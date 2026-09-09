

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Wednesday, CME Group, Inc. (CME), a derivatives and contract marketplace, announced that the company has promoted Jack Tobin from Chief Accounting Officer to Chief Financial Officer, effective March 2027. Tobin will also join the company's management team, following his promotion.



Later this month, he will succeed Jonathan Marcus, who is stepping down after serving as General Counsel since 2022.



Tobin has over 35 years of experience in finance. He has led accounting, corporate development, and finance at CME Group since joining the company in 2002. Before that, he worked as a principal consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers.



On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 0.96 percent lower at $275.69.



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