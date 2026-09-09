MicroVision, Inc.: MicroVision Semiconductor Selected for Advanced Chip Design and Fabrication Project

Collaboration Demonstrates MicroVision Semiconductor's Analog and Mixed-Signal Design Capabilities and Expands Commercial Engagement With Advanced Photonics Applications

REDMOND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in advanced perception solutions for industrial, security and defense, and automotive applications, today announced that its MicroVision Semiconductor, Inc. business has been selected by a prime government contractor to design a custom semiconductor solution for an advanced photonics application.

The project combines the prime contractor's expertise in polarization technology and photonics with MicroVision Semiconductor's custom analog and mixed-signal integrated circuit design capabilities. MicroVision Semiconductor's role includes designing a liquid crystal on silicon spatial light modulator chip.

The engagement demonstrates MicroVision's ability to apply its semiconductor expertise to opportunities beyond its core lidar and perception markets.

"MicroVision Semiconductor was created to turn decades of specialized semiconductor engineering expertise into a commercial capability that can serve customers across a range of advanced technology markets," said Glen DeVos, Chief Executive Officer of MicroVision. "This LCoS project is a strong example of that strategy in action. We are bringing highly specialized analog and mixed-signal design capabilities to a company at the forefront of photonics innovation, while building another avenue for MicroVision to generate value from the engineering expertise within our organization."

MicroVision Semiconductor provides custom analog and mixed-signal integrated circuit development for applications where performance, precision, power efficiency and reliability are critical. Based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the business combines deep semiconductor design expertise with MicroVision's broader capabilities in sensing, optics and perception technology.

The project also reflects MicroVision's strategy to expand the markets served by its core technology and engineering capabilities. While MicroVision continues to advance its lidar and perception portfolio across industrial, security and defense, and automotive markets, MicroVision Semiconductor provides an additional commercial platform for addressing customers developing sophisticated sensing, photonics and other high-performance systems.

"Semiconductor design is increasingly important to companies pushing the boundaries of sensing and photonics," continued DeVos. "The challenge is that highly specialized analog and mixed-signal engineering talent is difficult to build and maintain internally. MicroVision Semiconductor gives customers access to that expertise while allowing us to participate in a broader set of technology programs. We see significant potential to build this capability into another meaningful contributor to MicroVision's growth."

About MicroVision

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for industrial, security & defense, and automotive markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors with varying wavelengths, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Heidi Davidson - For MicroVision

heidi@galvanizeworldwide.com

(914) 441-6862

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/microvision-semiconductor-selected-for-advanced-chip-design-and-f-1218492