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WKN: 917664 | ISIN: JP3173400007 | Ticker-Symbol: OBL
Tradegate
08.09.26 | 12:16
27,800 Euro
+1,46 % +0,400
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
OBIC CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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OBIC CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,00026,80019:32
ACCESS Newswire
09.09.2026 19:02 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

OBIC Adds TREKK360 Manhole Inspection Camera to Product Offerings, Empowering Municipalities With Data-Driven Decision-Making

A Leader in Innovative Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Rehabilitation Solutions, OBIC Will Begin Distributing the TREKK360 Manhole Inspection Camera, Expanding Its Portfolio of Advanced Tools Designed to Extend the Lifespan of Municipal and Industrial Infrastructure

BRYAN, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / OBIC, a leader in innovative water and wastewater infrastructure rehabilitation solutions, announced today that it will begin distributing the TREKK360 manhole inspection camera, expanding its portfolio of advanced tools designed to extend the lifespan of municipal and industrial infrastructure.

The addition of the TREKK360 system provides municipal engineers, public works directors, and system operators with high-resolution 360-degree visuals, immersive panoramic tours, and 3D modeling capabilities without requiring confined space entry. By converting underground structural conditions into clear, actionable visual data, the system empowers cities to transition from reactive maintenance to proactive, data-driven planning.

"OBIC was founded out of a necessity by application experts who knew the market needed higher-quality polyurea products, and TREKK360 shares that exact same DNA," said Mike Hoffmaster, CGO of OBIC. "It was built out of necessity at the engineering level by professionals in the field who needed a better way to inspect infrastructure. Bringing TREKK360 into our lineup allows us to help give municipal leaders the precise diagnostic data they need to evaluate structural conditions, prioritize high-risk manholes, and budget smarter."

Key Benefits of the TREKK360 System

  • Data-Driven Budgeting: Detailed panoramic visual data and 3D structural modeling allow municipalities to prioritize repairs based on actual severity, preventing unnecessary expenditures and optimizing long-term infrastructure funding.

  • Enhanced Field Safety: Captures comprehensive 360-degree visual data remotely, eliminating the safety hazards and labor requirements associated with traditional confined-space entry.

  • Rapid Deployment & Accessibility: The system is light-weight and deploys in minutes.

  • Targeted Rehabilitation Planning: Pairs seamlessly with OBIC's high-performance protective coatings, ensuring that maintenance crews target exact points of inflow, infiltration, and structural deterioration.

"OBIC has always been focused on providing long-lasting solutions for infrastructure protection," added Hoffmaster. "By offering state-of-the-art diagnostic tools like the TREKK360 alongside our certified installer network, we are giving the wastewater industry a complete end-to-end framework to assess, plan, and execute cost-effective infrastructure rehabilitation."

For more information on purchasing or scheduling a demonstration of the TREKK360 camera, visit www.obicproducts.com.

About OBIC

OBIC is a leading innovator in advanced lining solutions for infrastructure rehabilitation and protection. OBIC specializes in providing cutting-edge products that safeguard and extend the lifespan of municipal and industrial infrastructure. Our mission is to deliver high-performance, cost-effective solutions that address the most challenging corrosion and structural issues faced by wastewater systems, water tanks, manholes, and other critical structures. Learn more about the OBIC advantage at: www.obicproducts.com.

CONTACT:
Lee Drugan
Marketing Manager
lee@artcoatingtech.com
4196362684

SOURCE: OBIC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/obic-adds-trekk360-manhole-inspection-camera-to-product-offerings-empowering-municipaliti-1218462

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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