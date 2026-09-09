

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, Ryanair Holdings plc (RY4D.F) called on UK Transport Minister Heidi Alexander to remove National Air Traffic Services CEO Martin Rolfe, citing repeated failures in the NATS UK air traffic control system.



The airline operator pointed to a recent 'flight plan processing failure' as evidence that the primary system lacks reliability and the backup system is ineffective. Ryanair argued that these disruptions, which affect both airlines and passengers, warrant Rolfe's removal and the appointment of a capable leader to oversee the costly UK air traffic control infrastructure.



Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary stated, 'We don't need more 'investigations', we don't need more 'reports', and we don't need another Parliamentary Committee hearing where Martin Rolfe will promise change, will promise resilience, and will promise an effective backup system.'



The call for leadership change underscores ongoing tension between airlines and the UK air traffic control provider over system reliability and operational disruptions.



Currently, Ryanair's stock was trading at 46.60 euros, up 0.43 percent on the Frankfurt Exchange.



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