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WKN: A42G5C | ISIN: US5949604038 | Ticker-Symbol: X32
NASDAQ
22.09.26 | 15:45
1,680 US-Dollar
-0,59 % -0,010
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROVISION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROVISION INC 5-Tage-Chart
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0,0000,00007:30
ACCESS Newswire
22.09.2026 15:26 Uhr
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MicroVision, Inc.: MicroVision Introduces Advanced Photonics Technology for Next-Generation AI Data Center Scale-Up Architecture

Market-differentiated ELSFP technology extends core photonics platform of MicroVision's Scantinel division into high-speed optical connectivity and photonic-enabled cloud computing

REDMOND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in advanced perception solutions for industrial, security and defense, and automotive applications today announced the introduction by its wholly owned Scantinel subsidiary of an advanced photonics solution designed to address power efficiency and performance challenges critical for next-generation AI data center scale-up architectures and other intelligent infrastructure applications.

As the global photonics community gathers in Málaga, Spain this week for the 52nd European Conference on Optical Communication and the Global Photonics Economic Forum, Scantinel revealed its new external laser small form-factor pluggable (ELSFP) module that provides a centralized, serviceable light source for co-packaged optics (CPO) systems in existing and next-generation AI data centers and photonics-enabled AI and cloud infrastructure.

Scantinel's differentiated ELSFP technology is built around its core photonic integrated circuit (PIC), a two-dimensional photonics platform designed to improve the speed, power efficiency, and economics of high-speed optical connectivity.

"The PIC technology at the center of the module is the same core technology that fuels our FMCW lidar architecture," said Glen DeVos, Chief Executive Officer of MicroVision. "Since acquiring Scantinel, our team has continued to refine and validate this technology. Its application to AI data center connectivity and photonics-enabled cloud computing demonstrates the broader value of that acquisition and our ability to expand our technology into new markets without diluting our strategic focus or requiring significant new investment."

Addressing a Critical AI Infrastructure Challenge

AI and high-performance computing are driving unprecedented demand for data movement between processors, servers, and racks. As compute density and bandwidth requirements increase, the power, efficiency and economics of moving that data are becoming increasingly important constraints for next-generation data centers and photonics-enabled cloud computing.

Scantinel's ELSFP module is designed to address that challenge by centralizing and optimizing the laser source used for high-speed optical connections. Its architecture reduces complexity and power consumption while supporting the high-bandwidth connectivity required by increasingly powerful AI infrastructure.

"The AI infrastructure challenge isn't just about computing power; it's also about moving enormous amounts of data quickly and efficiently," DeVos said. "Our photonics technology gives us an opportunity to address that challenge at a fundamental level while extending technology we have already developed into a significant new market."

The photonics introduction is part of a broader expansion of MicroVision technology into intelligent infrastructure applications. MicroVision is currently in discussions with several potential licensees and development partners as it evaluates efficient channels to accelerate commercialization of the technology.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for industrial, security & defense, and automotive markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors with varying wavelengths, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision, MicroVision HALO, IRIS, MOVIA, MOSAIK, and SENTINEL are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc., and SCANTINEL is a trademark of Scantinel GmbH, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Heidi Davidson - For MicroVision
heidi@galvanizeworldwide.com
(914) 441-6862

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/microvision-introduces-advanced-photonics-technology-for-next-gen-1225204

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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