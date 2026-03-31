Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Sanu Gold Corporation (CSE: SANU) (OTCQB: SNGCF) ("Sanu Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report on its auger and rock chips sampling results and ground geophysical survey extensions over its Daina property, located in the prolific gold producing Siguiri Gold Basin, West Africa.
HIGHLIGHTS
Target footprint significantly expanded at the Daina Gold Property ("Daina"), following power auger and rock sampling, and the extension of the IP ground geophysical survey, defining multiple kilometre-scale gold targets for drill testing including, a 7km trend at Daina 1 West, 2km extensions at Daina 1 North, 2km of extensions at Daina 1 South, with new targets defined at Daina 3 East and West and at Daina 2 North-West ("NW")
Daina 1 corridor confirmed to host drill targets over 8km of strike, confirming multiple parallel gold-in-saprolite structures at Daina 1 North and South and their extensions, and, now well-defined parallel trends at Daina 1 West
Rock chip results at Daina 1 North returned up to 34.9 g/t Au, supporting the presence of high-grade zones within the broader mineralized system
Daina 1 West power auger drilling delineated a parallel mineralized trend extending over 7km
Power auger sampling to the North and East of Daina 2 identified a new, sub- parallel, 1.5km long trend to the northeast of Daina 2
Daina 3 East and West represent newly defined targets, with rock chip sampling returning up to 5.46 g/t Au, 2.60 g/t Au and 1.26 g/t Au, confirming bedrock mineralization beneath surface gold trends
Next phase is drilling planned for H1/2026 to follow up the power auger defined anomalies with a combination of Air Core ("AC"), Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling for up to 5,000m, designed to test newly defined targets and extensions at Daina 1, Daina 2 and Daina
Martin Pawlitschek, CEO of Sanu Gold commented: "These results significantly enhance the exploration potential of the Daina property. The auger sampling program has delineated kilometre-scale gold in saprolite anomalies in previously poorly sampled areas, as well identified new mineralised trends. When considered alongside high-grade rock chip samples and encouraging geophysical responses from the recent IP survey, the data support the interpretation of a structurally controlled gold system with significant scale potential. The next phase of exploration will focus on systematically testing these newly identified targets through AC, RC and diamond core drilling to better define the geometry, continuity, and extent of the mineralized structures in H1/2026."
PROGRAM SUMMARY
The program, completed during December, January and February, was designed to follow up previously identified targets that had only been mapped by wide-spaced auger sampling in 2021. The power auger tool allows for systematic sampling of the weathered bedrock (saprolite) underneath the extensive laterite veneers prevalent in the region. Results from the auger programs then allow targeted follow-up with deeper RC and AC drilling.
The recent power auger sampling at Daina focused heavily along the Daina 1, Salat East, and the Daina 3 target areas. Assay results from the auger drilling program confirm significant new targets, each extending for over 1km of strike, and confirm extensions to previously identified gold anomalies across the Daina property area (Figure 1 and Table 2).
Figure 1: Daina Updated Key Prospects with Updated Gold in Auger Saprolite
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/290554_27505fff64bb58d6_001full.jpg
The program returned significant gold-in-auger anomalies, including peak values of 2.18 g/t, 2.02 g/t and 1.89 g/t Au, with several additional samples exceeding 0.30 g/t Au, including 0.63 g/t, 0.40 g/t and 0.35 g/t Au (Table 1). Auger results confirm that high-grade mineralization at the Daina 1 South NW target extends a further 1.3 km to the south, significantly expanding the known mineralized footprint. The program also identified four new parallel structural trends, including:
Daina 2 North-East, extending for approximately 1km
Daina 1 South and North, extending 2km and 6km respectively; and Daina 1 West; extending for 6 Km of strike length; and
Daina 3, extending for over 1km.
Results demonstrate that most surface geochemical gold anomalies (>100 ppb Au) correspond with bedrock mineralization within the laterite-covered saprolite profile, as defined by the auger sampling program. These results provide well-defined drill targets that will be systematically tested through AC and RC drilling to test the width and grade of the mineralisation along its extensive strike length.
