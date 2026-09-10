

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sekisui House, Limited (SPH1.F, 1928.T), a Japanese real estate developer, on Thursday revised up its annual net earnings outlook, citing its first-half earnings performance.



For the 12-month period to January 31, 2027, the company now expects net income of JPY 224 billion, or JPY 345.55 per basic share, compared with the earlier guidance of JPY 218 billion, or JPY 336.30 per basic share. Sekisui House now anticipates net sales of JPY 4.260 trillion, less than the earlier expectation of JPY 4.353 trillion.



For the 12-month period to January 31, 2026, the real estate developer had recorded net profit of JPY 232.095 billion, or JPY 358.07 per basic share, with net sales of JPY 4.197 trillion.



For the full year, the company intends to pay a total dividend of JPY 145 per share, higher than last year's JPY 144 per share.



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