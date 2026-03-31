Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Sanu Gold Corporation (CSE: SANU) (OTCQB: SNGCF) ("Sanu Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report on its auger and rock chips sampling results and ground geophysical survey extensions over its Daina property, located in the prolific gold producing Siguiri Gold Basin, West Africa.

HIGHLIGHTS

Target footprint significantly expanded at the Daina Gold Property ("Daina") , following power auger and rock sampling, and the extension of the IP ground geophysical survey, defining multiple kilometre-scale gold targets for drill testing including, a 7km trend at Daina 1 West, 2km extensions at Daina 1 North, 2km of extensions at Daina 1 South, with new targets defined at Daina 3 East and West and at Daina 2 North-West ("NW")

Daina 1 corridor confirmed to host drill targets over 8km of strike , confirming multiple parallel gold-in-saprolite structures at Daina 1 North and South and their extensions, and, now well-defined parallel trends at Daina 1 West

Rock chip results at Daina 1 North returned up to 34.9 g/t Au , supporting the presence of high-grade zones within the broader mineralized system

Daina 1 West power auger drilling delineated a parallel mineralized trend extending over 7km

Power auger sampling to the North and East of Daina 2 identified a new, sub- parallel, 1.5km long trend to the northeast of Daina 2

Daina 3 East and West represent newly defined targets , with rock chip sampling returning up to 5.46 g/t Au, 2.60 g/t Au and 1.26 g/t Au , confirming bedrock mineralization beneath surface gold trends

Next phase is drilling planned for H1/2026 to follow up the power auger defined anomalies with a combination of Air Core ("AC"), Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling for up to 5,000m, designed to test newly defined targets and extensions at Daina 1, Daina 2 and Daina

Martin Pawlitschek, CEO of Sanu Gold commented: "These results significantly enhance the exploration potential of the Daina property. The auger sampling program has delineated kilometre-scale gold in saprolite anomalies in previously poorly sampled areas, as well identified new mineralised trends. When considered alongside high-grade rock chip samples and encouraging geophysical responses from the recent IP survey, the data support the interpretation of a structurally controlled gold system with significant scale potential. The next phase of exploration will focus on systematically testing these newly identified targets through AC, RC and diamond core drilling to better define the geometry, continuity, and extent of the mineralized structures in H1/2026."

PROGRAM SUMMARY

The program, completed during December, January and February, was designed to follow up previously identified targets that had only been mapped by wide-spaced auger sampling in 2021. The power auger tool allows for systematic sampling of the weathered bedrock (saprolite) underneath the extensive laterite veneers prevalent in the region. Results from the auger programs then allow targeted follow-up with deeper RC and AC drilling.

The recent power auger sampling at Daina focused heavily along the Daina 1, Salat East, and the Daina 3 target areas. Assay results from the auger drilling program confirm significant new targets, each extending for over 1km of strike, and confirm extensions to previously identified gold anomalies across the Daina property area (Figure 1 and Table 2).

Figure 1: Daina Updated Key Prospects with Updated Gold in Auger Saprolite

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The program returned significant gold-in-auger anomalies, including peak values of 2.18 g/t, 2.02 g/t and 1.89 g/t Au, with several additional samples exceeding 0.30 g/t Au, including 0.63 g/t, 0.40 g/t and 0.35 g/t Au (Table 1). Auger results confirm that high-grade mineralization at the Daina 1 South NW target extends a further 1.3 km to the south, significantly expanding the known mineralized footprint. The program also identified four new parallel structural trends, including:

Daina 2 North-East, extending for approximately 1km

Daina 1 South and North, extending 2km and 6km respectively; and Daina 1 West; extending for 6 Km of strike length; and

Daina 3, extending for over 1km.

Results demonstrate that most surface geochemical gold anomalies (>100 ppb Au) correspond with bedrock mineralization within the laterite-covered saprolite profile, as defined by the auger sampling program. These results provide well-defined drill targets that will be systematically tested through AC and RC drilling to test the width and grade of the mineralisation along its extensive strike length.

