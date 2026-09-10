

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sekisui House, Ltd. (SPH1.F) released earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY125.053 billion, or JPY192.87 per share. This compares with JPY101.603 billion, or JPY156.73 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.4% to JPY1.966 trillion from JPY2.015 trillion last year.



Sekisui House, Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY125.053 Bln. vs. JPY101.603 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY192.87 vs. JPY156.73 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.966 Tn vs. JPY2.015 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 345.55 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 4.260 T



EPS Guidance is Basic



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