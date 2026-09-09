OBIC Adds TREKK360 Manhole Inspection Camera to Product Offerings, Empowering Municipalities With Data-Driven Decision-Making

A Leader in Innovative Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Rehabilitation Solutions, OBIC Will Begin Distributing the TREKK360 Manhole Inspection Camera, Expanding Its Portfolio of Advanced Tools Designed to Extend the Lifespan of Municipal and Industrial Infrastructure

BRYAN, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / OBIC, a leader in innovative water and wastewater infrastructure rehabilitation solutions, announced today that it will begin distributing the TREKK360 manhole inspection camera, expanding its portfolio of advanced tools designed to extend the lifespan of municipal and industrial infrastructure.

The addition of the TREKK360 system provides municipal engineers, public works directors, and system operators with high-resolution 360-degree visuals, immersive panoramic tours, and 3D modeling capabilities without requiring confined space entry. By converting underground structural conditions into clear, actionable visual data, the system empowers cities to transition from reactive maintenance to proactive, data-driven planning.

"OBIC was founded out of a necessity by application experts who knew the market needed higher-quality polyurea products, and TREKK360 shares that exact same DNA," said Mike Hoffmaster, CGO of OBIC. "It was built out of necessity at the engineering level by professionals in the field who needed a better way to inspect infrastructure. Bringing TREKK360 into our lineup allows us to help give municipal leaders the precise diagnostic data they need to evaluate structural conditions, prioritize high-risk manholes, and budget smarter."

Key Benefits of the TREKK360 System

Data-Driven Budgeting: Detailed panoramic visual data and 3D structural modeling allow municipalities to prioritize repairs based on actual severity, preventing unnecessary expenditures and optimizing long-term infrastructure funding.

Enhanced Field Safety: Captures comprehensive 360-degree visual data remotely, eliminating the safety hazards and labor requirements associated with traditional confined-space entry.

Rapid Deployment & Accessibility: The system is light-weight and deploys in minutes.

Targeted Rehabilitation Planning: Pairs seamlessly with OBIC's high-performance protective coatings, ensuring that maintenance crews target exact points of inflow, infiltration, and structural deterioration.

"OBIC has always been focused on providing long-lasting solutions for infrastructure protection," added Hoffmaster. "By offering state-of-the-art diagnostic tools like the TREKK360 alongside our certified installer network, we are giving the wastewater industry a complete end-to-end framework to assess, plan, and execute cost-effective infrastructure rehabilitation."

For more information on purchasing or scheduling a demonstration of the TREKK360 camera, visit www.obicproducts.com.

About OBIC

OBIC is a leading innovator in advanced lining solutions for infrastructure rehabilitation and protection. OBIC specializes in providing cutting-edge products that safeguard and extend the lifespan of municipal and industrial infrastructure. Our mission is to deliver high-performance, cost-effective solutions that address the most challenging corrosion and structural issues faced by wastewater systems, water tanks, manholes, and other critical structures. Learn more about the OBIC advantage at: www.obicproducts.com.

CONTACT:

Lee Drugan

Marketing Manager

lee@artcoatingtech.com

4196362684

SOURCE: OBIC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/obic-adds-trekk360-manhole-inspection-camera-to-product-offerings-empowering-municipaliti-1218462