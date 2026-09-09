

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Wednesday, EVgo Inc. (EVGO), an electric vehicle charger provider, announced that it is expanding its partnership with Regency Centers Corporation (REG) to open more than 400 charging stations for electric vehicles across the United States.



Once complete, these new EVgo stalls are expected to help increase Regency's EV infrastructure footprint by more than 20%.



EVgo installed its first charger at a Regency shopping center in 2020 and now operates more than 150 charging stalls at Regency properties. These locations are well suited for EV charging because they are in busy areas and near major grocery stores and other retailers.



New EVgo chargers are expected to be added at retail centers in Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and other states.



On the Nasdaq, the shares for EVgo were trading 2.48 percent lower at $1.3750. Shares for Regency were trading 0.75 percent lower at $75.36.



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