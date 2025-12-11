HIGHLIGHTS

Sanu drilled 17,802m in FY-2025 mainly focused on its highly attractive Daina property.

At the Daina property, 12,896m were completed in FY-2025, with results continuing to reveal significant near-surface and deeper gold mineralized zones extending over multiple kilometres and remaining open

Daina 2 Target: Step out Air Core ("AC") drilling to the south along the identified geophysics trend has expanded the trend to over 4km, with best intercepts including: 16m at 1.81 g/t Au from 44m, including 2m at 12.24 g/t Au from 48m 12m at 1.71 g/t Au from 12m, including 2m at 3.90 g/t Au from 20m 12m at 1.32 g/t Au from 54m, including 4m at 3.02 g/t Au from 62m 6m at 1.26 g/t Au from 36m, including 2m at 3.23 g/t Au Salat East Target: Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling and Diamond Drilling ("DD") targeted the down dip extension of the granodiorite hosted structure, with significant intercepts including: 21m at 1.02 g/t Au from 17m, including 5m at 1.80 g/t Au & 3m at 1.92 g/t Au 20m at 0.66 g/t Au from 175m, including 1m at 15.41 g/t Au from 281m Daina 1 South Target: Follow up RC and AC drilling over an extensively interpreted geophysical trend, with best intercepts including: 9m at 1.22 g/t Au from 175m, including 1m at 9.56 g/t Au 24m at 0.72 g/t Au from 34m, including 1m at 7.03 g/t Au 10m at 0.83 g/t Au from 46m, including 1m at 1.92 g/t Au

12,896m were completed in FY-2025, with results continuing to reveal significant near-surface and deeper gold mineralized zones extending over multiple kilometres and remaining open At the Bantabaye property, 601m of DD drilling were completed in FY-2025 on the at Target 2 along soil, auger, and IP results from the southern part of the permit confirming the presence of large structural trends with strong gold anomalies, while high-grade artisanal zones are drill-ready for further testing.

601m of DD drilling were completed in FY-2025 on the at Target 2 along soil, auger, and IP results from the southern part of the permit confirming the presence of large structural trends with strong gold anomalies, while high-grade artisanal zones are drill-ready for further testing. At the Diguifara property , 4,305m of drilling were completed in FY-2025 across Targets 1, 2 and 3 identifying wide mineralized zones which have been intersected along multiple fault-controlled targets, demonstrating a robust and extensive gold system.

, 4,305m of drilling were completed in FY-2025 across Targets 1, 2 and 3 identifying wide mineralized zones which have been intersected along multiple fault-controlled targets, demonstrating a robust and extensive gold system. Sanu Gold is well funded to continue advancing exploration activities in FY-2026 with a strong continued focus on its Daina property, given its current cash and cash equivalents position of approx. CAD 22 million.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Sanu Gold Corporation (CSE: SANU) (OTCQB: SNGCF) ("Sanu Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results from its continued exploration program across its three exploration permits located in the prolific gold producing Siguiri Basin of Guinea, West Africa.

Martin Pawlitschek, President and CEO of Sanu Gold commented: "These latest results further confirm the strength and potential scale of the Daina gold system, underscoring its geological similarities to other well-established deposits in the district. The consistent intersections of significant gold mineralization across multiple targets-particularly at Daina 2, Daina 1 South and Salat East-continue to expand the footprint of this emerging mineralized trend. With mineralization remaining open along strike and at depth, and with both shallow oxide and deeper structurally controlled zones now well established, Daina presents an increasingly compelling opportunity for systematic follow-up and infill drilling beginning in Q1-2026.

We are also very encouraged by the ongoing progress at Bantabaye and Diguifara, where recent drilling, sampling and geophysical programs continue to outline broad gold-bearing structures with strong continuity and highly prospective grades. With the Company now fully funded to continue advancing and de-risking its exploration portfolio through FY-2026, we are excited to further explore and unlock the significant potential across our district-scale land package in the Siguiri Basin."

As shown in Table 1 below, the majority of the FY-2025 exploration efforts have focused on the Daina property and were conducted between January and late August. All assays have now been received and are informing the next drilling programme set to begin in early 2026. In the meantime, fieldwork and drilling preparations are currently underway.

At the Daina property, drilling has expanded both near-surface oxide and deeper structurally controlled gold mineralized zones over multiple kilometres, with all key targets remaining open for further growth. At Bantabaye, diamond drilling at Bantabaye 2 Target and continued soil, auger and IP work in the southern portion of the permit are defining broad structural corridors with strong gold anomalies, while high-grade historical workings are advancing toward targeted drill testing. While at Diguifara, drilling across several fault-controlled targets continues to return wide mineralized intervals, confirming a robust and extensive gold system.

Table 1: Sanu Gold Drilling Summary from January to August 2025

Target Holes (#) Meters (m) AC RC DD Total AC RC DD Total Daina 2 96 25 6 127 4,736 2,845 1,285 8,866 Daina 1 South 11 12 1 24 720 1,218 300 2,238 Salat East 2 9 2 13 85 1,117 590 1,792 Total Daina property 109 46 9 164 5,541 5,180 2,175 12,896 Diguifara 1 Target 10 6 2 18 776 843 700 2,319 Diguifara 2 Target 5 4 1 10 353 371 200 924 Diguifara 3 Target 5 4 1 10 357 485 220 1,062 Total Diguifara property 20 14 4 38 1,486 1,699 1,120 4,305 Bantabaye 2 Target Nil Nil 3 3 Nil Nil 601 601 Total Bantabaye property Nil Nil 3 3 Nil Nil 601 601 Grand Total 129 60 16 205 7,027 12,879 3,896 17,802

Given the current cash and cash equivalents position of approximately CAD 22 million, Sanu Gold is well funded to continue advancing exploration activities in FY-2026, with a continued strong focus on the Daina property.

DAINA PROPERTY

Daina is the Company's most advanced property, with ongoing drilling continuing to outline a large, multi-kilometre gold system across several closely spaced targets. Gold mineralization consistently intercepted at shallow depths and within deeper structural zones that remain wide open for expansion. The latest results have further strengthened the continuity of mineralization at Daina 2, Daina 1 South and Salat East, demonstrating well-defined structural controls and highlighting the potential for higher-grade shoots within a broader mineralized corridor. Multiple targets only partially drilled and several additional areas yet to be tested, Daina continues to present considerable upside opportunity as systematic exploration advances. Full set of results for all new drill intercepts are provided in Appendix 1.

