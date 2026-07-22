

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - OBIC Co., Ltd. (4684.T), a Japanese information services and technology company, on Wednesday reported higher first-quarter profit, mainly supported by increased sales.



Profit before income taxes climbed to 32.049 billion yen from 27.241 billion yen a year ago.



Operating profit rose to 24.860 billion yen from 21.479 billion yen last year.



Ordinary profit increased to 32.049 billion yen from 27.238 billion yen.



Profit attributable to owners of parent grew to 22.697 billion yen or 53.01 yen per basic share from 19.512 billion yen or 44.36 yen per basic share a year ago.



Net sales increased 13.2% to 36.698 billion yen in the first quarter from 32.431 billion yen a year earlier.



OBIC maintained its fiscal 2027 outlook, expecting consolidated net sales of 148.700 billion yen, up 10.0% year-on-year.



Operating profit is forecast to rise 10.3% to 98.000 billion yen, while ordinary profit is expected to increase 9.3% to 114.500 billion yen.



Profit attributable to owners of parent is projected to grow 9.1% to 82.000 billion yen, with basic earnings per share expected at 189.23 yen.



OBIC shares closed down 1.18% at 4,176 yen on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday.



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