Table 1: Summary of Recent Auger Sampling at Daina
|Holes
|Meters
|Area
|#
|m
|Daina 1 South
|273
|3,242
|Daina 1 North
|161
|1,850
|Daina 2
|92
|1,210
|Daina 3
|240
|3,022
|Daina 4
|180
|2,348
|Daina 6
|37
|446
|Salat East
|57
|752
|Total
|1,040
|12,890
DETAILS OF THE AUGER DRILLING RESULTS
Sanu has completed a 12,890m power auger bedrock sampling program between late December 2025 and February 2026. The program was carried out using two power auger rigs operating on day and night shifts. It was designed to systematically test significant surface gold geochemical anomalies beneath laterite cover; these target areas had previously only been sparsely evaluated using power auger drilling (Figure 2).
Figure 2: Power Auger tool, Systematically Sampling the Saprolite Underneath the Laterite Cover at Daina
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/290554_27505fff64bb58d6_002full.jpg
The auger sampling program tested additional strike lengths of 8.4km at Daina 1, 3.6km at Daina 2, 3km at Daina 3, 2km, 0.7km at Daina 6, and 0.8km at the Salat East target. Drill lines were oriented east-west and spaced approximately 200m apart, with auger holes drilled at 50m intervals along each line. Holes were designed to penetrate the laterite cover and obtain 2-4m of sampling within the underlying weathered saprolitic bedrock.
A total of 6,778 auger samples (including QA/QC control samples) were submitted to MSA Laboratories in Bamako, Mali for gold analysis. Samples were typically composited over 2m intervals. While the holes were initially planned to a depth of 10m, several were extended to ensure penetration through the laterite duricrust and adequate sampling of the saprolitic bedrock. As a result, the average auger hole depth was 12.4m.
The auger assay results delineated several large-footprint gold-in-bedrock trends at Daina 2, Daina 3, Daina 1 North and Daina 1 South West, while also significantly extending previously identified mineralized trends at Daina 1 South, Daina 1 North and Daina 2 South. These newly defined trends materially expand the exploration footprint at the Daina Project and provide high-priority targets for follow-up AC and RC drilling.
Daina 1
At Daina 1, auger results define two parallel northwest-trending structures extending for approximately 7-10km of strike length with gold values exceeding 0.1 g/t Au in saprolite from Daina 1 South to north of Daina 1 North. These structures are interpreted as part of a shear-zone system, characterized by zones of structural dilation hosting most of the gold mineralization alternating with narrower structural segments. Best auger gold intervals in saprolite include:
6 m @ 2.31 g/t Au, 6 m @ 1.14 g/t Au and 4 m @ 2.32 g/t Au.
Rock chip samples collected from Daina 1 North returned several high-grade gold values, including:
34.91 g/t Au, 2.92 g/t Au, 1.80 g/t Au and 1.04 g/t Au.
In addition, the ground IP survey identified resistivity anomalies that closely parallel many of the gold-in-saprolite trends defined by the auger program.
Daina 2 North
At Daina 2 North, auger sampling targeted an area of previous disturbance located beneath a laterite plateau. The program delineated a northwest-trending gold-in-saprolite structure extending approximately 1.3km north of the Daina 2 Main Zone (Figures 3 & 4). This zone had not previously been drill -tested and coincides with high-grade rock chip samples collected from artisanal pits, including:
8.57 g/t Au, 6.50 g/t Au, 6.07 g/t Au, 2.40 g/t Au, 1.64 g/t Au, 1.40 g/t Au and 1.32 g/t Au.
Figure 3: Daina Project, Key Targets and New Rock Chips Sampling Results over Chargeability Image from the Recently Expanded IP Survey
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/290554_27505fff64bb58d6_003full.jpg
Figure 4: Subvertical Quartz Veinlets in Weathered/Saprolithic Sediments at Daina 3 West
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/290554_27505fff64bb58d6_004full.jpg
Daina 3
The auger sampling completed at Daina 3 represents the first systematic bedrock sampling program in an area previously defined by surface geochemical anomalies. The program identified two new northwest-trending gold-in-bedrock anomalies totalling approximately 3km of strike length:
Daina 3 West, extending 1.7 km within saprolitic bedrock; and
Daina 3 East, extending 1.3 km, where bedrock mineralization has been exposed.
Recent rock chip sampling returned values of up to:
5.47 g/t Au, 2.60 g/t Au and 1.26 g/t Au.
