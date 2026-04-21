

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - OBIC Business Consultants Co., Ltd. (OBIBF) revealed earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY18.132 billion, or JPY241.20 per share. This compares with JPY16.182 billion, or JPY215.27 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to JPY51.400 billion from JPY46.984 billion last year.



OBIC Business Consultants Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY18.132 Bln. vs. JPY16.182 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY241.20 vs. JPY215.27 last year. -Revenue: JPY51.400 Bln vs. JPY46.984 Bln last year.



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