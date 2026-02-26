Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Sanu Gold Corporation (CSE: SANU) (OTCQB: SNGCF) ("Sanu Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the nominees set forth in the Company's management information circular dated January 5, 2026, Martin Pawlitschek, Fatou Gueye, Martino De Ciccio, Peter Hemstead and Constant Tia were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held February 24, 2026 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, the shareholders also approved the reappointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditors of the Company and authorized the Company's board of directors (the "Board") to fix the auditors remuneration. The shareholders also ratified and approved the Company's 2024 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan as more particularly described in the information circular for the Meeting.

Following the Meeting the Board appointed Martino De Ciccio as Chair, Martin Pawlitschek was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, Gavin Cooper was appointed Chief Financial Officer, John McClintock was appointed Vice President Business Development and Kathy Love was appointed as Corporate Secretary.

About Sanu Gold

Located within the Siguiri Basin, a world class gold district that is host to several operating mines and major new discoveries, Sanu Gold is exploring three high-quality gold exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa. The Company has defined multi-kilometre long gold-bearing structures on each of the gold exploration permits, with multiple high-value drill targets and is targeting multi-million-ounce gold discoveries. Sanu is operated by a highly experienced team, with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

Martin Pawlitschek

President & CEO, Sanu Gold Corp.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