Table 1: Summary of Recent Auger Sampling at Daina





Holes Meters Area

# m Daina 1 South

273 3,242 Daina 1 North

161 1,850 Daina 2

92 1,210 Daina 3

240 3,022 Daina 4

180 2,348 Daina 6

37 446 Salat East

57 752 Total

1,040 12,890









DETAILS OF THE AUGER DRILLING RESULTS

Sanu has completed a 12,890m power auger bedrock sampling program between late December 2025 and February 2026. The program was carried out using two power auger rigs operating on day and night shifts. It was designed to systematically test significant surface gold geochemical anomalies beneath laterite cover; these target areas had previously only been sparsely evaluated using power auger drilling (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Power Auger tool, Systematically Sampling the Saprolite Underneath the Laterite Cover at Daina

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The auger sampling program tested additional strike lengths of 8.4km at Daina 1, 3.6km at Daina 2, 3km at Daina 3, 2km, 0.7km at Daina 6, and 0.8km at the Salat East target. Drill lines were oriented east-west and spaced approximately 200m apart, with auger holes drilled at 50m intervals along each line. Holes were designed to penetrate the laterite cover and obtain 2-4m of sampling within the underlying weathered saprolitic bedrock.

A total of 6,778 auger samples (including QA/QC control samples) were submitted to MSA Laboratories in Bamako, Mali for gold analysis. Samples were typically composited over 2m intervals. While the holes were initially planned to a depth of 10m, several were extended to ensure penetration through the laterite duricrust and adequate sampling of the saprolitic bedrock. As a result, the average auger hole depth was 12.4m.

The auger assay results delineated several large-footprint gold-in-bedrock trends at Daina 2, Daina 3, Daina 1 North and Daina 1 South West, while also significantly extending previously identified mineralized trends at Daina 1 South, Daina 1 North and Daina 2 South. These newly defined trends materially expand the exploration footprint at the Daina Project and provide high-priority targets for follow-up AC and RC drilling.

Daina 1

At Daina 1, auger results define two parallel northwest-trending structures extending for approximately 7-10km of strike length with gold values exceeding 0.1 g/t Au in saprolite from Daina 1 South to north of Daina 1 North. These structures are interpreted as part of a shear-zone system, characterized by zones of structural dilation hosting most of the gold mineralization alternating with narrower structural segments. Best auger gold intervals in saprolite include:

6 m @ 2.31 g/t Au, 6 m @ 1.14 g/t Au and 4 m @ 2.32 g/t Au.

Rock chip samples collected from Daina 1 North returned several high-grade gold values, including:

34.91 g/t Au, 2.92 g/t Au, 1.80 g/t Au and 1.04 g/t Au.

In addition, the ground IP survey identified resistivity anomalies that closely parallel many of the gold-in-saprolite trends defined by the auger program.

Daina 2 North

At Daina 2 North, auger sampling targeted an area of previous disturbance located beneath a laterite plateau. The program delineated a northwest-trending gold-in-saprolite structure extending approximately 1.3km north of the Daina 2 Main Zone (Figures 3 & 4). This zone had not previously been drill -tested and coincides with high-grade rock chip samples collected from artisanal pits, including:

8.57 g/t Au, 6.50 g/t Au, 6.07 g/t Au, 2.40 g/t Au, 1.64 g/t Au, 1.40 g/t Au and 1.32 g/t Au.

Figure 3: Daina Project, Key Targets and New Rock Chips Sampling Results over Chargeability Image from the Recently Expanded IP Survey

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Figure 4: Subvertical Quartz Veinlets in Weathered/Saprolithic Sediments at Daina 3 West

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Daina 3

The auger sampling completed at Daina 3 represents the first systematic bedrock sampling program in an area previously defined by surface geochemical anomalies. The program identified two new northwest-trending gold-in-bedrock anomalies totalling approximately 3km of strike length:

Daina 3 West, extending 1.7 km within saprolitic bedrock; and

Daina 3 East, extending 1.3 km, where bedrock mineralization has been exposed.

