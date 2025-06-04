Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - Sanu Gold Corporation (CSE: SANU) (OTCQB: SNGCF) ("Sanu Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce preliminary results from its ongoing 2025 drill programme, which has mainly focused on its Daina gold exploration permit ("Daina"), located in the prolific Siguiri Basin of Guinea, West Africa.

Since the drill programme began in February 2025, a total of 9,118 meters were drilled on the Daina gold exploration permit, with assay results for several holes still pending. Preliminary drill results have extended mineralization at the Daina 2 Target and resulted in another new discovery at the Salat East Target, with highlights provided below.

Daina 2 Target highlights:

Following the new Daina 2 Target discovery announced earlier this year, further drilling has successfully confirmed mineralization between the Daina 2 Main and the Daina 2 South zones, thereby extending the mineralization by approximately 1,000 meters to a strike length of at least 1,500 meters.

Key preliminary drill results to date include: Hole DAI-RC-067: 26m of 2.54 g/t Au from 18m, including 11m of 5.48 g/t Au . Hole DAI-RC-061: 32m of 1.24 g/t Au from 13m including: 9m of 2.48 g/t Au from 34m and 11m of 3.43 g/t Au from 53m, including 8m of 4.44 g/t Au . Hole DAI-RC-069: 22m of 1.02 g/t Au from 17m, including 2m of 2.52 g/t Au. Hole DAI-AC-078: 18m of 1.06 g/t Au from 24m, including 4m of 1.85 g/t Au. Hole DAI-AC-088: 10m of 1.54 g/t Au from 14m, including 2m of 6.81 g/t Au.

Mineralization remains open to the south where the trends defined in the ground geophysics indicates the main structure continues for a further 1,000 meters.

A second rig has been mobilized with a further 4,000 meters of drilling currently underway on the Daina permit.

Salat East Target highlights:

Salat East target is located only 4km from the Daina 1 South target.

First ever drilling at the Salat East target identified mineralization of significant width over a strike length of at least 500 meters, within a granite hosted northeast striking structure.

The mineralized structure remains open suggesting significant opportunity for expansion along strike and at depth, with follow-up drilling expected to be planned in the next drilling campaign.

Drill results highlights include 34m of 1.42 g/t Au from 24m, including 12m of 3.24 g/t Au (Hole DAI-RC-076).

Martin Pawlitschek, President and CEO of Sanu Gold commented: "We are very pleased with the preliminary results of our ongoing exploration programme. Our key focus was to test the extensive gold bearing structures first discovered late last year at Daina 2, where further drilling confirmed wide zones of mineralization from the southern extension of the structure. We have also completed initial lines of drilling across the granitoid hosted Salat East target where we made a new discovery as significant widths and grades of gold mineralization were returned, while the structure remains open in all directions.

In parallel, we continue to progress our strategy of growing our presence in Guinea by assessing early-stage exploration opportunities. Given Sanu's proven commitment to exploration and our strong shareholder backing, we believe that we are well positioned to be a partner of choice for the award of available exploration tenements."

ONGOING DRILL PROGRAM DETAILS

Since the start of the program in February 2025, a total of 4,144 meters Reverse Circulation (RC) were drilled in 31 RC holes, 3,364 meters Air Core (AC) were drilled in 73 AC holes and 1,610 meters Diamond Drill (DD) were drilled in six oriented core holes in the Daina Project (Figure 1). The results for all the diamond holes and for ten RC and seven Air Core holes are pending.

The follow-up drill programme was designed to test the lateral and downdip extension of large and high-grade gold mineralization previously intercepted on the southern extension of the Daina 2 target.[1] At Salat East, gold mineralization associated with a northeast trending structure hosted within a granite intrusive was tested over 500 meters of strike length. At Daina 1 South the program tested the extension of a NNW-striking parallel system of gold mineralized structures.

