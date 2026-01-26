

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - OBIC Business Consultants Co., Ltd. (OBIBF) released a profit for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY12.561 billion, or JPY167.10 per share. This compares with JPY11.722 billion, or JPY155.93 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.0% to JPY37.877 billion from JPY34.763 billion last year.



OBIC Business Consultants Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY12.561 Bln. vs. JPY11.722 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY167.10 vs. JPY155.93 last year. -Revenue: JPY37.877 Bln vs. JPY34.763 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its guidance.



OBIC Business still anticipates a net income of JPY 17.350 billion, up 7.2% from last year. Basic income per share is projected to be at JPY 230.79.



The company continues to project sales of JPY 51.700 billion, up 10% from the prior year.



For the full year, OBIC Business now expects to pay a total dividend of JPY 111 per share, higher than last year's JPY 100 per share.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News