Recent rock chip sampling returned values of up to:

5.47 g/t Au, 2.60 g/t Au and 1.26 g/t Au.

ROCK CHIP SAMPLING AND GEOLOGICAL MAPPING

Concurrent with the auger drilling program, rock chip sampling and detailed geological mapping were carried out across several target areas. A total of 79 rock chip samples were collected from artisanal pits and surface exposures and submitted for gold analysis. Significant results above 0.5 g/t Au are summarized in (Table 3). Geological and structural mapping identified bedrock gold mineralization hosted within saprolitic zones associated with large surface geochemical anomalies at Daina 1 North, Daina 2 and Daina 3

Daina 3 West

At Daina 3 West, rock chip sampling was conducted within the newly defined auger anomaly (Figure 1). Shallow artisanal excavations exposed gold-bearing quartz vein systems within bedrock. Geological mapping indicates that mineralization is hosted within a northwest-trending, southwest-dipping structural zone, similar to the structure identified at Daina 2. Gold mineralization occurs within quartz stockworks, breccia zones, and hydrothermally altered host rocks, which form gossanous zones within the weathered profile. Rock chip sampling returned significant results including:

2.60 g/t Au, 1.26 g/t Au and 0.55 g/t Au.

Daina 1 North

At Daina 1 North, the largest artisanal pit measures approximately 50m long by 20m wide, with depths ranging from 5-8m. These pits occur within a previously identified 3km-long termite mound gold anomaly and are hosted within a northwest-trending, shallow east-dipping shear zone at the contact between volcanoclastic rocks and sedimentary sequences.

Mapping indicates that mineralization is associated with quartz stockwork and breccia vein systems developed within hydrothermally altered host rocks. These structures represent the principal zones of gold concentration, with coarse gold occurring within quartz veins and finer gold present in altered saprolite. Rock chip samples collected from these zones returned several high-grade results, including:

34.91 g/t Au, 2.92 g/t Au, 1.80 g/t Au, and 1.04 g/t Au

DETAILS OF THE IP GEOPHYSICAL SURVEY

A ground induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey was completed in January 2026 across the Daina Project. The survey covered 133,750m of cumulative line length across Daina 1 North, Daina 1 South, Daina 2, Daina 3, and Salat. The survey was conducted by SAGAX Afrique of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso using the induced polarization method. A total of 48 east-west oriented lines spaced 200m apart were completed (Figure 3).

The objective of the program was to expand the previous IP survey coverage and map chargeability and resistivity anomalies associated with potential bedrock structures hosting gold mineralization, thereby assisting with future drill targeting. Interpretation of the IP data identified strong resistivity, chargeability and conductivity lineaments that correspond with known geological structures mapped at Daina 1 and Daina 2 (Figures 4 and 5). Several of these geophysical features align with surface and auger-defined gold geochemical trends, while many remain untested by drilling, particularly at Daina 1, Daina 2 North, Daina 3 East and Daina 3 West.

NEXT STEPS

The Company is advancing follow-up exploration programs designed to further evaluate newly identified targets and expand the understanding of mineralized trends across the Daina project area. Current work is focused on refining drill targets and preparing for the next phase of drilling of the following:

Results from the current program will guide follow-up RC and AC drilling, to test newly defined targets and potential extensions of known mineralized trends; and

The Company is planning a minimum of 5,000m of combined AC and RC drilling program in H1/2026.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QA/QC")

Sampling was completed following industry's best practices, conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. An appropriate number and type of certified reference materials (standards) and blanks amounting to 5% of the total number of samples shipped to the laboratory were inserted in approximately every 20th sample to ensure an effective QAQC program. Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results. All samples were analyzed using Fire Assay geochemical analysis 'FAA505' at the SGS Laboratory in Bamako, Mali. SGS is an independent, internationally recognized and certified commercial laboratory.