As shown in Figure 1, a total 12,896 metres have been drilled at the Daina targets in FY-2025. This work was completed across 164 holes, including 109 AC holes totalling 5,541 metres, 46 RC holes totalling 5,180 metres, and 9 DD holes totalling 2,175 metres. The ongoing drill program remains focused on evaluating the lateral and downdip extensions of the gold-bearing structures previously identified at Daina 2, Daina 1 South, and Salat East.

Figure 1: Daina Keys Targets and drill hole locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/277716_7b974da0b49ffab2_002full.jpg

Daina 2 Main Target

At the Daina 2 Main Target, diamond drilling has extended known mineralization to a vertical depth of approximately 245 metres and provided important geological and structural data to guide future targeting. Mineralized zones ranging from 5 to 50 metres in width now defined along more than 4-kilometres of a north-northwest-trending structure that remains open along strike and at depth, with several untested gaps offering clear opportunities for further expansion. As shown in Figure 2, recent drilling has continued to trace the mineralized trend to the south, confirming the continuity of the Daina 2 structure. Several significant new intercepts were returned, including intervals ending in End-of-Hole ("EOH"), highlighting the potential for additional mineralization at depth.

DAI-AC-130: 16m of 1.81 g/t Au (EOH) from 44m, including: 2m of 12.24 g/t Au from 48m

16m of 1.81 g/t Au (EOH) from 44m, including: 2m of 12.24 g/t Au from 48m DAI-AC-116: 12m of 1.71 g/t Au from 12m, including: 2m of 3.9 g/t Au from 20m

12m of 1.71 g/t Au from 12m, including: 2m of 3.9 g/t Au from 20m DAI-AC-136: 6m of 1.26 g/t Au (EOH) from 36m, including: 2m of 3.23 g/t Au from 38m

6m of 1.26 g/t Au (EOH) from 36m, including: 2m of 3.23 g/t Au from 38m DAI-RC-090: 12m of 1.32 g/t Au from 54m, including: 4m of 3.02 g/t Au from 62m

Figure 2: Daina 2 South Zone with new drill results (gold boxes)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/277716_7b974da0b49ffab2_003full.jpg

Lithologies consist of sedimentary rocks composed of turbidites sequences of alternating layers of sandstone, siltstone and shale and mineralized zones consisting of a deformed and altered greywacke layer immediately in the hanging wall of the shear zone. Mineralization consists of quartz and quartz-carbonate veinlets, fine disseminated pyrite and rare arsenopyrite. The style of mineralization is typical to what is described from other deposits in the district.

Structural measurements on oriented diamond core demonstrate the main structure controlling the gold mineralization is a north northwest-striking reverse brittle-ductile shear zone, moderately dipping southwest. These measurements are consistent with previous structural interpretations obtained from outcrops and exposed rocks from historical workings. The footwall side of the shear zone is occupied by a sequence of black shale.

Daina 1 South Target

At the Daina 1 South Target, diamond, RC and AC drilling has further tested the southern depth extensions of the Daina Property to a vertical depth of 200 meters with variable widths ranging from 50 meters to 200 meters. The Daina 1 South Target is defined as a 1.3-kilometre north-northwest trending structure which remains open for significant expansion along strike and at depth.

As shown in Figure 3 below, the drill program has followed the strike of the Daina deposit to the south to continue to define the structure, with significant new interceptions shown below:

DAI-DD-004: 9m of 1.22 g/t Au from 175m including: 1m of 9.56 g/t Au from 175m

9m of 1.22 g/t Au from 175m including: 1m of 9.56 g/t Au from 175m DAI-AC-092: 24m of 0.72 g/t Au from 34m including: 1m of 7.03 g/t Au from 44m

24m of 0.72 g/t Au from 34m including: 1m of 7.03 g/t Au from 44m DAI-RC-089: 50m of 0.31 g/t Au from 28m including: 1m of 1.21 g/t Au from 28m

50m of 0.31 g/t Au from 28m including: 1m of 1.21 g/t Au from 28m DAI-AC-093: 22m of 0.40 g/t Au from 18m including: 1m of 1.21 g/t Au from 28m

22m of 0.40 g/t Au from 18m including: 1m of 1.21 g/t Au from 28m DAI-AC-094: 10m of 0.83 g/t Au from 46m, including: 1m of 1.92 g/t Au from 52m

The gold structure at the Daina 1 South Target forms multiple parallel mineralized structures, partly exposed in large and active historical workings. Oriented diamond core shows the gold structures are hosted in a hydrothermally altered greywacke unit. Structural measurements revealed multiple northwest-striking moderately northeast-dipping brittle-ductile sheared zone systems at the contact between the greywacke in the hanging wall of the fault and a high chargeability graphitic siltstone layer in the footwall. The host greywacke is crosscut by a system of steeply dipping and highly mineralized quartz carbonate veins and stockworks that host the gold mineralization.

Figure 3: Daina 1 South Target, new drill hole locations and new drill results (gold boxes)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/277716_7b974da0b49ffab2_004full.jpg

Salat East Target

At the Salat East Target, diamond drilling tested a 500-meter segment of north-northeast striking, gold-bearing structures hosted in a hydrothermally altered and sheared granodiorite. Mineralized zones have been identified from surface to a depth of at least 150 meters with widths varying between 50 meters to 100 meters, remaining open along strike and at depth, and near one of AngloGold Ashanti's mining permit.

The intrusive at the Salat East Target is cut by a north northeast-striking and moderately northwest dipping gold-bearing shear. The host granodiorite is extensively sheared and hydrothermally altered; it is associated with a zone of elevated chargeability and resistivity and coincides with a well-defined line of surface artisanal workings. Gold mineralization at the Salat East Target is controlled by a network of steeply dipping cm-scale and closely spaced quartz carbonate veins and veinlets associated with disseminated pyrite and fine-grained arsenopyrites within the altered and sheared granodiorites.

As shown in Figure 4 below, new drilling results have followed the strike of the Salat structure, with significant new intercepts shown below:

DAI-RC-095: 21m of 1.02 g/t Au from 17m, including: 5m of 1.80 g/t Au from 20m, 3m of 1.92 g/t Au from 29m

21m of 1.02 g/t Au from 17m, including: 5m of 1.80 g/t Au from 20m, 3m of 1.92 g/t Au from 29m DAI-DD-005: 20m of 0.66 g/t Au from 175m, including: 1m of 1.18 g/t Au from 181m, 1m of 1.42 g/t Au from 186m, 1m of 1.56 g/t Au from 190m, 1m of 1.87 g/t Au from 194m, and 1m of 15.41 g/t Au from 281m

Figure 4: Salat East Target drill hole locations and latest results over chargeability image

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/277716_7b974da0b49ffab2_005full.jpg

Daina Next Steps

Follow-up work has already begun at Daina to refine targets ahead of the 2026 drill program, which is set to resume in Q1-2026, and expected to focus on expanding the extensive shallow and deeper gold zones discovered to date:

At Daina 2 Target, infill AC and RC drilling is planned on the remaining gaps of the defined structure.