Figure 1: Daina key prospects.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/254395_831d43e8f4e9388c_001full.jpg

Daina 2 Target

A total of 60 AC holes totaling 2,558 meters and twenty-five RC holes totaling 2,845 meters and three diamond core holes totaling 720 meters were drilled at the Daina 2 Target (Figure 2). The results are pending for all three diamond holes.

This drilling program was designed to test lateral and downdip extension of large gold mineralization previously intercepted on the southern extension of the Daina 2 structure, including 51 meters at 3.11 g/t Au from 6 meters in hole DAI-AC-021, see the Sanu Gold news releases dated January 21, 2025.

Five drill fences oriented in East-West and spaced 100 meters to 200 meters apart have been drilled along the southern part of the structure filling in the area to the north towards the main zone. The program yielded encouraging results consisting of intercepts of multiple sets of mineralized zones (Table 1) and showing a 600-meter-long northward extension of the newly discovered zone. The defined gold structure is open towards the south where the geophysics indicates that it may continue for another 1Km (Figure 2).

The trend of gold mineralization intercepted at the southern extension at Daina 2 coincides with a north-south trending area of elevated chargeability and resistivity. Observations of rock chip samples from RC and AC drill and core samples from diamond drill holes show that the gold mineralization is hosted within hydrothermally altered and deformed coarse-grained greywacke locally alternating with thin layers of fine-grained siltstones crosscut by auriferous quartz veins associated with disseminated pyrite and arsenopyrite. Zones of extensive quartz veins and breccia host large and high-grade gold mineralization.

Mineralization has been encountered at depth in DAI-RC-072 suggesting that mineralised system could be thicker with 20m of 0.35 g/t Au intersected from 185 meters depth.

Best preliminary intercepts from the 2025 campaign include (Table 1):

Hole DAI-RC-061: 32m of 1.24 g/t Au from 13m, including 9m of 2.48 g/t Au , and 11m of 3.43 g/t Au from 53m, including 8m of 4.44 g/t Au .

Hole DAI-RC-067: 26m of 2.54 g/t Au of from 18m including 11m of 5.48 g/t Au

Hole DAI-RC-069: 22m of 1.02 g/t Au from 17m, including 2m of 2.52 g/t Au.

Hole DAI-AC-078: 18m of 1.06 g/t Au from 24m, including 4m of 1.85 g/t Au.

Hole DAI-AC-088: 10m of 1.54 g/t Au from 14m.

Best intercepts from previous drill campaigns include (News release dated January 21, 2025):

Hole DAI-AC-021: 51m of 3.11 g/t Au from 6m, including 4m of 4.47 g/t Au , as well as 5m of 20.0 g/t Au further downhole

Hole DAI-RC-004: 21m of 4.75 g/t Au from 56m, including 1m of 85.5 g/t Au

Hole DAI-RC-001: 37m of 1.99 g/t Au from 21m, including 1m of 32.6 g/t Au, followed further downhole by 15m of 1.23 g/t Au, including 1m of 12.3 g/t Au

Hole DAI-RC-013: 11m of 5.50 g/t Au from 80m, including 1m of 56.6 g/t Au

Hole DAI-AC-022: 16m of 0.94 g/t Au from 20m, including 8m of 1.2 g/t Au

Hole DAI-RC-051: 4m of 1.84 g/t Au from 60m

Broad zones of gold mineralization have been intersected in the greywacke unit as summarized in Table 1 and Figure 3.

Figure 2: Daina 2 current program drill collars and key intercepts (previous in dark boxes and new light boxes) over resistivity map.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/254395_831d43e8f4e9388c_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Two drill sections from Daina 2 South.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/254395_831d43e8f4e9388c_003full.jpg

Salat East Target

Two air core holes totaling 85 meters, nine RC holes totaling 1,117 meters and two oriented diamond core holes totaling 590 meters were drilled at Salat East Target (Table 3). All the diamond core, as well as five RC holes have results pending.

The program was designed to test a 500-meter-long segment of a NE-trending gold-bearing structures hosted in a granite. The intrusive rock is extensively sheared and hydrothermally altered and associated with a zone of elevated chargeability and resistivity (Figure 4).