Qualified Persons

The technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Serigne Dieng, PhD., M.Sc., AIG, Exploration Manager of the company's three projects, who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Sanu Gold

Located within the world class Siguiri Basin, host to several operating mines, Sanu is exploring three high quality gold exploration permits in Guinea targeting multi-million-ounce gold discoveries. The company has defined kilometre scale gold bearing structures on each of the permits with multiple high-value drill targets. Sanu is operated by a highly experienced team with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

Martin Pawlitschek

President & CEO, Sanu Gold Corp

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicates", "opportunity", "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Sanu believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans for exploration on its properties and ability to execute on plans, ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, ability to maintain its material property agreements, mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop its projects; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of gold and other metals, changes in general economic conditions and local risks in the jurisdiction (Guinea) in which it operates, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the potential for new discoveries, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Appendix 1

Table 2: Best Auger Sampling Gold Results (>0.15 g/t Au) from the Recent Program at Daina 2025-2026

Hole ID X-UTM Y-UTM Z-UTM Peak gold

in saprolite

(g/t) Gold intercept

in Saprolite

(g/t) Int.

(m) Gold x Int.

(g/tm) Form

(m) Area Date DAI-AUG-1362 508512 1315200 366 0.25 0.08 8 0.64 4 Dai. 4 29-12-2025 DAI-AUG-1391 509086 1315397 357 0.18 0.09 6 0.56 8 Dai. 4 30-12-2025 DAI-AUG-1394 509238 1315399 358 0.30 0.08 8 0.64 6 Dai. 4 30-12-2025 DAI-AUG-1509 506642 1319398 390 0.67 0.26 6 1.54 4 Dai. 3 05-01-2026 DAI-AUG-1542 506257 1319600 375 2.02 0.62 8 4.97 2 Dai. 3 05-01-2026 DAI-AUG-1543 506310 1319597 372 0.16 0.07 8 0.52 4 Dai. 3 05-01-2026 DAI-AUG-1568 506125 1319798 362 0.19 0.07 10 0.65 4 Dai. 3 07-01-2026 DAI-AUG-1622 505032 1318999 368 0.19 0.06 8 0.44 2 Dai. 3 08-01-2026 DAI-AUG-1685 503569 1319601 392 0.21 0.11 4 0.43 16 Dai. 3 12-01-2026 DAI-AUG-1700 502821 1319600 378 0.21 0.12 4 0.47 12 Dai. 3 14-01-2026 DAI-AUG-1810 503301 1319797 383 0.16 0.11 6 0.64 6 Dai. 3 15-01-2026 DAI-AUG-1822 502217 1320425 355 0.19 0.07 6 0.42 4 Dai. 3 16-01-2026 DAI-AUG-1695 503055 1319603 378 0.21 0.08 8 0.65 10 Dai. 2 14-01-2026 DAI-AUG-1722 503552 1319397 403 0.30 0.18 6 1.09 10 Dai. 2 12-01-2026 DAI-AUG-1739 502987 1319460 382 0.34 0.19 8 1.50 2 Dai. 2 13-01-2026 DAI-AUG-1740 502934 1319459 371 0.29 0.08 