At Salat East Target, an IP Survey is planned to follow the identified strike to the northwest where it remains open, followed by further RC and AC drilling

At Daina 1 Target, an IP Survey is planned over the 9km gap between Daina 1 South and Daina 1 North followed by further RC and AC drilling

A program of additional target definition consisting of IP survey lines and auger sampling lines followed by AC and RC drill lines is planned for a series of surface gold anomalies that so far remain untested.

BANTABAYE PROPERTY

At the Bantabaye property encouraging drill results are emerging from both the northern and southern parts of the permit. At the Bantabaye 2 Target in the north, oriented diamond drilling has confirmed that the gold-bearing structure extends to depth and remains open, adding confidence that the system has meaningful scale potential, given its 4-kilometre overall strike length that has so far only been partially drill tested. In the south, a combination of soil and auger sampling, rock-chip results from active artisanal workings, and 93 kilometres of IP geophysics have outlined multiple well-structured gold anomalies extending over more than 8 kilometres of strike, defining new high-priority drill targets. Full set of results for all new drill intercepts are provided in Appendix 1.

Bantabaye 2 Target

At the Bantabaye 2 Target, the drill program prioritized depth extensions of previously intercepted near surface gold mineralization. A total of 601 meters has been drilled on the Bantabaye 2 Target in FY-2025, completed across three DD holes. As shown in Figure 5 below, new drilling results continue to define the depth of the structure, with significant new intercepts shown below:

BANT-DD-001: 4m of 3.00 g/t Au from 169m, including: 1m of 8.12 g/t Au from 170m

4m of 3.00 g/t Au from 169m, including: 1m of 8.12 g/t Au from 170m BANT-DD-003: 14m of 0.87 g/t Au from 62m, including: 4m of 2.39 g/t Au from 64m

Figure 5: Bantabaye 2 Target new drill hole locations and new drill results (gold boxes)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/277716_7b974da0b49ffab2_006full.jpg

As shown in Figure 6 below, new drilling results have confirmed high-grade extensions of mineralization at Bantabaye at depths of 300m.

Figure 6: Bantabaye 2 Target cross section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/277716_7b974da0b49ffab2_007full.jpg

Bantabaye South Target

At Bantabaye South, a target definition exploration was undertaken in FY-2025 utilizing an array of exploration techniques including induced IP survey, soil sampling, infill termite mound and auger drilling campaigns to plan drilling for Q1-2026.

IP Survey

A ground geophysical survey was completed at the Bantabaye South area, covering Target 9 and Target 10 and consisting of 93 kilometres of IP survey.

The objective of the ground geophysical survey program was the mapping of geophysical features, including chargeability and resistivity, to identify bedrock structures that display potential associations with bedrock gold mineralization to inform follow up drill testing. Most of the southern part of the Bantabaye permit is covered by thick laterite plateaus lacking any outcrop of the bedrock, requiring the use of geophysical survey methods to inform exploration. The IP survey consisted of 36 east-west oriented and 200m spaced lines that varied from 1,250m to 3,000m in length, as shown in Figure 7 below.

Figure 7: Bantabaye South Target gold in soil anomalies

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/277716_7b974da0b49ffab2_008full.jpg

The IP data was collected, processed, and interpreted by SAGAX Afrique of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, using the standard induced polarization resistivity method. Interpretation of the IP survey results indicates the presence of strong resistivity, chargeability and conductivity lineaments parallel to known geology and structures. Structural interpretation of geophysics features defines structures parallel to the termite mound and auger gold geochemistry trends that will be followed up with future drill testing.

Termite Mound and Soil Sampling

In parallel to the IP survey and infill termite mound and soil sampling program, was conducted, at Bantabaye South totalling 911 samples on a 50 meter by 100-meter grid pattern, with 21 samples returning values between 0.1 g/t and 1.4 g/t Au, as shown on Figure 7 above.

The results of the soil sampling program better define the high-priority anomalies previously outlined by surface sampling, auger, and IP survey, highlighting prominent and well-structured northwest trending gold anomalies along a north trending corridor, interpreted to represent the Bantabaye thrust fault system, with the gold mineralization trends mapped over a 10-kilometre strike length. High-grade gold samples were obtained from rock chip sampling in extensive and active artisanal mining zone at Target 10 including 48.2 g/t, 7.58 g/t and 5 g/t Au.

Auger Drilling

An auger drill program was conducted on Bantabaye South, designed to sample the weathered bedrock below the surface gold anomalies at Targets 9 and 10, to then aid with the design of an RC drill testing program. A total of 220 auger holes totalling 3,552 meters were completed in FY-2025.

Assay results from the program confirm gold lineaments previously interpreted from termite mound anomalies at Target 9 and Target 10. Significant gold-in-auger anomalies with broad widths of anomalous gold results in the weathered bedrock and in the very thick (20-30m) laterite cap, were defined with this program. The auger defined gold trends are located within the surface gold anomalies and align with the interpreted structural trends, and in some places coincide with the trends of the artisanal mining areas.

Bantabaye Next Steps

At Bantabaye, newly defined, high-priority targets on the southern structures will undergo their first drill test in Q1-2026, following up on high-priority areas targeted through soil anomalies and artisanal workings:

At Bantabaye South, RC and AC drill testing is planned on Targets 9 and 10 to follow up on the strong geochemical and geophysical results interpreted thus far while additional IP lines will be completed on the existing grid

At Bantabaye North, an auger sampling campaign is planned to begin in Q1-2026 to further refine the interpretation of gold trends along the main Bantabaye thrust to inform a further RC and DD programme for later in the year

DIGUIFARA PROPERTY

The drilling completed during 2025 at Diguifara continues to demonstrate the presence of a broad and persistent gold system across multiple parallel structures that extend for hundreds of metres along strike. Drilling has outlined wide zones of gold mineralization from surface and at depth at three separate targets, indicating strong scale potential within this emerging structural corridor. With the mineralized trends remaining open in all directions and only sparsely drilled to date, follow-up work is focused on identifying higher-grade zones and expanding the overall footprint of the system. Diguifara represents an attractive pipeline opportunity within Sanu Gold's project portfolio, with substantial upside remaining as exploration advances. Full set of results for all new drill intercepts are provided in Appendix 1.

Diguifara 1 Target

The Diguifara 1 Target gold structure strikes north-northwest over 850 meters in length, with a width of 160 meters in the main zone and forming an extension dilation jog between two parallel NNW trending fault structures.