Scout drilling consistently returned wide zones of mineralisation and alteration to a vertical depth of 100 meters. Gold Mineralization along the Shear Zone is characterized by a network of steeply dipping gold-bearing veins and veinlets associated with disseminated pyrite in altered and sheared granite (Figure 5). RC and DD drilling define the mineralized zones from surface to a depth of 200 meter deep and vary in width from 50 meter to up to 100 meter. The gold structure remains open for significant expansion along strike and at depth.

Results from Salat Target to date include:

Hole DAI-RC-076: 34m of 1.42 g/t Au from 24m, including 12m of 3.24 g/t Au .

Hole DAI-RC-077: 34m of 0.50 g/t Au from 14m, including 4m of 1.06 g/t Au.

Hole DAI-RC-078: 44m of 0.34 g/t Au from 62m, including 2m of 1.07 g/t Au.

Hole DAI-RC-078: 18m of 0.48 g/t Au from 126m, including 2m of 1.27 g/t Au.

Hole DAI-RC-075: 12m of 0.60 g/t Au from 136m, including 2m of 2.39 g/t Au.

Hole DAI-RC-076: 16m of 0.40 g/t Au from 72m, including 2m of 1.32 g/t Au.

Hole DAI-RC-078: 14m of 0.37 g/t Au from 28m.

Figure 4: Salat East, showing drill locations, intercepts and trend of artisanal workings. Highlighted assays results from AC and RC drill holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/254395_831d43e8f4e9388c_004full.jpg

Figure 5: Salat East Target cross-sections showing geological and structural interpretation, RC drill hole traces, highlighted assays results from AC and RC drill holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/254395_831d43e8f4e9388c_005full.jpg

Daina 1 South Target

Two RC holes totaling 182 meters, eleven AC holes totaling 721 meters and one oriented diamond core hole of 300-meter depth were drilled at the Daina 1 South Target (Table 2).

The objective of the drill program at Daina 1 South was to test the extension of a NNW-striking parallel system of gold mineralized structures. The mineralized structure occurs at faulted contact between the high chargeability graphitic siltstone and medium to low chargeability zone greywacke rocks and is expressed in the field by an area of extensive deformation hydrothermal alteration and artisanal works, pits and shafts, aligned along the identified gold structure. Significant intervals from this program reported herein include (Table 2):

Hole DAI-AC-091: 10m of 0.67 g/t Au from 4m, including 2m of 2.46 g/t Au and 24m of 0.52 g/t Au from 32m, including 2m of 2.45 g/t Au from 42m.

The results are from an area with a large artisanal pit in bedrock. At the time of this release the result for only one AC hole was available. Results are pending from this target area for 10 Air Core Holes, 2 RC holes and 1 diamond hole.

OTHER ONGOING EXPLORATION PROGRAMMES:

- At Diguifara, four oriented diamond core holes for a total of 1,120 meters have been completed across the target of Dig 1, Dig 2 and Dig 3. Results for these are pending. One RC and Air Core rig has been mobilized to Diguifara to follow up the strike extents of mineralization identified in last year's drilling at Dig 1, Dig 2 and Dig 3. A program consisting of 17 RC holes for 1,400 meters and 20 AC holes for 2,100 meters is underway.

- A diamond core rig has been mobilized to Bantabaye where a program of three oriented diamond core holes is underway. Our geophysics contractors have also been mobilized to Bantabaye where a 90-line Kilometer extension of the ground geophysics is underway to cover the gold trends in the southern part of the permit. In parallel, a program of auger geochemical sampling has also commenced targeting the gold trends in the north and in the south of the Bantabaye Permit.

CORPORATE UPDATE:

The Company welcomes Peter Hemstead to the Board of Directors. Peter brings extensive corporate governance and audit experience to the board.

We also thank Galen McNamara who completed his tenure on the Board at the Annual General Meeting. Galen has made significant contributions to the Company's start up years.