8 0.65 2 Dai. 2 13-01-2026 DAI-AUG-1742 502840 1319702 349 0.49 0.30 8 2.37 10 Dai. 2 13-01-2026 DAI-AUG-1746 503040 1319709 371 0.17 0.10 8 0.79 4 Dai. 2 14-01-2026 DAI-AUG-1749 503190 1319705 377 0.23 0.13 6 0.78 6 Dai. 2 14-01-2026 DAI-AUG-1841 500721 1318094 394 0.42 0.39 6 2.31 6 Dai. 6 17-01-2026 DAI-AUG-1842 500770 1318092 391 1.14 0.39 6 2.36 8 Dai. 6 17-01-2026 DAI-AUG-1843 500820 1318092 391 3.61 2.31 4 9.26 8 Dai. 6 17-01-2026 DAI-AUG-1932 501017 1316433 386 0.24 0.15 6 0.87 4 Dai. 1 N. 21-01-2026 DAI-AUG-1937 500767 1316435 386 0.18 0.08 6 0.48 4 Dai. 1 N. 24-01-2026 DAI-AUG-1970 502898 1316198 371 0.30 0.10 10 1.01 0 Dai. 1 N. 24-01-2026 DAI-AUG-1975 502854 1315605 370 0.41 0.19 8 1.49 2 Dai. 1 N. 24-01-2026 DAI-AUG-1985 502897 1315406 365 0.25 0.12 10 1.21 6 Dai. 1 N. 24-01-2026 DAI-AUG-1868 502081 1317007 420 0.25 0.16 4 0.65 10 Dai. 1 N. 20-01-2026 DAI-AUG-1879 502095 1316782 379 0.19 0.09 6 0.55 4 Dai. 1 N. 21-01-2026 DAI-AUG-2105 502527 1313944 395 0.16 0.13 6 0.79 4 Dai. 1 N. 26-01-2026 DAI-AUG-2124 504009 1313772 402 0.17 0.05 8 0.43 2 Dai. 1 S. 27-01-2026 DAI-AUG-2055 502726 1313598 396 0.72 0.28 6 1.67 4 Dai. 1 S. 28-01-2026 DAI-AUG-2059 502896 1313469 407 0.16 0.08 6 0.47 4 Dai. 1 S. 28-01-2026 DAI-AUG-2070 503086 1312947 398 3.91 1.74 8 13.93 6 Dai. 1 S. 29-01-2026 DAI-AUG-2152 502989 1312709 397 0.21 0.07 8 0.52 6 Dai. 1 S. 29-01-2026 DAI-AUG-2068 503188 1312947 402 0.25 0.15 4 0.60 8 Dai. 1 S. 28-01-2026 DAI-AUG-2069 503138 1312948 403 0.19 0.11 6 0.69 6 Dai. 1 S. 28-01-2026 DAI-AUG-2082 503734 1312452 369 0.55 0.44 6 2.61 4 Dai. 1 S. 29-01-2026 DAI-AUG-2172 504488 1312341 386 0.21 0.11 8 0.90 2 Dai. 1 S. 30-01-2026 DAI-AUG-2173 504538 1312340 383 0.53 0.23 8 1.87 2 Dai. 1 S. 30-01-2026 DAI-AUG-2180 504514 1311902 367 0.47 0.13 12 1.61 4 Dai. 1 S. 31-01-2026 DAI-AUG-2203 504295 1312073 366 0.26 0.18 6 1.09 4 Dai. 1 S. 31-01-2026 DAI-AUG-2188 504027 1311800 379 0.19 0.11 6 0.67 4 Dai. 1 S. 31-01-2026 DAI-AUG-2226 503806 1311399 379 0.21 0.14 6 0.83 6 Dai. 1 S. 02-02-2026 DAI-AUG-2230 504006 1311396 377 0.37 0.18 8 1.46 4 Dai. 1 S. 02-02-2026 DAI-AUG-2303 504486 1311713 369 0.42 0.24 6 1.44 6 Dai. 1 S. 02-02-2026 DAI-AUG-2305 504651 1311724 376 0.18 0.12 6 0.73 8 Dai. 1 S. 02-02-2026 DAI-AUG-2306 504701 1311723 371 0.22 0.12 6 0.73 6 Dai. 1 S. 02-02-2026 DAI-AUG-2316 504015 1310996 377 0.18 0.09 8 0.73 2 Dai. 1 S. 03-02-2026 DAI-AUG-2317 504070 1311007 379 0.35 0.17 6 1.04 4 Dai. 1 S. 03-02-2026 DAI-AUG-2320 504162 1310618 371 0.26 0.09 8 0.73 4 Dai. 1 S. 03-02-2026 DAI-AUG-2251 504029 1311200 406 0.61 0.26 8 2.10 10 Dai. 1 S. 04-02-2026 DAI-AUG-2252 504001 1311195 403 0.17 0.12 8 0.95 8 Dai. 1 S. 04-02-2026 DAI-AUG-2259 508537 1310268 371 0.27 0.14 4 0.55 8 Sala East 05-02-2026 DAI-AUG-2278 508704 1310666 358 0.50 0.13 8 1.08 4 Sala East 06-02-2026