Core observations from the interpreted geological data show that gold mineralization is associated with hydrothermally altered and fractured, thick greywacke beds interbedded with layers of fine-grained and locally sheared siltstones and shales. The host greywacke rock is crosscut by a complex quartz carbonated vein system and stockworks that host the gold mineralization.

Significant new intercepts include:

DIG-AC-008: 66m of 0.33 g/t Au from 12m, including: 2m of 2.21 g/t Au from 12m

66m of 0.33 g/t Au from 12m, including: 2m of 2.21 g/t Au from 12m DIG-RC-005: 52m of 0.30 g/t Au from 78m, including: 2m of 1.02 g/t Au from 106m

52m of 0.30 g/t Au from 78m, including: 2m of 1.02 g/t Au from 106m DIG-DD-002: 30m of 0.38 g/t Au from 213m, including: 1m of 2.35 g/t Au from 222m

30m of 0.38 g/t Au from 213m, including: 1m of 2.35 g/t Au from 222m DIG-AC-001: 24m of 0.37 g/t Au from 38m, including: 2m of 1.86 g/t Au from 60m

24m of 0.37 g/t Au from 38m, including: 2m of 1.86 g/t Au from 60m DIG-RC-003: 27m of 0.34 g/t Au from 100m, including: 2m of 1.44 g/t Au from 104m

27m of 0.34 g/t Au from 100m, including: 2m of 1.44 g/t Au from 104m DIG-RC-004: 16m of 0.30 g/t Au from 24m, including: 2m of 1.19 g/t Au from 30m

16m of 0.30 g/t Au from 24m, including: 2m of 1.19 g/t Au from 30m DIG-RC-009: 14m of 0.71 g/t Au from 106m, including: 2m of 3.97 g/t Au from 114m

14m of 0.71 g/t Au from 106m, including: 2m of 3.97 g/t Au from 114m DIG-DD-001: 14m of 0.60 g/t Au from 296m, including: 1m of 5.64 g/t Au from 296m

Diguifara 2 Target

The Diguifara 2 Target structure extends for about 1 kilometre of strike length in a northwestern direction. The drill program interpreted numerous parallel but narrow mineralized structures that strike north-northwest for over one kilometre, within a similar geological setting to the Diguifara 1 Target.

Significant new intercepts include:

DIG-DD-003: 5m of 1.47 g/t Au from 107m, including: 1m of 5.97 g/t Au 110m

5m of 1.47 g/t Au from 107m, including: 1m of 5.97 g/t Au 110m DIG-AC-015: 16m of 0.37 g/t Au from 42m, including 2m of 1.47 g/t Au 50m

16m of 0.37 g/t Au from 42m, including 2m of 1.47 g/t Au 50m DIG-AC-044: 18m of 0.35 g/t Au from 12m

18m of 0.35 g/t Au from 12m IG-AC-041: 22m of 0.30 g/t Au from 40m

Diguifara 3 Target

The Diguifara 3 Target structure extends for about 750 meters of strike length in a northwestern direction. The drill program intercepted numerous parallel but narrow mineralized structures that strike north-northwest for over one kilometre within a similar geological setting to the Diguifara 1 Target. Within the main zone, the drill program interpreted a strike of over 750 meters with widths of up to 58 meters. The mineralized structure sits in a zone interpreted to be dilation jog parallel to a regional north-northwest trending fault structure.

Core observations confirmed show that gold mineralization at the Diguifara 3 Target is similar to that of Target 1 and is associated with hydrothermally altered and fractured thick greywacke rock interbedded with layer of fine-grained and locally sheared turbidite. The host greywacke rock is crosscut by a complex quartz carbonated veins system and stockworks that host the gold mineralization.

Significant new intercepts include:

DIG-AC-025: 18m of 0,31 g/t Au from 16m, including: 2m of 1.01 g/t Au from 32m

18m of 0,31 g/t Au from 16m, including: 2m of 1.01 g/t Au from 32m DIG-RC-007: 58m of 0.38 g/t Au from 42m

58m of 0.38 g/t Au from 42m DIG-RC-017: 46m of 0.35 g/t Au from 48m

46m of 0.35 g/t Au from 48m DIG-AC-030: 42m of 0.34 g/t Au from 0m

42m of 0.34 g/t Au from 0m DIG-RC-008: 40m of 0.39 g/t Au from 8m

40m of 0.39 g/t Au from 8m DIG-AC-024: 34m of 0.55 g/t Au from 2m, including 4m of 1.49 g/t Au from 8m

34m of 0.55 g/t Au from 2m, including 4m of 1.49 g/t Au from 8m DIG-AC-023: 34m of 0.37 g/t Au from 38m

34m of 0.37 g/t Au from 38m DIG-RC-018: 38m of 0.30 g/t Au from 26m

38m of 0.30 g/t Au from 26m DIG-DD-004: 29m of 0.30 g/t Au from 98m

29m of 0.30 g/t Au from 98m DIG-AC-028: 26m of 0.34 g/t Au from 2m

26m of 0.34 g/t Au from 2m DIG-AC-029: 19m of 0.36 g/t Au from 0m

Diguifara Next Steps

The wide-open trends at Diguifara provide substantial upside through continued drilling aimed at identifying higher-grade shoots and expanding the footprint of mineralization.

At Diguifara Targets 1, 2 and 3, wide spaced follow up RC and AC drilling is scheduled in H1-2026 with the goal of delineating high-grade zones within the identified structures.

Additional surface geochemistry and auger samplings is planned on identified targets that have not yet been tested.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QA/QC")

Sampling was completed at 2-meter composite intervals, except where holes were terminated at an uneven depth meterage, in which cases 1-meter intervals were sampled. Sampling followed industry's best practices, utilizing large riffle splitters, conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. An appropriate number and type of certified reference materials (standards) and blanks totaling 5% of the total number of samples shipped to the laboratory were inserted approximately every 20th sample to ensure an effective QA/QC program was carried out.

Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results. All samples were analyzed using CPA-Au1 (Gamma ray analysis of sample for gold by photon assay instrument) at the MSALABS SAS in Bamako, Mali ("MSALABS"). MSALABS is an internationally recognized and commercially certified laboratory and is independent of Sanu Gold.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Serigne Dieng, Ph.D., M.Sc., a Member (MAIG) of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), Exploration Manager of the Company and a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Sanu Gold

Located within the Siguiri Basin, a world class gold district that is host to several operating mines and major new discoveries, Sanu Gold is exploring three high-quality gold exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa. The Company has defined multi-kilometre long gold-bearing structures on each of the gold exploration permits, with multiple high-value drill targets and is targeting multi-million-ounce gold discoveries. Sanu is operated by a highly experienced team, with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

Martin Pawlitschek

President & CEO, Sanu Gold Corp.

References:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicates", "opportunity", "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but is not limited to, the anticipated timing for completion of various exploration or drilling programs. Although Sanu Gold believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans for exploration on its properties and ability to execute on plans, ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, ability to maintain its material property agreements, mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop its projects; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of gold and other metals, changes in general economic conditions and local risks in the jurisdiction (Guinea) in which it operates, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the potential for new discoveries, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel; general competition in the mining industry availability of capital and financing; general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes; timeliness of regulatory approvals as well as those factors discussed in the Company's public disclosure record. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Appendix 1 - Tables of Drill results reported in this release

Table 2: Daina 2 Target drill intercepts.

Intercept Interval From Hole ID X-UTM Y-UTM Length Azimuth Dip Prospect (m) (o) (o) (g/t Au) (m) (m) DAI-DD-001 503 317 1 318 597 200 90 55 0.20 1 67 Daina 2











0.48 1 144













0.33 7 158

including









1.06 1 158













0.17 4 177

DAI-DD-002 503 607 1 318 002 220 90 55 0.31 1 9 Daina 2











1.36 1 143













0,27 1 150













0,26 1 200













0,54 1 210

DAI-DD-003 503 539 1 318 101 300 90 55 0,74 1 6 Daina 2











0,23 4 16













0,39 5 115













0,38 1 132













0,46 1 146













0,39 30 151

Including









1,08 1 165

and









1,93 1 176

and









1,52 1 179













0,32 30 187

Including









1,72 1 195

and









1,13 1 213

and









2,72 1 216













0.33 2 239













0.22 1 245













0.41 38 252

Including









1.02 1 258

and









2.21 1 263

and









2.05 2 273

DAI-RC-089 504 695 1 311 199 95 270 55 0.30 1 14 Daina 2











0.31 50 28

Including









1.21 1 28

DAI-DD-007 503 133 1 318 948 175 90 55 1.49 1 0 Daina 2











0.30 2 110













0.42 1 126













0.55 9 134

Including









1.54 1 141

DAI-DD-008 503 182 1 319 020 160 90 55 0.24 1 3 Daina 2











0.58 5 84

Including









2.06 1 85

DAI-DD-009 503 117 1 319 025 230 90 55 0.44 1 127 Daina 2 DAI-AC-102 503 888 1 317 025 66 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-103 503 929 1 317 026 60 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-104 503 963 1 317 020 60 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-105 503 998 1 317 021 60 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-106 504 030 1 317 018 66 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-107 504 068 1 317 011 66 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-108 504 110 1 317 009 72 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-109 504 150 1 317 011 72 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-110 504 185 1 317 018 72 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-111 504 064 1 317 216 66 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-112 503 868 1 317 199 60 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-113 503 897 1 317 199 60 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-114 503 926 1 317 202 60 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-115 503 963 1 317 199 60 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-116 503 989 1 317 202 60 90 55 1.71 12 12 Daina 2 New Discovery including









3.95 4 12













0.64 2 50

DAI-AC-117 504 020 1 317 202 60 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-118 504 081 1 317 201 60 90 55 0.24 2 10 Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-119 504 109 1 317 202 60 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-120 503 561 1 317 404 60 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-121 503 592 1 317 403 60 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-122 503 624 1 317 399 50 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-123 503 650 1 317 397 50 90 55 0.43 2 14 Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-124 503 680 1 317 394 50 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-125 503 713 1 317 399 42 90 55 0.22 2 28 Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-126 503 853 1 317 419 72 90 55 0.32 2 56 Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-127 503 889 1 317 420 60 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-128 503 920 1 317 399 66 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-129 503 956 1 317 403 54 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-130 503 989 1 317 401 60 90 55 1.81 16 44 Daina 2 New Discovery











12.24 2 48

DAI-AC-131 504 020 1 317 399 66 90 55 0.51 2 0 Daina 2 New Discovery











0.22 2 10

DAI-AC-132 503 733 1 317 599 66 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-133 503 772 1 317 602 66 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-134 503 802 1 317 601 54 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-135 503 838 1 317 604 54 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-136 503 869 1 317 606 42 90 55 1.26 6 36 Daina 2 New Discovery DAI-AC-137 503 894 1 317 599 66 90 55 0.71 2 46 Daina 2 New Discovery

Notes: The Company does not have sufficient information to make a determination of the true widths of the drill hole intersections reported in this release. Drillhole intercepts are calculated using a minimum downhole length of >=1 m, a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t gold, and may include up to 3 m of internal dilution within the intercept. Only intercepts >=1 m are reported. Sample intervals are comprised of RC drill chips, which are sampled at regular 1 m intervals. Assays are reported uncut. Grid coordinates are UTM WGS84 Zone 29N. NSV = no significant values.

Table 3: Daina 1 South Target drill intercepts.

Intercept Interval From Hole ID X-UTM Y-UTM Length Azimuth Dip Prospect (m) (o) (o) (g/t Au) (m) (m) DAI-RC-050 504 878 1 311 202 111 270 55 0.32 4 24 Daina 1











1.54 4 60













0.6 2 110

DAI-AC-001 504 793 1 311 191 80 270 55 0.46 2 10 Daina 1











0.67 2 22













0.34 36 42

Including









1.1 2 56

DAI-AC-002 504 652 1 311 208 77 270 55 1.32 4 10 Daina 1











0.59 2 30













0.33 2 40

DAI-AC-003 504 769 1 311 266 83 270 55 0.31 14 22 Daina 1











1.35 4 48













0.5 10 74













1.1 2 78

DAI-AC-004 504 755 1 311 306 73 270 55 1.25 2 4 Daina 1











0.37 8 20













0.85 2 46

DAI-AC-005 504 821 1 311 102 101 270 55 0.65 2 20 Daina 1











0.36 8 84

DAI-AC-006 504 666 1 311 100 84 270 55 0.52 4 10 Daina 1











0.87 8 72

Including









2.68 2 72

DAI-AC-007 504 633 1 311 098 75 270 55 0.35 2 6 Daina 1











0.34 2 16













0.32 4 42

DAI-AC-008 504 629 1 311 259 57 270 55 0.5 18 2 Daina 1 Including









2.25 2 2













1.18 4 42

DAI-AC-009 504 802 1 311 215 100 295 55 0.31 8 30 Daina 1











0.58 4 52

DAI-AC-010 504 795 1 311 180 107 295 55 0.3 2 36 Daina 1











0.44 2 46













1.37 4 62













0.36 2 88

DAI-AC-011 504 593 1 311 305 83 270 55 0.38 8 8 Daina 1











0.55 20 24













0.46 2 74

DAI-AC-012 504 685 1 311 405 70 270 55 0.95 8 26 Daina 1 Including









3.34 2 32













0.32 2 44

DAI-AC-013 504 652 1 311 503 62 270 55 0.58 10 8

Including









1.88 2 16













0.41 6 52

DAI-RC-059 504 875 1 311 202 133 270 55 0.49 4 44 Daina 1











0.6 2 66













0.33 2 106













1.08 2 132

DAI-AC-014 502 969 1 315 702 41 270 55 NSV



Daina 1 DAI-AC-015 502 939 1 315 699 85 270 55 0.48 2 62 Daina 1 DAI-AC-016 502 910 1 315 702 77 270 55 0.32 6 22