Table 1: Daina 2 Target RC drill intercepts.

Hole ID X-UTM Y-UTM





Intercept Interval From Prospect Length Azimuth Dip





(m) (o) (o) (g/t Au) (m) (m)

















DAI-AC-030 503 742 1 317 999 24 90 -55 0.77 18 0 Daina 2 including









2.51 2 2

DAI-AC-031 503 756 1 318 004 58 90 -55 0.85 6 16 Daina 2 including









1.12 2 16

DAI-AC-032 503 788 1 318 002 55 90 -55 0.42 2 10 Daina 2 DAI-AC-033 503 823 1 318 002 44 90 -55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-RC-060 503641 1318003 156 90 -55 0.50 2 86 Daina 2 and









0.33 2 113

and









1.06 7 122

including









1.41 4 122

and









0.51 8 136

including









1.93 1 143

DAI-RC-061 503702 1318000 120 90 -55 1.24 32 13 Daina 2 including









2.48 9 34

and









3.43 11 53

including









4.44 8 53

and









0.40 6 73

DAI-RC-062 503668 1318000 140 90 -55 0.47 2 48 Daina 2











0.22 6 69

including









1.01 2 74













1.22 2 84

including









1.76 1 85













1.21 4 92













0.38 2 109

DAI-AC-034 503843 1318005 39 90 -55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-AC-035 503734 1317904 60 90 -55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-AC-036 503772 1317903 50 90 -55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-AC-037 503799 1317905 47 90 -55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-AC-038 503827 1317906 44 90 -55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-AC-039 503850 1317907 43 90 -55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-RC-063 503712 1317902 145 90 -55 0.32 1 17 Daina 2











0.53 1 29













0.42 1 116

DAI-RC-064 503649.2 1317900 132 90 -55 0.46 1 26 Daina 2











0.31 1 83

DAI-AC-040 503751 1317802 49 90 -55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-AC-041 503775 1317799 49 90 -55 0.48 4 44 Daina 2 DAI-AC-042 503806 1317801 50 90 -55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-AC-043 503834 1317801 40 90 -55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-AC-044 503859 1317800 49 90 -55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-AC-045 503889 1317799 50 90 -55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-AC-046 503627 1317801 47 90 -55 0.39 2 14 Daina 2 DAI-AC-047 503656 1317801 47 90 -55 0.85 12 6 Daina 2 including









1.67 4 8

DAI-AC-048 503679 1317796 53 90 -55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-RC-065 503710 1317802 78 90 -55 2.94 1 13 Daina 2











0.96 1 54

DAI-RC-066 503577 1317799 70 90 -55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-AC-049 503743 1318100 53 90 -55 0.81 4 2 Daina 2











0.00 2 2

DAI-AC-050 503772 1318102 52 90 -55 0.38 2 0 Daina 2 DAI-AC-051 503803 1318106 44 90 -55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-RC-067 503691 1318100 70 90 -55 2.54 26 18 Daina 2 including









5.50 11 34

DAI-RC-068 503627 1318099 144 90 -55 0.40 2 59 Daina 2











2.81 2 69













1.12 2 89













0.84 11 103

including









1.69 3 103













5.88 2 120

including









10.98 1 120

DAI-AC-052 503710 1318192 47 90 -55 0.50 10 16 Daina 2 DAI-AC-053 503735 1318202 47 90 -55 0.60 4 6 Daina 2 DAI-RC-069 503651 1318195 96 90