ROCK CHIP SAMPLING AND GEOLOGICAL MAPPING
Concurrent with the auger drilling program, rock chip sampling and detailed geological mapping were carried out across several target areas. A total of 79 rock chip samples were collected from artisanal pits and surface exposures and submitted for gold analysis. Significant results above 0.5 g/t Au are summarized in (Table 3). Geological and structural mapping identified bedrock gold mineralization hosted within saprolitic zones associated with large surface geochemical anomalies at Daina 1 North, Daina 2 and Daina 3
Daina 3 West
At Daina 3 West, rock chip sampling was conducted within the newly defined auger anomaly (Figure 1). Shallow artisanal excavations exposed gold-bearing quartz vein systems within bedrock. Geological mapping indicates that mineralization is hosted within a northwest-trending, southwest-dipping structural zone, similar to the structure identified at Daina 2. Gold mineralization occurs within quartz stockworks, breccia zones, and hydrothermally altered host rocks, which form gossanous zones within the weathered profile. Rock chip sampling returned significant results including:
2.60 g/t Au, 1.26 g/t Au and 0.55 g/t Au.
Daina 1 North
At Daina 1 North, the largest artisanal pit measures approximately 50m long by 20m wide, with depths ranging from 5-8m. These pits occur within a previously identified 3km-long termite mound gold anomaly and are hosted within a northwest-trending, shallow east-dipping shear zone at the contact between volcanoclastic rocks and sedimentary sequences.
Mapping indicates that mineralization is associated with quartz stockwork and breccia vein systems developed within hydrothermally altered host rocks. These structures represent the principal zones of gold concentration, with coarse gold occurring within quartz veins and finer gold present in altered saprolite. Rock chip samples collected from these zones returned several high-grade results, including:
34.91 g/t Au, 2.92 g/t Au, 1.80 g/t Au, and 1.04 g/t Au
DETAILS OF THE IP GEOPHYSICAL SURVEY
A ground induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey was completed in January 2026 across the Daina Project. The survey covered 133,750m of cumulative line length across Daina 1 North, Daina 1 South, Daina 2, Daina 3, and Salat. The survey was conducted by SAGAX Afrique of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso using the induced polarization method. A total of 48 east-west oriented lines spaced 200m apart were completed (Figure 3).
The objective of the program was to expand the previous IP survey coverage and map chargeability and resistivity anomalies associated with potential bedrock structures hosting gold mineralization, thereby assisting with future drill targeting. Interpretation of the IP data identified strong resistivity, chargeability and conductivity lineaments that correspond with known geological structures mapped at Daina 1 and Daina 2 (Figures 4 and 5). Several of these geophysical features align with surface and auger-defined gold geochemical trends, while many remain untested by drilling, particularly at Daina 1, Daina 2 North, Daina 3 East and Daina 3 West.
NEXT STEPS
The Company is advancing follow-up exploration programs designed to further evaluate newly identified targets and expand the understanding of mineralized trends across the Daina project area. Current work is focused on refining drill targets and preparing for the next phase of drilling of the following:
Results from the current program will guide follow-up RC and AC drilling, to test newly defined targets and potential extensions of known mineralized trends; and
The Company is planning a minimum of 5,000m of combined AC and RC drilling program in H1/2026.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QA/QC")
Sampling was completed following industry's best practices, conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. An appropriate number and type of certified reference materials (standards) and blanks amounting to 5% of the total number of samples shipped to the laboratory were inserted in approximately every 20th sample to ensure an effective QAQC program. Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results. All samples were analyzed using Fire Assay geochemical analysis 'FAA505' at the SGS Laboratory in Bamako, Mali. SGS is an independent, internationally recognized and certified commercial laboratory.
Qualified Persons
The technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Serigne Dieng, PhD., M.Sc., AIG, Exploration Manager of the company's three projects, who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.
About Sanu Gold
Located within the world class Siguiri Basin, host to several operating mines, Sanu is exploring three high quality gold exploration permits in Guinea targeting multi-million-ounce gold discoveries. The company has defined kilometre scale gold bearing structures on each of the permits with multiple high-value drill targets. Sanu is operated by a highly experienced team with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.