0.46 2 56

DAI-AC-017 502 942 1 315 799 89 270 55 NSV



Daina 1 DAI-AC-018 502 895 1 315 802 41 270 55 NSV



Daina 1 DAI-AC-019 502 428 1 316 202 69 270 55 NSV



Daina 1 DAI-AC-091 504 749 1 311 203 56 270 55 0.670 10 4 Daina 1 Including









2.465 2 4













0.52 24 32

Including









2.453 2 42

DAI-DD-004 504 838 1 311 200 300 270 55 0.51 1 2 Daina 1











1.51 1 14













0.79 8 35

Including









3.38 1 38

and









2.25 1 42













0.23 1 58













0.60 4 70













0.50 1 83













0.16 11 95













1.47 1 112













0.19 4 128













0.46 1 142













0.52 8 151

Including









1.78 1 158













0.45 6 164

Including









1.60 1 169













1.22 9 175

Including









9.56 1 175













0.57 5 203

Including









1.92 1 207













0.96 2 213

Including









1.26 1 213













0.14 5 221













0.24 1 255













0.30 1 276

DAI-AC-092 504 754 1 311 203 89 270 55 0.41 8 8













0.72 24 34

Including









7.03 1 44













0.22 1 68













0.29 1 86

DAI-RC-089 504 695 1 311 199 95 270 55 0.30 1 14













0.31 50 28

Including









1.21 1 28

DAI-AC-093 504 594 1 311 254 52 270 55 0.40 22 18

Including









0.68 2 22

DAI-AC-094 504 716 1 311 267 56 270 55 0.41 1 12













0.83 10 46

Including









1.92 1 52

DAI-AC-095 504 881 1 311 298 60 270 55 0.29 2 8 Daina 1











0.46 2 24

DAI-AC-096 504 728 1 311 103 73 270 55 0.21 1 0 Daina 1











3.51 1 15













0.30 13 26













0.37 2 72

DAI-RC-090 504630 1311302 87 270 55 0.35 2 24 Daina 1











0.69 2 42













1.32 12 54

Including









3.02 4 62













0.39 2 76

DAI-RC-097 504 773 1 311 103 117 270 55 0.21 1 1 Daina 1











0.33 1 29













0.30 16 40

Incl.









1.70 1 47













0.49 1 65













0.32 3 71













0.24 1 115

DAI-RC-098 504 861 1 311 045 120 302 55 0.59 1 11 Daina 1











0.28 1 47













0.56 3 54













0.36 1 86













0.25 7 93













0.24 1 109

DAI-RC-099 504 900 1 311 022 96 302 55 0.25 1 20 Daina 1











1.05 1 43













0.13 6 53

DAI-RC-100 504 949 1 311 003 117 302 55 0.25 1 16 Daina 1











0.23 4 30













1.20 1 70













0.27 1 91

DAI-RC-101 504 777 1 310 881 112 302 55 0.37 1 5 Daina 1











0.44 5 20













0.19 6 36













0.32 6 47

DAI-RC-102 504 720 1 310 901 108 302 55 0.18 5 64 Daina 1











0.26 1 90













0.66 11 96

Incl.









1.89 2 104

DAI-RC-103 504 689 1 310 917 78 302 55 0.36 3 6 Daina 1











0.35 1 18













0.39 1 37













0.42 1 61













1.02 2 76

DAI-RC-104 504 818 1 311 240 92 270 55 0.39 1 27 Daina 1











0.24 8 34













0.25 8 50













0.40 1 59

DAI-RC-105 504 820 1 311 236 118 270 55 0.21 1 7 Daina 1











0.22 3 15













1.00 1 34













0.68 1 66

Incl.









1.34 1 66













0.23 5 99













0.52 1 111



Notes: The Company does not have sufficient information to make a determination of the true widths of the drill hole intersections reported in this release. Drillhole intercepts are calculated using a minimum downhole length of >=1 m, a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t gold, and may include up to 3 m of internal dilution within the intercept. Only intercepts >=1 m are reported. Sample intervals are comprised of RC drill chips, which are sampled at regular 1 m intervals. Assays are reported uncut. Grid coordinates are UTM WGS84 Zone 29N. NSV = no significant values.

Table 4: Salat East Target RC drill intercepts.

Hole ID X-UTM Y-UTM





Intercept Interval From Prospect Length Azimuth Dip





(m) (o) (o) (g/t Au) (m) (m) DAI-RC-091 508 319 1 310 081 94 90 55 0.20 1 10 Salat East











0.25 1 90

DAI-RC-092 508 465 1 310 082 72 90 55 0.96 2 12 Salat East DAI-RC-093 508 557 1 310 304 72 90 55 0.25 3 2 Salat East DAI-RC-094 508 387 1 309 884 80 90 55 0.60 2 4 Salat East DAI-RC-095 508 299 1 309 878 84 90 55 0.30 3 5 Salat East











1.02 21 17

Including









1.80 5 20

and









1.91 3 29

and









1.09 1 30













0.89 2 39













0.22 2 48













0.63 2 64













0.27 2 76

DAI-DD-005 508 220 1 309 974 300 90 55 0.22 1 11 Salat East











0.30 1 18













0.41 1 109













0.23 1 117













0.24 1 125













0.21 1 132













0.45 2 145













0.27 2 152













0.58 1 161













0.66 20 175

Including









1.18 1 181

and









1.42 1 181

and









1.56 1 190

and









1.87 1 194













0.49 1 204













0.75 2 212

Including









1.18 1 212













0.36 1 222













15.41 1 281

DAI-DD-006 508 182 1 309 880 290 90 55 0.28 1 11 Salat East











0.22 1 65













0.31 2 83













0.13 7 96













0.37 1 130













0.16 8 138













0.15 6 154













0.36 1 189













0.26 16 209













0.24 13 231













0.29 1 249



Notes: The Company does not have sufficient information to make a determination of the true widths of the drill hole intersections reported in this release. Drillhole intercepts are calculated using a minimum downhole length of >=1 m, a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t gold, and may include up to 3 m of internal dilution within the intercept. Only intercepts >=1 m are reported. Sample intervals are comprised of RC drill chips, which are sampled at regular 1 m intervals. Assays are reported uncut. Grid coordinates are UTM WGS84 Zone 29N. NSV = no significant values.