1.02 22 17 Daina 2 including









2.52 2 20













1.90 2 42













0.92 9 49

including









4.23 1 50

DAI-RC-070 503607 1318199 130 90 -55 1.51 2 49 Daina 2 including









2.65 1 49













0.50 30 62

including









1.13 10 81

DAI-RC-071 503707 1318100 170 270 -55 0.71 2 3 Daina 2











1.06 8 47

including









4.59 1 53













6.30 2 61

including









12.06 1 61













0.52 2 87













0.80 1 102













0.52 7 109

including









1.20 1 111













0.66 1 122













0.46 2 135













0.57 23 142

including









1.04 4 150

DAI-RC-072 503587 1318099 210 90 -55 0.82 1 50 Daina 2 including









2.13 1 76













0.65 4 73

including









1.26 3 107













0.53 21 100













0.68 1 125













0.36 2 134













0.23 8 147

including









1.30 3 192













0.59 1 180













0.35 20 185













0.58 1 209

DAI-AC-054 503669 1318300 29 90 -55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-AC-055 503686 1318299 25 90 -55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-AC-056 503700 1318302 29 90 -55 0.87 2 8 Daina 2 DAI-AC-057 503715 1318303 41 90 -55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-AC-058 503735 1318311 40 90 -55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-AC-059 503760 1318315 37 90 -55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-AC-060 503781.5 1318313 25 90 -55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-AC-061 503795.5 1318315 16 90 -55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-AC-062 503811.5 1318312 13 90 -55 0.32 2 2 Daina 2 DAI-AC-063 503818.5 1318316 12 90 -55 0.42 2 4 Daina 2 DAI-AC-064 503824.5 1318314 14 90 -55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-AC-065 503832.5 1318317 21 90 -55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-AC-066 503844.5 1318315 44 90 -55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-AC-067 503652 1318287 36 90

0.38 6 2 Daina 2











1.07 4 24

DAI-AC-068 503632 1318282 36 90 -55 0.50 24 12 Daina 2 including









2.34 1 20

DAI-AC-069 503612 1318350 41 90 -55 0.89 36 6 Daina 2 including









1.61 14 14

DAI-RC-073 503542 1318350 114 90 -55 0.35 1 1 Daina 2











1.27 5 49

including









1.81 3 50













0.44 19 62

including









2.17 1 65

DAI-AC-070 503448 1318692 54 90 -55 0.57 2 6 Daina 2











0.44 2 14













0.22 8 38













0.500 2 44

DAI-RC-074 503409 1318708 100 90 -55 1.96 1 28 Daina 2











0.69 2 66

DAI-AC-071 503287 1318500 52 90 -55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-AC-072 503316 1318498 46 90 -55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-AC-073 503342 1318500 43 90 -55 0.405 14 20 Daina 2 DAI-AC-074 503372 1318499 42 90 -55 0.638 12 8 Daina 2 DAI-AC-075 503396 1318500 51 90 -55 0.37 2 6 Daina 2 DAI-AC-076 503426 1318499 54 90 -55 0.391 2 50 Daina 2 DAI-AC-077 503456 1318489 48 90 -55 0.51 2 30 Daina 2 DAI-AC-078 503546 1318503 48 90 -55 0.36 2 4 Daina 2











1.061 18 24

including









1.854 4 34

DAI-AC-079 503572 1318511 50 90 -55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-AC-080 503597 1318530 43 90 -55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-AC-083 503342 1318806 54 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-AC-084 503375 1318884 49 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-AC-085 503191 1319200 9 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-AC-085-A 503193 1319200 62 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-AC-086 503093 1319299 52 90 55 0.74 2 40 Daina 2 DAI-AC-087 502809 1319702 59 90 55 0.310 2 34 Daina 2











