NVIDIA Expands AI Infrastructure Capacity in Partnership With Australia's Data Center Ecosystem

News Summary:

NVIDIA is collaborating with Australian NVIDIA Cloud Partners and AI infrastructure partners including Firmus, Sharon AI, IREN, ResetData, Megaport, CDC, NEXTDC and AirTrunk to expand land, power and shell capacity designed to host multiple generations of NVIDIA DSX compute infrastructure.

Built on the NVIDIA DSX platform, these full-stack AI factories provide high-performance AI compute for Australian startups, universities, researchers, enterprises, developers and AI-native companies.

Expanded access to NVIDIA accelerated computing and NVIDIA Nemotron open models will enable organizations including Heidi and Atlassian to build regional AI models, applications and agents for industries nationwide.



MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced that it is collaborating with a growing ecosystem of Australian NVIDIA Cloud Partners (NCPs) and AI infrastructure partners to expand land, power and shell capacity designed to host multiple generations of NVIDIA DSX AI factories, supporting the nation's growing demand for AI compute - with up to a 2-gigawatt buildout by 2027.

The participating providers will operate the AI factories, with NVIDIA delivering the DSX platform, accelerated computing, networking, software and ecosystem support.

"AI factories turn energy into intelligence - the essential resource of the AI economy," said Raj Mirpuri, vice president of global AI clouds and infrastructure ecosystem at NVIDIA. "NVIDIA DSX is a full-stack platform compatible with the CUDA ecosystem and enhanced through software over the life of the infrastructure, making AI factories more productive, fungible and durable - and a new investable asset class. Through our partnerships with Australian NCPs, this infrastructure can support multiple generations of NVIDIA compute and expand local access to accelerated computing and NVIDIA Nemotron open models, helping Australian innovators build AI at home."

Growing AI adoption across industries is increasing demand for high-performance computing. Expanding capacity in Australia will enable local innovators to develop models, applications and agents while supporting additional power generation projects to support regional and global demand for AI compute.

NVIDIA DSX is a full-stack AI factory platform spanning facilities infrastructure, computing, networking, software and reference designs. Compatible with the NVIDIA CUDA ecosystem and enhanced through software over the life of infrastructure, DSX helps operators serve a broad range of workloads and customers, improve performance and utilization, and extend the useful life of their assets - strengthening productivity, fungibility, durability, rentability and long-term economics.

This expanded capacity will give Australian innovators greater access to accelerated computing and NVIDIA Nemotron open models to develop locally relevant models, applications and agents, while supporting regional and global demand for AI compute.

Australia's established sustainable energy and digital infrastructure, deep technology talent and reputation as a trusted global economic partner provide a strong foundation for startups, universities, researchers, enterprises, developers and AI-native companies to train, deploy and scale AI.

Building Australia's AI Factory Infrastructure

Across Australia, NCPs and AI infrastructure partners Firmus, Sharon AI, IREN, Megaport, ResetData, CDC, NEXTDC and AirTrunk are already investing in NVIDIA DSX AI factories to deliver high-performance AI compute to organizations nationwide.

Firmus is expanding its Project Southgate initiative, developing NVIDIA-powered AI factories designed to support hyperscale and AI-native demand across Australia and Asia-Pacific.

"Project Southgate represents a tangible commitment to building Australia's AI future," said Oliver Curtis, cofounder and co-CEO of Firmus. "Together with NVIDIA, we are developing AI factories that will give Australian businesses, researchers and innovators access to world-class computing capacity at home, while positioning Australia to meet growing AI demand across Asia-Pacific."

Sharon AI is deploying up to 68,000 NVIDIA GPUs connected with NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand and NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking, using the NVIDIA DSX platform to support startups, enterprises and research organizations.

- Australia has the energy, connectivity and ambition to lead in AI. That potential only becomes real capability when organizations can access world-class compute without compromising on security or sovereignty," said James Manning, cofounder and CEO of Sharon AI. "By building on NVIDIA's DSX platform, Sharon AI is equipped to bring gigawatt-scale AI factories to Australian enterprises, researchers, government and AI natives. With the trust and reliability needed to build, train and deploy AI at scale, Australia can turn its natural advantages into a genuine national AI capability."