Table 5: Bantabaye Diamond drill intercepts.

Hole ID X-UTM Y-UTM





Intercept Interval From Prospect Length Azimuth Dip





(m) (o) (o) (g/t Au) (m) (m) BANT-DD-001 358 060 1 252 915 260 360 60 3.00 4.01 169 Target 2 including









8.11 1 170













0.55 1 176













0.15 21 183

BANT-DD-002 357966 1 252 945 210.5 30 60 0.24 1 48 Target 2











0.50 1 140













0.50 13 149

including









2.11 1 151













0.30 1 167













0.30 1 176

BANT-DD-003 358056 1 253 054 130 360 60 0.72 4 52 Target 2 including









1.57 1 55













0.87 14 62

including









2.39 4 64













0.21 4 83



Notes: The Company does not have sufficient information to make a determination of the true widths of the drill hole intersections reported in this release. Drillhole intercepts are calculated using a minimum downhole length of >=1 m, a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t gold, and may include up to 3 m of internal dilution within the intercept. Only intercepts >=1 m are reported. Sample intervals are comprised of RC drill chips, which are sampled at regular 1 m intervals. Assays are reported uncut. Grid coordinates are UTM WGS84 Zone 29N. NSV = no significant values.

Table 7: Diguifara Diamond drill and RC/AC intercepts.

Hole ID X-UTM Y-UTM





Intercept Interval From Area Length Azimuth Dip





(m) (o) (o) (g/t Au) (m) (m) DIG-AC-001 479 147 1 292 107 89 270 55 0.25 2 2 DIG1











0.22 6 16













0.37 24 38

Including









1.86 2 60













0.63 8 78

Including









1.06 2 82

DIG-AC-002 479 028 1 292 098 91 90 55 0.36 2 4 DIG1











0.22 2 16













0.25 2 32













0.50 2 52













0.36 8 76

DIG-AC-003 479 084 1 292 095 86 90 55 0.41 4 28 DIG1











0.20 10 58

DIG-AC-004 479 147 1 292 107 83 90 55 0.26 6 6 DIG1











0.23 2 22













0.49 4 42













0.74 2 52

DIG-AC-005 478 997 1 292 100 83 90 55 0.23 2 6 DIG1











0.32 2 40













0.45 4 64













0.50 2 80

DIG-AC-006 479 063 1 292 100 45 90 55 0.22 4 10 DIG1











0.47 4 20

DIG-AC-007 478 879 1 292 100 80 90 55 NSV



DIG1 DIG-AC-008 479 077 1 292 299 101 270 55 0.33 66 12 DIG1 Including









2.21 2 12













0.48 2 84













0.31 2 92

DIG-AC-009 479 077 1 292 299 71 90 55 0.70 2 0 DIG1 DIG-AC-009









0.42 12 16

Including









1.42 2 16

DIG-AC-009









0.37 2 36

DIG-AC-010 479 013 1 292 312 88 90 55 0.49 10 8 DIG1 Including









1.27 2 16













0.18 22 32













0.35 2 74













0.24 2 82

DIG-AC-011 478 952 1 292 308 63 90 55 0.40 2 6 DIG1











0.28 2 30













0.24 2 42

DIG-AC-012 478 989 1 292 309 45 90 55 0.35 4 2













0.38 4 22

DIG-AC-013 478 927 1 292 306 65 90 55 0.28 4 0













0.26 2 46

DIG-AC-014 478 850 1 292 309 65 90 55 0.33 2 0 DIG1











0.39 10 16

Including









1.32 2 24

DIG-AC-015 479 550 1 293 097 58 90 55 0.37 16 42 DIG2 Including









1.47 2 50

DIG-AC-016 479 464 1 293 126 51 90 55 0.28 2 0 DIG2 DIG-AC-017 479 493 1 293 113 39 90 55 0.53 6 22 DIG2











0.30 2 36 DIG2 DIG-AC-018 479 443 1 292 905 29 90 55 NSV



DIG2 DIG-AC-019 479 382 1 293 027 34 90 55 NSV



DIG2 DIG-AC-020 479 360 1 293 029 35 90 55 NSV



DIG2 DIG-AC-021 479 513 1 293 108 51 90 55 NSV



DIG2 DIG-AC-022 475 864 1 296 527 53 50 55 NSV



DIG2 DIG-AC-023 475 885 1 296 549 71 50 55 0.61 2 24 DIG3











0.37 34 38

DIG-AC-024 475 903 1 296 586 71 50 55 0.55 34 2 DIG3 Including









1.49 4 8













0.82 2 44

DIG-AC-025 475 935 1 296 610 81 50 55 0.77 2 62 DIG3











0.24 2 68













0.31 18 16

Including









1.01 2 32

DIG-AC-026 475 974 1 296 638 68 50 55 1.48 2 0 DIG3











0.37 2 14













0.83 6 28

Including









2.25 2 32

DIG-AC-027 475 842 1 296 599 81 50 55 0.25 2 0 DIG3











0.22 20 30

DIG-AC-028 475 874 1 296 632 81 50 55 0.26 9 72 DIG3











0.34 26 2













0.33 6 36

DIG-AC-029 475 952 1 296 517 19 50 55 0.36 19 0 DIG3 DIG-AC-030 475 961 1 296 524 62 50 55 0.34 42 0 DIG3 DIG-AC-031 478 924 1 292 100 61 90 55 0.30 2 56

