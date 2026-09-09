

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Saab AB (SAAB-B.ST, SAABY) on Wednesday received an order from the Swedish Defence Material Administration or FMV for further concept work on future fighter systems.



The order is valued at approximately SEK 2.9 billion and covers 2026 to 2028, with options for 2029 and 2030.



The work includes flying and ground-based demonstrators, advanced studies and development of future concepts for manned and unmanned systems.



The program will support the development of technologies in areas including autonomy, systems integration, propulsion and digital development.



Saab AB is currently trading 0.67% higher at SEK 581.50 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.



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