Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Aktie im Fokus: Gelingt jetzt der Turnaround?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 917664 | ISIN: JP3173400007 | Ticker-Symbol: OBL
Tradegate
17.07.26 | 11:22
22,400 Euro
-3,45 % -0,800
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
OBIC CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OBIC CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,00022,80010:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OBIC
OBIC CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OBIC CO LTD22,400-3,45 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.