Martin Pawlitschek
President & CEO, Sanu Gold Corp
For further information regarding Sanu Gold, please visit the Company's website at www.sanugoldcorp.com or contact:
John McClintock +44 7718 576 395
bd@sanugoldcorp.com
Anthony Simone 416-881-5154
asimone@simonecapital.ca
Corporate Office:
717 - 1030 West Georgia Street | Vancouver, British Columbia | Canada | V6E 2Y3 Telephone: (647) 473-7268 | www.sanugoldcorp.com
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicates", "opportunity", "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Sanu believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans for exploration on its properties and ability to execute on plans, ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, ability to maintain its material property agreements, mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop its projects; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of gold and other metals, changes in general economic conditions and local risks in the jurisdiction (Guinea) in which it operates, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the potential for new discoveries, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
Appendix 1
Table 2: Best Auger Sampling Gold Results (>0.15 g/t Au) from the Recent Program at Daina 2025-2026
|Hole ID
|X-UTM
|Y-UTM
|Z-UTM
| Peak gold
in saprolite
(g/t)
| Gold intercept
in Saprolite
(g/t)
| Int.
(m)
| Gold x Int.
(g/tm)
| Form
(m)
|Area
|Date
|DAI-AUG-1362
|508512
|1315200
|366
|0.25
|0.08
|8
|0.64
|4
|Dai. 4
|29-12-2025
|DAI-AUG-1391
|509086
|1315397
|357
|0.18
|0.09
|6
|0.56
|8
|Dai. 4
|30-12-2025
|DAI-AUG-1394
|509238
|1315399
|358
|0.30
|0.08
|8
|0.64
|6
|Dai. 4
|30-12-2025
|DAI-AUG-1509
|506642
|1319398
|390
|0.67
|0.26
|6
|1.54
|4
|Dai. 3
|05-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-1542
|506257
|1319600
|375
|2.02
|0.62
|8
|4.97
|2
|Dai. 3
|05-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-1543
|506310
|1319597
|372
|0.16
|0.07
|8
|0.52
|4
|Dai. 3
|05-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-1568
|506125
|1319798
|362
|0.19
|0.07
|10
|0.65
|4
|Dai. 3
|07-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-1622
|505032
|1318999
|368
|0.19
|0.06
|8
|0.44
|2
|Dai. 3
|08-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-1685
|503569
|1319601
|392
|0.21
|0.11
|4
|0.43
|16
|Dai. 3
|12-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-1700
|502821
|1319600
|378
|0.21
|0.12
|4
|0.47
|12
|Dai. 3
|14-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-1810
|503301
|1319797
|383
|0.16
|0.11
|6
|0.64
|6
|Dai. 3
|15-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-1822
|502217
|1320425
|355
|0.19
|0.07
|6
|0.42
|4
|Dai. 3
|16-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-1695
|503055
|1319603
|378
|0.21
|0.08
|8
|0.65
|10
|Dai. 2
|14-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-1722
|503552
|1319397
|403
|0.30
|0.18
|6
|1.09
|10
|Dai. 2
|12-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-1739
|502987
|1319460
|382
|0.34
|0.19
|8
|1.50
|2
|Dai. 2
|13-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-1740
|502934
|1319459
|371
|0.29
|0.08
|8
|0.65
|2
|Dai. 2
|13-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-1742
|502840
|1319702
|349
|0.49
|0.30
|8
|2.37
|10
|Dai. 2
|13-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-1746
|503040
|1319709
|371
|0.17
|0.10
|8
|0.79
|4
|Dai. 2
|14-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-1749
|503190
|1319705
|377
|0.23
|0.13
|6
|0.78
|6
|Dai. 2
|14-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-1841
|500721
|1318094
|394
|0.42
|0.39
|6
|2.31
|6
|Dai. 6
|17-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-1842
|500770
|1318092
|391
|1.14
|0.39
|6
|2.36
|8
|Dai. 6
|17-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-1843
|500820
|1318092
|391
|3.61
|2.31
|4
|9.26
|8
|Dai. 6
|17-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-1932
|501017
|1316433
|386
|0.24
|0.15
|6
|0.87
|4
|Dai. 1 N.
|21-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-1937
|500767
|1316435
|386
|0.18
|0.08
|6
|0.48
|4
|Dai. 1 N.
|24-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-1970
|502898
|1316198
|371
|0.30
|0.10
|10
|1.01
|0
|Dai. 1 N.
|24-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-1975
|502854
|1315605
|370
|0.41
|0.19
|8
|1.49
|2
|Dai. 1 N.
