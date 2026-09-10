

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Porsche AG (P911.DE), a sports car manufacturer, said Wednesday it has completed the sale of its stakes in Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Group to a consortium led by HOF Capital, including BlueFive Capital as its largest investor and other institutional investors from the U.S. and Europe, following regulatory approval.



The transaction, completed on September 9, will generate proceeds of about €1 billion for Porsche. Of this, €250 million will be used to further fund the company's pension obligations.



Following the sale and additional pension funding, Porsche lifted its 2026 Automotive Net Cash Flow Margin forecast to 5.5% to 7.5% from 3% to 5%.



Porsche and the buyer consortium had signed agreements for the sale in April 2026.



On Xetra, Porsche shares closed up 0.02% at 44.87 euros on Wednesday.



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