0.336 8 44













0.467 2 58

DAI-AC-088 502751 1319679 53 90 55 1.54 10 14 Daina 2 including









6.81 2 14













0.71 2 32

DAI-AC-089 502603 1319935 57 90 55 0.62 2 4













0.43 6 20

DAI-AC-090 502422 1320253 32 90 55 0.61 2 0













0.51 2 14

DAI-RC-079 503312 1318800 88 90 55 NSV





DAI-RC-080 503261 1318800 144 90 55 NSV





DAI-RC-081 503313 1318904 91 90 55 0.90 2 66

DAI-RC-082 503153 1319197 84 90 55 NSV





DAI-RC-083 503045 1319296 84 90 55 NSV





DAI-RC-084 502949 1319399 72 90 55 0.31 2 36

DAI-RC-085 502690 1319702 126 90 55 0.48 2 82

DAI-RC-086 502650 1319801 92 90 55 0.49 2 8













0.97 4 70













0.40 2 90

DAI-RC-087 502550 1319937 104 90 55 NSV





DAI-RC-088 502 394 1 320 272 85 90 55 1.30 2 36

Notes: The Company does not have sufficient information to make a determination of the true widths of the drill hole intersections reported in this release. Drillhole intercepts are calculated using a minimum downhole length of >=1 m, a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t gold, and may include up to 3m of internal dilution within the intercept. Only intercepts >=1 m are reported. Sample intervals are comprised of RC drill chips, which are sampled at regular 1 m intervals. Assays are reported uncut. Grid coordinates are UTM WGS84 Zone 29N. NSV = no significant values.

Table 2: Daina 1 South Target RC and AC drill intercepts.

Hole ID X-UTM Y-UTM





Intercept Interval From Prospect Length Azimuth Dip





(m) (o) (o) (g/t Au) (m) (m) 2025 Drilling Results DAI-RC-050 504 878 1 311 202 111 270 55 0.32 4 24 Daina 1











1.54 4 60













0.6 2 110

DAI-AC-001 504 793 1 311 191 80 270 55 0.46 2 10 Daina 1











0.67 2 22













0.34 36 42

Including









1.1 2 56

DAI-AC-002 504 652 1 311 208 77 270 55 1.32 4 10 Daina 1











0.59 2 30













0.33 2 40

DAI-AC-003 504 769 1 311 266 83 270 55 0.31 14 22 Daina 1











1.35 4 48













0.5 10 74













1.1 2 78

DAI-AC-004 504 755 1 311 306 73 270 55 1.25 2 4 Daina 1











0.37 8 20













0.85 2 46

DAI-AC-005 504 821 1 311 102 101 270 55 0.65 2 20 Daina 1











0.36 8 84

DAI-AC-006 504 666 1 311 100 84 270 55 0.52 4 10 Daina 1











0.87 8 72

Including









2.68 2 72

DAI-AC-007 504 633 1 311 098 75 270 55 0.35 2 6 Daina 1











0.34 2 16













0.32 4 42

DAI-AC-008 504 629 1 311 259 57 270 55 0.5 18 2 Daina 1 Including









2.25 2 2













1.18 4 42

DAI-AC-009 504 802 1 311 215 100 295 55 0.31 8 30 Daina 1











0.58 4 52

DAI-AC-010 504 795 1 311 180 107 295 55 0.3 2 36 Daina 1











0.44 2 46













1.37 4 62













0.36 2 88

DAI-AC-011 504 593 1 311 305 83 270 55 0.38 8 8 Daina 1











0.55 20 24













0.46 2 74

DAI-AC-012 504 685 1 311 405 70 270 55 0.95 8 26 Daina 1 Including









3.34 2 32













0.32 2 44

DAI-AC-013 504 652 1 311 503 62 270 55 0.58 10 8

Including









1.88 2 16













0.41 6 52

DAI-RC-059 504 875 1 311 202 133 270 55 0.49 4 44 Daina 1











0.6 2 66













0.33 2 106













1.08 2 132

DAI-AC-014 502 969 1 315 702 41 270 55 NSV



Daina 1 DAI-AC-015 502 939 1 315 699 85 270 55 0.48 2 62 Daina 1 DAI-AC-016 502 910 1 315 702 77 270 55 0.32 6 22













0.46 2 56

DAI-AC-017 502 942 1 315 799 89 270 55 NSV



Daina 1 DAI-AC-018 502 895 1 315 802 41 270 55 NSV



Daina 1 DAI-AC-019 502 428 1 316 202 69 270 55 NSV



Daina 1 DAI-AC-091 504 749 1 311 203 56 270 55 0.670 10 4 Daina 1 Including









2.465 2 4













0.52 24 32

Including









2.453 2 42

Notes: The Company does not have sufficient information to make a determination of the true widths of the drill hole intersections reported in this release. Drillhole intercepts are calculated using a minimum downhole length of >=1 m, a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t gold, and may include up to 3m of internal dilution within the intercept. Only intercepts >=1 m are reported. Sample intervals are comprised of RC drill chips, which are sampled at regular 1 m intervals. Assays are reported uncut. Grid coordinates are UTM WGS84 Zone 29N. NSV = no significant values.