Table 3: Best Rock Chips Sampling Results from the Daina Gold Project 2025-2026 (Au> 0.5g/t)

Sample ID Easting Northing RL Au Ppm Date Target













DAI-19351 504819 1319397 370 0.02 2025-12-23 Daina 3 DAI-19352 504816 1319400 370 0.06 2025-12-23 Daina 3 DAI-19353 504816 1319400 370 0.06 2025-12-23 Daina 3 DAI-19354 504808 1319419 370 <0.015 2025-12-23 Daina 3 DAI-19358 504802 1319419 369 1.26 2025-12-23 Daina 3 DAI-19359 504918 1319204 374 0.06 2025-12-24 Daina 3 DAI-19360 504916 1319205 374 0.14 2025-12-24 Daina 3 DAI-19361 504938 1319195 375 0.14 2025-12-24 Daina 3 DAI-19362 504944 1319181 377 0.12 2025-12-24 Daina 3 DAI-19363 504944 1319182 377 0.12 2025-12-24 Daina 3 DAI-19364 504950 1319179 377 0.03 2025-12-24 Daina 3 DAI-19365 504938 1319193 374 0.12 2025-12-25 Daina 3 DAI-19366 504779 1319324 371 0.55 2025-12-25 Daina 3 DAI-19367 504764 1319482 372 0.05 2025-12-25 Daina 3 DAI-19368 504749 1319492 372 <0.015 2025-12-25 Daina 3 DAI-19369 506434 1319714 380 0.03 2025-12-25 Daina 3 DAI-19370 506434 1319714 380 <0.015 2025-12-25 Daina 3 DAI-19371 504950 1319181 372 0.17 2026-01-16 Daina 3 DAI-19372 504962 1319173 376 0.04 2026-01-16 Daina 3 DAI-19373 504962 1319173 376 0.05 2026-01-16 Daina 3 DAI-19374 504980 1319122 370 0.02 2026-01-16 Daina 3 DAI-19375 504994 1319091 362 0.03 2026-01-16 Daina 3 DAI-19376 504937 1319208 373 0.03 2026-01-16 Daina 3 DAI-19377 504932 1319206 374 <0.015 2026-01-16 Daina 3 DAI-19378 504908 1319210 373 0.03 2026-01-16 Daina 3 DAI-19382 504965 1319167 374 0.12 2026-01-17 Daina 3 DAI-19383 504965 1319167 374 0.10 2026-01-17 Daina 3 DAI-19384 504929 1319197 370 <0.015 2026-01-17 Daina 3 DAI-19385 504977 1319125 374 0.02 2026-01-17 Daina 3 DAI-19386 504992 1319095 374 2.60 2026-01-17 Daina 3 DAI-19387 504743 1319331 374 <0.015 2026-01-19 Daina 1 N. DAI-19388 502769 1315816 373 0.15 2026-01-19 Daina 1 N. DAI-19389 502769 1315816 373 0.05 2026-01-19 Daina 1 N. DAI-19390 502767 1315817 373 0.06 2026-01-19 Daina 1 N. DAI-19391 502765 1315817 373 0.06 2026-01-19 Daina 1 N. DAI-19392 502765 1315817 373 0.07 2026-01-19 Daina 1 N. DAI-19393 502769 1315817 373 0.02 2026-01-19 Daina 1 N. DAI-19394 502770 1315821 372 1.04 2026-01-19 Daina 1 N. DAI-19395 502772 1315820 373 0.30 2026-01-19 Daina 1 N. DAI-19396 502771 1315819 374 0.06 2026-01-19 Daina 1 N. DAI-19397 502778 