|24-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-1985
|502897
|1315406
|365
|0.25
|0.12
|10
|1.21
|6
|Dai. 1 N.
|24-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-1868
|502081
|1317007
|420
|0.25
|0.16
|4
|0.65
|10
|Dai. 1 N.
|20-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-1879
|502095
|1316782
|379
|0.19
|0.09
|6
|0.55
|4
|Dai. 1 N.
|21-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-2105
|502527
|1313944
|395
|0.16
|0.13
|6
|0.79
|4
|Dai. 1 N.
|26-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-2124
|504009
|1313772
|402
|0.17
|0.05
|8
|0.43
|2
|Dai. 1 S.
|27-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-2055
|502726
|1313598
|396
|0.72
|0.28
|6
|1.67
|4
|Dai. 1 S.
|28-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-2059
|502896
|1313469
|407
|0.16
|0.08
|6
|0.47
|4
|Dai. 1 S.
|28-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-2070
|503086
|1312947
|398
|3.91
|1.74
|8
|13.93
|6
|Dai. 1 S.
|29-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-2152
|502989
|1312709
|397
|0.21
|0.07
|8
|0.52
|6
|Dai. 1 S.
|29-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-2068
|503188
|1312947
|402
|0.25
|0.15
|4
|0.60
|8
|Dai. 1 S.
|28-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-2069
|503138
|1312948
|403
|0.19
|0.11
|6
|0.69
|6
|Dai. 1 S.
|28-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-2082
|503734
|1312452
|369
|0.55
|0.44
|6
|2.61
|4
|Dai. 1 S.
|29-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-2172
|504488
|1312341
|386
|0.21
|0.11
|8
|0.90
|2
|Dai. 1 S.
|30-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-2173
|504538
|1312340
|383
|0.53
|0.23
|8
|1.87
|2
|Dai. 1 S.
|30-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-2180
|504514
|1311902
|367
|0.47
|0.13
|12
|1.61
|4
|Dai. 1 S.
|31-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-2203
|504295
|1312073
|366
|0.26
|0.18
|6
|1.09
|4
|Dai. 1 S.
|31-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-2188
|504027
|1311800
|379
|0.19
|0.11
|6
|0.67
|4
|Dai. 1 S.
|31-01-2026
|DAI-AUG-2226
|503806
|1311399
|379
|0.21
|0.14
|6
|0.83
|6
|Dai. 1 S.
|02-02-2026
|DAI-AUG-2230
|504006
|1311396
|377
|0.37
|0.18
|8
|1.46
|4
|Dai. 1 S.
|02-02-2026
|DAI-AUG-2303
|504486
|1311713
|369
|0.42
|0.24
|6
|1.44
|6
|Dai. 1 S.
|02-02-2026
|DAI-AUG-2305
|504651
|1311724
|376
|0.18
|0.12
|6
|0.73
|8
|Dai. 1 S.
|02-02-2026
|DAI-AUG-2306
|504701
|1311723
|371
|0.22
|0.12
|6
|0.73
|6
|Dai. 1 S.
|02-02-2026
|DAI-AUG-2316
|504015
|1310996
|377
|0.18
|0.09
|8
|0.73
|2
|Dai. 1 S.
|03-02-2026
|DAI-AUG-2317
|504070
|1311007
|379
|0.35
|0.17
|6
|1.04
|4
|Dai. 1 S.
|03-02-2026
|DAI-AUG-2320
|504162
|1310618
|371
|0.26
|0.09
|8
|0.73
|4
|Dai. 1 S.
|03-02-2026
|DAI-AUG-2251
|504029
|1311200
|406
|0.61
|0.26
|8
|2.10
|10
|Dai. 1 S.
|04-02-2026
|DAI-AUG-2252
|504001
|1311195
|403
|0.17
|0.12
|8
|0.95
|8
|Dai. 1 S.
