-RC-003

14m at 1.94 g/t Au including 1m at 29.89 g/t Au in BANT_RC_048

14m at 1.50 g/t Au, including 1m at 8.12 g/t Au and 2 m of 2.5 g/t Au in BANT_RC_031

12m at 1.00 g/t Au including 2m at 3.98 g/t Au in BANT_RC_033

11m at 1.20 g/t Au including 4m at 2.89 g/t Au in BANT_RC_035

3m at 9.86 g/t Au including 1m at 26.35 g/t Au in BANT_RC_036

Gold mineralization has to date been intercepted over a 500m strike length at Target 2 and to a vertical depth of up to 120m and remains open along strike and down dip. The entire 4Km strike length of the mineralised corridor at Bantabaye north is defined by geophysics, surface gold geochemistry, drilling results and historic workings extending from the western permit boundary though Targets 2, 3 and 7.

Additionally, trenching at Target 7 has returned wide intervals of gold mineralization in saprolite:

80m at 1.6 g/t Au

40m at 1.2 g/t Au

Thus far, systematic RC and oriented diamond core drilling has to date been limited to Target 2 while limited reconnaissance RC drilling has taken place at Targets 3 and 7, leaving the majority of the 4Km corridor untested. A 3,000m program of systematic power auger drilling is currently underway to sample the saprolite below the overburden laterite along the so far undrilled parts of the entire 4Km trend. The aim is to highlight higher grade segments of the structure for future deeper RC and AC drill testing.

Target 5 (Bantabaye North)

Target 5 is located north of the Bantabaye thrust fault zone at Bantabaye North and is located along an interpreted NE trending structure, linked to Targets 3 and 7. The target area is characterised by strong termite mound gold anomalies, a thick soil profile and a lack of outcrops. Auger lines allow systematic sampling of the saprolite underneath the soils to map any underlying bedrock mineralisation for future RC drill testing (Figure 3).





Figure 3: Bantabaye North 2026 Auger Sampling Program

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DIGUIFARA PROPERTY

Auger Sampling (Targets 5 and 6)

During Q1 Sanu completed additional auger sampling on the northern part of its Diguifara gold project with two power auger drilling rigs operating over day and night shift. The auger-sampling program was designed to follow-up gold anomalies from previous soil and termite mounds geochemistry in the northern part of the permit. The results of this program established the presence of significant gold bearing structures in the saprolite below the overburden, and these are currently under evaluation for future RC and AC drill testing (Figure 4).

Sanu completed 4.9Km drilling in 432 auger holes. The sampling program covered a strike length of 5Km at Target 5 and 3Km at Target 6. Auger lines are east-west-oriented and spaced 200m apart with sampling holes spaced 50m along the lines. Samples were composited over 2m with a total of 2,683 samples (including control samples) sent to the MSA Laboratory in Bamako (Mali) for gold analysis. The holes were planned to a minimum depth of 10m, but due to the thickness of the duricrust the average drill depth was 12.4m per hole.

Results of the auger sampling at Targets 5 and 6 are encouraging, outlining a corridor of 2Km of gold in saprolite anomalies at Targets 5 and 6. The anomalies are defined at >100 ppb Au-in-saprolite with best auger gold intervals in saprolite of 8m at 2.23 g/t, 8m at 1.74 g/t and 8m at 0.61 g/t Au. The gold mineralization is associated with volcanoclastic rocks cut by numerous quartz veins and stockwork of white or smoky quartz.

IP Survey at (Target 5 and 6)

A ground geophysical survey program was recently completed in the northern part of the permit over Targets 5 and 6. The survey comprised a total of 106 line-kilometers of gradient array induced polarization geophysics (IP). The survey consisted of 25 east-west oriented and 200m spaced lines that varied from 2.6Km to 3.9Km in length. The data was collected, processed, and interpreted by SAGAX Afrique of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso using the induced polarization/resistivity (IP) method.

The objective of this ground geophysical survey program was the detection and description of geophysical features (chargeability and resistivity) that can help identify bedrock structures trends that might be associated with gold mineralization and to guide follow up RC or AC drill testing.

Interpretation of the IP survey results indicate the occurrence of well-defined geophysical trends parallel to known geology and structures from the detailed ground mapping and regional maps. Furthermore, structural interpretation of the geophysics features aligns with termite mound and auger gold geochemistry trends. These interpreted structural features, and the gold anomalies remain to date untested (Figure 4).

Figure 4: Diguifara, Targets 5 and 6, Extended Auger Sampling Program and IP Program Results

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NEXT STEPS

Daina

Access preparations are well advanced to allow the completion of a 5,000m RC and AC program aimed at testing the extensions of the recent auger geochemistry defined targets at Daina. These targets have the potential to expand the known footprint of mineralised structures on the project.

Bantabaye North

Access preparations for the auger sampling program have been underway since early April.

The auger sampling program has commenced and is progressing in accordance with the Company's planned work program, with the objective of refining priority targets along the defined structural corridor with 3,000m of AC sampling to follow-up in mid-2026.

Bantabaye South

Access preparation for the planned AC and RC drilling program are currently underway.

Line clearing is also in progress to support the extension of the IP survey, with the objective of linking the northern and southern survey grids and enhancing structural interpretation across the project area.

A 5,000m AC and RC drilling program is scheduled to commence in late May, representing the initial phase of drill testing at Targets 9 and 10 expected in mid-2026.

Diguifara

Interpretation of recent auger results and IP survey results is ongoing, with the objective of evaluating the significance of the newly defined mineralized trends.

Planning is underway for subsequent AC and RC drill testing to evaluate the identified gold-bearing structures.

Additional geochemical and geophysical programs are being considered to further delineate structural controls and support drill targeting across the broader project area.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Serigne Dieng, Ph.D., M.Sc., a Member (MAIG) of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), Exploration Manager of the Company and a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

ABOUT SANU GOLD CORP

Located within the world class Siguiri Basin, host to several operating mines, Sanu is exploring three high quality gold exploration permits in Guinea targeting multi-million-ounce gold discoveries. The company has defined kilometer scale gold bearing structures on each of the permits with multiple high-value drill targets. Sanu is operated by a highly experienced team with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

Martin Pawlitschek

President & CEO, Sanu Gold Corp

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicates", "opportunity", "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Sanu believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans for exploration on its properties and ability to execute on plans, ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, ability to maintain its material property agreements, mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop its projects; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of gold and other metals, changes in general economic conditions and local risks in the jurisdiction (Guinea) in which it operates, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the potential for new discoveries, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

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Source: Sanu Gold Corp.