1315819 375 2.92 2026-01-19 Daina 1 N. DAI-19398 502793 1315797 380 34.91 2026-01-19 Daina 1 N. DAI-19399 502786 1315801 380 0.02 2026-01-19 Daina 1 N. DAI-19400 502796 1315797 380 1.80 2026-01-19 Daina 1 N. DAI-19404 502787 1315792 382 0.02 2026-01-19 Daina 1 N. DAI-19405 502787 1315792 382 0.02 2026-01-19 Daina 1 N. DAI-19406 504100 1319736 372 0.05 2026-01-27 Daina 2 DAI-19407 504100 1319736 372 <0.015 2026-01-27 Daina 2 DAI-19408 504090 1319734 371 <0.015 2026-01-27 Daina 2 DAI-19409 504089 1319728 372 0.02 2026-01-27 Daina 2 DAI-19410 504053 1319756 371 <0.015 2026-01-27 Daina 2 DAI-19411 504051 1319758 371 0.02 2026-01-27 Daina 2 DAI-19412 504051 1319760 371 <0.015 2026-01-27 Daina 2 DAI-19413 503628 1319948 378 0.02 2026-01-27 Daina 2 DAI-19414 503620 1319944 378 0.02 2026-01-27 Daina 2 DAI-19415 503620 1319944 378 <0.015 2026-01-27 Daina 2 DAI-19416 503620 1319943 378 <0.015 2026-01-27 Daina 2 DAI-19417 503430 1319982 372 <0.015 2026-01-28 Daina 2 DAI-19418 503431 1319981 372 <0.015 2026-01-28 Daina 2 DAI-19419 503431 1319981 372 <0.015 2026-01-28 Daina 2 DAI-19420 503251 1319962 372 0.03 2026-01-28 Daina 2 DAI-19421 503253 1319963 382 <0.015 2026-01-28 Daina 2 DAI-19422 503249 1319953 392 0.07 2026-01-28 Daina 2 DAI-19426 503372 1319919 374 0.03 2026-01-28 Daina 2 DAI-19427 503377 1319919 374 0.02 2026-01-28 Daina 2 DAI-19428 503377 1319917 374 <0.015 2026-01-28 Daina 2 DAI-19429 503380 1319912 374 0.03 2026-01-28 Daina 2 DAI-19430 503429 1319949 392 0.12 2026-01-29 Daina 2 DAI-19431 503205 1319952 378 0.03 2026-01-29 Daina 2 DAI-19432 503206 1319952 378 0.06 2026-01-29 Daina 2 DAI-19433 503207 1319951 378 0.04 2026-01-29 Daina 2 DAI-19434 503207 1319950 378 0.03 2026-01-29 Daina 2 DAI-19435 503210 1319947 378 0.06 2026-01-29 Daina 2 DAI-19436 503209 1319949 378 0.06 2026-01-29 Daina 2 DAI-19437 503187 1319945 378 0.02 2026-01-29 Daina 2 DAI-19474 507238 1319013 415 0.02 2026-02-26 Daina 3 DAI-19475 507237 1319013 415 <0.015 2026-02-26 Daina 3 DAI-19476 507236 1319014 415 0.02 2026-02-26 Daina 3 DAI-19477 507235 1319015 415 0.05 2026-02-26 Daina 3 DAI-19478 507243 1319020 415 0.03 2026-02-26 Daina 3 DAI-19479 507244 1319020 415 0.06 2026-02-26 Daina 3 DAI-19480 507245 1319020 415 0.07 2026-02-26 Daina 3

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290554

Source: Sanu Gold Corp.