|04-02-2026
|DAI-AUG-2259
|508537
|1310268
|371
|0.27
|0.14
|4
|0.55
|8
|Sala East
|05-02-2026
|DAI-AUG-2278
|508704
|1310666
|358
|0.50
|0.13
|8
|1.08
|4
|Sala East
|06-02-2026
Table 3: Best Rock Chips Sampling Results from the Daina Gold Project 2025-2026 (Au> 0.5g/t)
|Sample ID
|Easting
|Northing
|RL
|Au Ppm
|Date
|Target
|DAI-19351
|504819
|1319397
|370
|0.02
|2025-12-23
|Daina 3
|DAI-19352
|504816
|1319400
|370
|0.06
|2025-12-23
|Daina 3
|DAI-19353
|504816
|1319400
|370
|0.06
|2025-12-23
|Daina 3
|DAI-19354
|504808
|1319419
|370
|<0.015
|2025-12-23
|Daina 3
|DAI-19358
|504802
|1319419
|369
|1.26
|2025-12-23
|Daina 3
|DAI-19359
|504918
|1319204
|374
|0.06
|2025-12-24
|Daina 3
|DAI-19360
|504916
|1319205
|374
|0.14
|2025-12-24
|Daina 3
|DAI-19361
|504938
|1319195
|375
|0.14
|2025-12-24
|Daina 3
|DAI-19362
|504944
|1319181
|377
|0.12
|2025-12-24
|Daina 3
|DAI-19363
|504944
|1319182
|377
|0.12
|2025-12-24
|Daina 3
|DAI-19364
|504950
|1319179
|377
|0.03
|2025-12-24
|Daina 3
|DAI-19365
|504938
|1319193
|374
|0.12
|2025-12-25
|Daina 3
|DAI-19366
|504779
|1319324
|371
|0.55
|2025-12-25
|Daina 3
|DAI-19367
|504764
|1319482
|372
|0.05
|2025-12-25
|Daina 3
|DAI-19368
|504749
|1319492
|372
|<0.015
|2025-12-25
|Daina 3
|DAI-19369
|506434
|1319714
|380
|0.03
|2025-12-25
|Daina 3
|DAI-19370
|506434
|1319714
|380
|<0.015
|2025-12-25
|Daina 3
|DAI-19371
|504950
|1319181
|372
|0.17
|2026-01-16
|Daina 3
|DAI-19372
|504962
|1319173
|376
|0.04
|2026-01-16
|Daina 3
|DAI-19373
|504962
|1319173
|376
|0.05
|2026-01-16
|Daina 3
|DAI-19374
|504980
|1319122
|370
|0.02
|2026-01-16
|Daina 3
|DAI-19375
|504994
|1319091
|362
|0.03
|2026-01-16
|Daina 3
|DAI-19376
|504937
|1319208
|373
|0.03
|2026-01-16
|Daina 3
|DAI-19377
|504932
|1319206
|374
|<0.015
|2026-01-16
|Daina 3
|DAI-19378
|504908
|1319210
|373
|0.03
|2026-01-16
|Daina 3
|DAI-19382
|504965
|1319167
|374
|0.12
|2026-01-17
|Daina 3
|DAI-19383
|504965
|1319167
|374
|0.10
|2026-01-17
|Daina 3
|DAI-19384
|504929
|1319197
|370
|<0.015
|2026-01-17
|Daina 3
|DAI-19385
|504977
|1319125
|374
|0.02
|2026-01-17
|Daina 3
|DAI-19386
|504992
|1319095
|374
|2.60
|2026-01-17
|Daina 3
|DAI-19387
|504743
|1319331
|374
|<0.015
|2026-01-19
|Daina 1 N.
|DAI-19388
|502769
|1315816
|373
|0.15
|2026-01-19
|Daina 1 N.
|DAI-19389
|502769
|1315816
|373
|0.05
|2026-01-19
|Daina 1 N.
|DAI-19390
|502767
|1315817
|373
|0.06
|2026-01-19
|Daina 1 N.
|DAI-19391
|502765
|1315817
|373
|0.06
|2026-01-19
|Daina 1 N.
|DAI-19392
|502765
|1315817
|373
|0.07
|2026-01-19
|Daina 1 N.
|DAI-19393
|502769
|1315817
|373
|0.02
|2026-01-19
|Daina 1 N.
|DAI-19394
|502770
|1315821
|372
|1.04
|2026-01-19
|Daina 1 N.
|DAI-19395
|502772
|1315820
|373
|0.30
|2026-01-19
|Daina 1 N.
|DAI-19396
|502771
|1315819
|374
|0.06
|2026-01-19
|Daina 1 N.
|DAI-19397
|502778
|1315819
|375
|2.92
|2026-01-19
|Daina 1 N.
