

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - D'Ieteren Group SA (DIE.BR) reported a profit for its first half that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR256.9 million, or EUR4.80 per share. This compares with EUR243.8 million, or EUR4.51 per share, last year.



Excluding items, D'Ieteren Group SA reported adjusted earnings of EUR378.8 million or EUR7.07 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.0% to EUR3.931 billion from EUR4.052 billion last year.



D'Ieteren Group SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR256.9 Mln. vs. EUR243.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR4.80 vs. EUR4.51 last year. -Revenue: EUR3.931 Bln vs. EUR4.052 Bln last year.



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