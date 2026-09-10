Das Instrument 1RD US7809151043 ROYCE MICRO-CAP TR. INC EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.09.2026The instrument 1RD US7809151043 ROYCE MICRO-CAP TR. INC EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 11.09.2026Das Instrument I5T FR001400F2Z1 LEPERMISLIBRE EO -,024 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.09.2026The instrument I5T FR001400F2Z1 LEPERMISLIBRE EO -,024 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 11.09.2026Das Instrument ONK US6826801036 ONEOK INC. (NEW) DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.09.2026The instrument ONK US6826801036 ONEOK INC. (NEW) DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 11.09.2026Das Instrument PTJ AU0000115172 ANTILLES GOLD LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.09.2026The instrument PTJ AU0000115172 ANTILLES GOLD LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 11.09.2026Das Instrument 5R01 US75134P5017 RAMACO RES INC. B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.09.2026The instrument 5R01 US75134P5017 RAMACO RES INC. B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 11.09.2026Das Instrument 8EV GB00BSVYN304 THERACRYF PLC LS-,0005 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.09.2026The instrument 8EV GB00BSVYN304 THERACRYF PLC LS-,0005 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.09.2026Das Instrument W6Q FR00140062B9 TOOSLA SA EO-,08125 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.09.2026The instrument W6Q FR00140062B9 TOOSLA SA EO-,08125 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 11.09.2026Das Instrument AEX CH0044328745 CHUBB LTD. SF 24,15 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.09.2026The instrument AEX CH0044328745 CHUBB LTD. SF 24,15 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 11.09.2026Das Instrument H9W DE000A0LR4P1 HWA AG INH.O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.09.2026The instrument H9W DE000A0LR4P1 HWA AG INH.O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 11.09.2026Das Instrument GEY CH0114405324 GARMIN LTD NAM.SF 0,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.09.2026The instrument GEY CH0114405324 GARMIN LTD NAM.SF 0,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 11.09.2026