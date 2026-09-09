Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: Globex Reports Duquesne West High - Grade Shallow Gold Drill Intersections

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to announce that Emperor Metals Inc. (Emperor) have reported additional results from the its 2026 exploration campaign at the Duquesne West Project, which is under option from Duparquet Assets Ltd, a 50% owned subsidiary of Globex. The program comprised 20,479 metres of new drilling and approximately 7,884 metres of previous unsampled historical core, generating more than 28,000 metres of combined drilling data to further refine and expand the resource model.

Highlights of Press Release:

DQ26-52: 24.1 meters (m) grading 2.6 g/t Au including 7.1 m of 7.5 g/t Au from 45.2 m: 35 m vertical depth.

DQ26-53: 14.3 m grading 2.2 g/t Au including 4.0 m of 7.4 g/t Au from 50 m: 39 m vertical depth.

Assay results have now been received for 42 of 66 drill holes or 61% of the 20,479 m drilled during the 2026 program.

program. With 142,758 m of drilling completed to date, these results represent another significant step toward Emperor's objective of advancing the project to a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) in the near term.





The drilling program on Duquesne West by Emperor Metals in 2025/2026 has been focused on reinforcing resource continuity, expanding the mineralised envelope, and delivering wider and more robust high-grade intervals adding to the Duquesne West's compelling growth profile.

For complete details on the results provided in this press release please see the Emperor Metals Inc. press release dated September 9, 2026, available by clicking here.

Results Summary

Exhibit's 1 and 2 show the location of the drill holes discussed in this press release as well as previous drill results. DQ26-52: This hole was designed to better define mineralized zones and structural controls that are now interpreted to be more robust and continuous than previously recognized (See Figure 1 and 2). Emperor believes that its systematic infill drilling is improving the geological model and confidence in these lenses. In addition to identifying opportunities to expand mineralization, the work by Emperor is intended to support the conversion of portions of the current Inferred Mineral Resource to the Indicated category in the Company's future NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate update.

Hole DQ26-52, intersected 24.1 m grading 2.6 g/t Au, in close proximity to the previously reported holes DQ26-33, 34, and 35 (see Emperor's press release dated June 2, 2026). Notably, hole DQ26-34 intersected 9.5 m grading 2.7 g/t Au. The results in DQ26-52 demonstrated increased mineralized thickness while maintaining comparable grades, further supporting the interpretation that these gold-bearing lenses exhibit localized structural thickening. This growing understanding of the deposit geometry reinforces the company's belief that significant ounces remain to be added within the existing mineralized footprint through systematic infill drilling. By better defining these structurally controlled thickened zones, Emperor Metals believes there is substantial potential to increase future mineral resources without materially expanding the overall deposit footprint.

Emperor continues to receive assay results from the completed 2025/2026 exploration program. Remaining results, including assays from historical core resampling, will be incorporated into the Company's ongoing geological interpretation and resource modelling. Emperor is also advancing toward a future Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) with an updated 43-101 resource for Duquesne West, with the updated geological model expected to help inform the timing of this milestone.

Exhibit 1. Figure 1: Location of Drillholes Released in this Press Release.





Exhibit 2. Long Section line from Figure 1 showing current drillholes in this release as well as the 3 drill holes from Emperor's 2023 drill program that highlights the expansion potential of the area.





David Christie, P.Geo., President and COO of Globex, in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under Ni 43-101, prepared the information that forms the basis of this written disclosure utilizing the information and data in the September 9, 2026 Emperor Metals Inc. press release.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: David Christie, P.Geo.

President and COO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

120 Carlton Street, Unit 219

Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com



Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Except as may be required by such laws, Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex") does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. As a result, actual results could differ materially from Globex's expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. Numerous risk factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in Globex's annual information form for the 2025 fiscal year filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Globex's website at www.globexmining.com. Globex cautions readers that such risks are not the only ones that could impact it. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to Globex or that Globex currently deems to be immaterial may have a material adverse effect on Globex's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Given these risks and uncertainties, Globex cautions investors and others against placing undue reliance on such forward-looking statements as a prediction of future results or for any other purpose. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

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