Table 3: Salat East Target RC drill intercepts.

Hole ID X-UTM Y-UTM





Intercept Interval From Prospect Length Azimuth Dip





(m) (o) (o) (g/t Au) (m) (m) DAI-RC-075 508360 1310185 210 90 55 0.93 2 114 Salat East











0.58 12 136

Including









2.39 2 146













0.50 2 162













0.30 8 202

DAI-RC-076 508434 1310187 155 90 55 1.42 34 24 Salat East Including









3.24 12 36













0.40 4 72

Including









1.32 2















1.10 2 102

DAI-AC-081 508508 1310185 46 90 55 NSV





DAI-AC-082 508438 1309987 39 90 55 NSV





DAI-RC-077 508359 1309966 160 90 55 0.50 34 14

Including









1.06 4 26













0.36 2 58













0.34 2 150

DAI-RC-078 508296 1309978 190 90 -55 0.66 4 14 Salat East











0.37 14 28













0.34 44 62

Including









1.07 2 72













0.50 18 126

Including









1.27 2 140













0.33 2 168

Notes: The Company does not have sufficient information to make a determination of the true widths of the drill hole intersections reported in this release. Drillhole intercepts are calculated using a minimum downhole length of >=1 m, a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t gold, and may include up to 3m of internal dilution within the intercept. Only intercepts >=1 m are reported. Sample intervals are comprised of RC drill chips, which are sampled at regular 1 m intervals. Assays are reported uncut. Grid coordinates are UTM WGS84 Zone 29N. NSV = no significant values.

QUALITY ASSURANCE / QUALITY CONTROL ("QA/QC")

Sampling was completed at 2m composite intervals, except where holes terminated at an uneven depth meterage, in which cases 1m intervals were sampled. Sampling followed industry best practices, utilizing large riffle splitters, conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. An appropriate number and type of certified reference materials (standards) and blanks totaling 5% of the total number of samples shipped to the laboratory was inserted approximately every 20th sample to ensure an effective QA/QC program was carried out. Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results. All samples were analyzed using CPA-Au1 (Gamma ray analysis of sample for gold by photon assay instrument) at the MSALABS SAS in Bamako, Mali ("MSALABS"). MSALABS is an internationally recognized and commercially certified laboratory and is independent of Sanu Gold.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Serigne Dieng, Ph.D., M.Sc., a Member (MAIG) of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), Exploration Manager of the Company and a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT SANU GOLD

Located within the Siguiri Basin, a world class gold district that is host to several operating mines and major new discoveries, Sanu Gold is exploring three high-quality gold exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa. The Company has defined multi-kilometer long gold-bearing structures on each of the gold exploration permits, with multiple high-value drill targets and is targeting multi-million-ounce gold discoveries. Sanu is operated by a highly experienced team, with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

Martin Pawlitschek

President & CEO, Sanu Gold Corp.

For further information regarding Sanu Gold, please visit the Company's website at www.sanugoldcorp.com or contact:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicates", "opportunity", "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the anticipated timing for completion of various exploration or drilling programs. Although Sanu Gold believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans for exploration on its properties and ability to execute on plans, ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, ability to maintain its material property agreements, mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop its projects; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of gold and other metals, changes in general economic conditions and local risks in the jurisdiction (Guinea) in which it operates, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the potential for new discoveries, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel; general competition in the mining industry availability of capital and financing; general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes; timeliness of regulatory approvals as well as those factors discussed in the Company's public disclosure record. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