|DAI-19398
|502793
|1315797
|380
|34.91
|2026-01-19
|Daina 1 N.
|DAI-19399
|502786
|1315801
|380
|0.02
|2026-01-19
|Daina 1 N.
|DAI-19400
|502796
|1315797
|380
|1.80
|2026-01-19
|Daina 1 N.
|DAI-19404
|502787
|1315792
|382
|0.02
|2026-01-19
|Daina 1 N.
|DAI-19405
|502787
|1315792
|382
|0.02
|2026-01-19
|Daina 1 N.
|DAI-19406
|504100
|1319736
|372
|0.05
|2026-01-27
|Daina 2
|DAI-19407
|504100
|1319736
|372
|<0.015
|2026-01-27
|Daina 2
|DAI-19408
|504090
|1319734
|371
|<0.015
|2026-01-27
|Daina 2
|DAI-19409
|504089
|1319728
|372
|0.02
|2026-01-27
|Daina 2
|DAI-19410
|504053
|1319756
|371
|<0.015
|2026-01-27
|Daina 2
|DAI-19411
|504051
|1319758
|371
|0.02
|2026-01-27
|Daina 2
|DAI-19412
|504051
|1319760
|371
|<0.015
|2026-01-27
|Daina 2
|DAI-19413
|503628
|1319948
|378
|0.02
|2026-01-27
|Daina 2
|DAI-19414
|503620
|1319944
|378
|0.02
|2026-01-27
|Daina 2
|DAI-19415
|503620
|1319944
|378
|<0.015
|2026-01-27
|Daina 2
|DAI-19416
|503620
|1319943
|378
|<0.015
|2026-01-27
|Daina 2
|DAI-19417
|503430
|1319982
|372
|<0.015
|2026-01-28
|Daina 2
|DAI-19418
|503431
|1319981
|372
|<0.015
|2026-01-28
|Daina 2
|DAI-19419
|503431
|1319981
|372
|<0.015
|2026-01-28
|Daina 2
|DAI-19420
|503251
|1319962
|372
|0.03
|2026-01-28
|Daina 2
|DAI-19421
|503253
|1319963
|382
|<0.015
|2026-01-28
|Daina 2
|DAI-19422
|503249
|1319953
|392
|0.07
|2026-01-28
|Daina 2
|DAI-19426
|503372
|1319919
|374
|0.03
|2026-01-28
|Daina 2
|DAI-19427
|503377
|1319919
|374
|0.02
|2026-01-28
|Daina 2
|DAI-19428
|503377
|1319917
|374
|<0.015
|2026-01-28
|Daina 2
|DAI-19429
|503380
|1319912
|374
|0.03
|2026-01-28
|Daina 2
|DAI-19430
|503429
|1319949
|392
|0.12
|2026-01-29
|Daina 2
|DAI-19431
|503205
|1319952
|378
|0.03
|2026-01-29
|Daina 2
|DAI-19432
|503206
|1319952
|378
|0.06
|2026-01-29
|Daina 2
|DAI-19433
|503207
|1319951
|378
|0.04
|2026-01-29
|Daina 2
|DAI-19434
|503207
|1319950
|378
|0.03
|2026-01-29
|Daina 2
|DAI-19435
|503210
|1319947
|378
|0.06
|2026-01-29
|Daina 2
|DAI-19436
|503209
|1319949
|378
|0.06
|2026-01-29
|Daina 2
|DAI-19437
|503187
|1319945
|378
|0.02
|2026-01-29
|Daina 2
|DAI-19474
|507238
|1319013
|415
|0.02
|2026-02-26
|Daina 3
|DAI-19475
|507237
|1319013
|415
|<0.015
|2026-02-26
|Daina 3
|DAI-19476
|507236
|1319014
|415
|0.02
|2026-02-26
|Daina 3
|DAI-19477
|507235
|1319015
|415
|0.05
|2026-02-26
|Daina 3
|DAI-19478
|507243
|1319020
|415
|0.03
|2026-02-26
|Daina 3
|DAI-19479
|507244
|1319020
|415
|0.06
|2026-02-26
|Daina 3
|DAI-19480
|507245
|1319020
|415
|0.07
|2026-02-26
|Daina 3
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290554
Source: Sanu Gold Corp.