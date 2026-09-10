

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - D'Ieteren Group SA (DIE.BR, SIETY), a Belgium automobile distribution company, said that it has appointed Eric Machiels as chief executive officer with effect from December to succeed Francis Deprez.



Machiels will join D'Ieteren Group from OMERS, a long-term investment firm, where he has been a managing director in the London office since 2017. Previously, he served as CEO of Infinis Energy PLC (INFI.L).



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the Group has reaffirmed its guidance of low-to mid-single-digit growth in adjusted profit before tax, Group's share.



Further, the company noted: 'The trends at D'Ieteren Automotive weakened throughout H1-2026 and are not expected to improve in H2-2026. The impact of this evolution is expected to be partially offset in H2-2026 at the adjusted profit before tax, Group's share level by the Group's other businesses.'



For fiscal 2025, D'Ieteren Group had posted an adjusted profit before tax, Group's share of EUR 955.6 million.



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