DIG-RC-001 479 047 1 292 307 96 270 55 0.35 2 56 DIG1











0.60 6 28

Including









1.12 2 28













0.23 12 50

DIG-RC-002 479 123 1 292 297 153 270 55 0.27 2 80 DIG1











0.24 2 2













0.40 2 20













0.37 2 28













0.25 2 36













0.51 10 50

Including









1.13 2 56













0.36 2 68













0.27 2 84













0.20 2 100













0.43 2 127

DIG-RC-003 479 044 1 292 103 127 90 55 0.29 2 136 DIG1











0.36 2 4













0.25 2 16













0.23 2 42













0.29 2 56













0.22 26 64













0.34 27 100

Including









1.44 2 104

DIG-RC-004 479 194 1 292 097 171 270 55 0.30 16 24 DIG1 Including









1.19 2 30













0.41 4 72













0.24 12 88













0.25 8 114













0.26 10 136













0.40 12 152

DIG-RC-005 479 047 1 292 103 144 90 55 0.42 4 0 DIG1











0.22 2 16













0.26 2 38













0.58 4 62













0.3 52 78

Including









1.02 2 106













0.46 4 136

DIG-RC-006 475 852 1 296 532 150 50 55 0.24 36 76 DIG3











0.18 10 138

DIG-RC-007 475 907 1 296 529 125 50 55 0.92 2 2 DIG3











0.31 2 28













0.38 58 42

DIG-RC-008 475 935 1 296 555 96 50 55 0.39 40 8 DIG3











0.26 2 62













0.23 2 82

DIG-DD-001 478 914 1 292 100 400 90 55 0.24 1 0 DIG1











0.29 1 17













0.33 3 22













0.21 1 127













0.15 7 147













0.32 1 176













0.27 2 183













0.31 1 195













0.21 1 210













0.20 4 217













0.23 1 226













0.40 1 237













0.3 7 257













0.25 1 267













0.36 1 272













0.2 9 282













0.6 14 296

Including









5.64 1 296













0.9 4 320

Including









2.89 4 320













0.36 1 330













0.22 1 352

DIG-DD-002 478 987 1 292 100 300 90 55 0.22 1 0 DIG1











0.22 1 17













1.68 1 51













0.9 5 62

Including









1.33 3 62













0.53 2 73













0.28 2 88













0.28 8 98













0.2 13 110













1.05 1 110













1.68 1 134













0.24 1 142













0.76 1 151













0.50 1 157













0.41 4 162













0.28 4 170













0.60 1 182













0.47 5 187













0.50 1 197













0.38 30 213

Including









2.35 1 222













0.16 3 259

DIG-DD-003 479 482 1 293 100 200 90 55 0.42 1 14 DIG2











0.20 1 48













0.29 3 80













1.47 5 107

Including









5.97 1 110













0.46 1 131













1.06 1 152













0.19 4 176













0.46 9 191

Including









0.22 1 194

DIG-DD-004 475 863 1 296 486 220 50 55 0.23 1 6 DIG3











0.32 2 57













0.41 2 74













0.22 1 83













0.3 29 98













0.31 1 132













0.25 1 136













0.33 1 144













0.22 6 156













0.41 1 172













0.22 1 206

DIG-AC-032 479 220 1 291 700 66 90 55 0.37 2 6 DIG1











0.45 2 32













0.48 6 56

Including









1.03 2 62

DIG-RC-009 479 168 1 291 699 130 90 55 0.21 2 30 DIG1











0.51 2 46













0.26 2 66













0.17 6 80













1.05 2 96













0.71 14 106 Including DIG-AC-033 479 143 1 291 905 80 90 55 1.39 2 128 DIG1











0.23 4 12













0.20 2 28













0.38 10 38 Including Including









1.57 2 46













0.43 4 64













0.31 2 76

DIG-AC-034 479 134 1 292 301 93 90 55 0.25 2 28 DIG1 DIG-AC-035 479 174 1 292 301 78 90 55 NSV



DIG1 DIG-AC-036 479 225 1 292 304 59 90 55 NSV



DIG1 DIG-AC-037 479 266 1 292 303 71 90 55 NSV



DIG1 DIG-AC-038 478 949 1 292 498 82 90 55 0.48 2 26 DIG1











NSV



DIG1 DIG-AC-039 478 898 1 292 701 57 90 55 NSV





DIG-AC-040 479 571 1 293 093 62 90 55 0.20 6 20 DIG2











0.23 2 58

DIG-AC-041 479 625 1 292 892 62 90 55 0.3 22 40 DIG2 DIG-RC-010 479 514 1 293 095 78 90 55 0.42 2 4 DIG2











0.44 2 58

DIG-AC-042 479 692 1 292 706 86 90 55 0.27 2 12 DIG2











0.23 2 22













0.24 2 36













0.21 2 74

DIG-RC-011 479 650 1 292 702 105 90 55 0.44 2 16 DIG2











0.35 10 36













0.82 2 82

DIG-AC-043 479 419 1 293 301 60 90 55 NSV



DIG2 DIG-AC-044 479 315 1 293 498 83 90 55 0.35 18 12 DIG2











0.33 2 42













0.25 2 62

DIG-RC-012 479 269 1 293 499 106 90 55 0.34 2 10 DIG2











0.40 2 74

DIG-RC-013 479 369 1 293 299 82 90 55 0.58 2 8 DIG2 DIG-AC-045 477 402 1 294 604 101 90 55 0.21 4 28 DIG1











0.19 6 46 DIG1 DIG-AC-046 477 553 1 294 401 89 90 55 NSV



DIG1 DIG-RC-014 477 505 1 294 401 131 90 55 0.52 2 0 DIG1 DIG-AC-047 476 413 1 296 069 139 90 55 NSV



DIG1 DIG-AC-048 476 248 1 296 221 44 90 55 NSV



DIG1 DIG-AC-049 476 104 1 296 382 51 90 55 0.34 4 4 DIG1











0.38 10 20

DIG-AC-050 475 723 1 296 771 47 90 55 NSV



DIG1 DIG-AC-051 475 604 1 296 907 76 50 55 NSV



DIG1 DIG-RC-015 475 577 1 296 871 129 50 55 NSV



DIG1 DIG-RC-016 475 706 1 296 749 92 50 55 NSV



DIG1 DIG-RC-017 475 928 1 296 493 132 50 55 0.45 2 36 DIG3











0.35 46 48













0.24 2 110

DIG-RC-018 476 080 1 296 346 132 50 55 0.30 38 26 DIG3











0.35 6 98

DIG-RC-019 477 351 1 294 602 144 90 55 0.25 2 80 DIG1











0.17 8 130

DIG-RC-020 478 857 1 292 698 144 90 55 NSV



DIG1 DIG-RC-021 478 898 1 292 498 150 90 55 NSV



DIG1 DIG-RC-022 479 095 1 291 915 144 90 55 0.31 10 4 DIG1 Including









1.11 2 12













0.27 2 60













0.23 12 74



Notes: The Company does not have sufficient information to make a determination of the true widths of the drill hole intersections reported in this release. Drillhole intercepts are calculated using a minimum downhole length of >=1 m, a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t gold, and may include up to 3 m of internal dilution within the intercept. Only intercepts >=1 m are reported. Sample intervals are comprised of RC drill chips, which are sampled at regular 1 m intervals. Assays are reported uncut. Grid coordinates are UTM WGS84 Zone 29N. NSV = no significant values.