IREN is partnering with NVIDIA to accelerate deployment of large-scale AI factories by combining NVIDIA's DSX AI factory architecture with IREN's expertise across power, land, data centers, GPU deployment and infrastructure operations.

"Building AI infrastructure at scale requires integrating every layer: data centers, compute and software," said Daniel Roberts, cofounder and co-CEO of IREN. "Combining IREN's vertically integrated platform with the NVIDIA DSX AI factory reference architecture provides a repeatable blueprint to bring capacity online at scale. We are applying that blueprint across our development portfolio, bringing IREN's proven international delivery and operating experience to our 800-megawatt Bundey campus in South Australia."

Megaport is expanding access to NVIDIA accelerated computing through its wholly owned subsidiary, Latitude.sh, to support the inference needs of leading AI enterprises. Combined with Megaport's global software-defined network, Latitude.sh compute platform brings AI processing closer to users, reducing latency and improving responsiveness.

"Megaport is proud to support Australia's growing AI infrastructure ecosystem as an Australian-founded global infrastructure provider," said Michael Reid, CEO of Megaport. "By investing in NVIDIA AI factories and expanding access to high-performance AI infrastructure, we help Australian organisations build and deploy AI locally, and scale globally through Megaport's worldwide platform."

ResetData is building AI infrastructure in Australia, providing NVIDIA accelerated computing through its AI cloud platform for enterprises, government and research customers that require high-performance compute and Australian data residency.

"At ResetData, we've proven that when Australian businesses and researchers like the team at ProCan at the Children's Medical Research Institute have access to high-performance compute, they can deliver industry-leading results," said Marcel Zalloua, joint CEO of ResetData. "That is why we are proud to partner with NVIDIA and develop the sovereign, purpose-built infrastructure solutions that will accelerate Australian expertise and empower local businesses with the tools needed to compete and innovate on the global stage."

CDC has developed AI-ready data center infrastructure across Australia and New Zealand to support high-density AI and high-performance computing workloads. Its facilities feature advanced cooling technologies, including direct liquid-to-chip cooling, designed to support the deployment of NVIDIA accelerated computing infrastructure at scale.

"CDC operates more than 550 megawatts of capacity across Australia and New Zealand, with a further 800 megawatts under construction and additional growth planned to support world-leading, high-density workloads for critical infrastructure," said Greg Boorer, founder and CEO of CDC. "Our facilities use 100% renewable electricity and incorporate pioneering zero water advanced cooling technologies certified for NVIDIA accelerated computing infrastructure."

NEXTDC has developed AI-ready data center infrastructure designed to support high-density AI factories, providing the power, cooling, connectivity and physical infrastructure required to deploy increasingly compute-intensive AI systems.

"NEXTDC operates and continues to develop liquid-cooled, high-density infrastructure, including AI factories built on NVIDIA DSX and interconnected with the world's leading cloud platforms," said David Dzienciol, chief customer and commercial officer at NEXTDC.

AirTrunk is expanding AI-ready powered shells across the region, including direct-to-chip liquid-cooling infrastructure designed to support high-density AI workloads.

"AI is reshaping hyperscale infrastructure in Australia, driving new approaches to location, capacity, cooling, power and connectivity," said Damien Spillane, chief customer and innovation officer of AirTrunk. "AirTrunk is innovating to meet this demand while creating skilled expertise, capability and economic value in Australia."

From AI Infrastructure to AI Innovation

Greater access to accelerated computing is enabling Australia's developers, AI-native companies and enterprises to build models, applications and agents tailored to local industries and communities.

Organizations including Heidi and Atlassian are using NVIDIA Nemotron open models, datasets and tools to build and customize AI across language, reasoning, speech and multimodal applications.

Heidi combines NVIDIA Nemotron models with Heidi's specialized clinical knowledge to redefine voice-driven AI to establish a new benchmark for healthcare excellence.

"NVIDIA Nemotron 3 Ultra gives us the flexibility to build and post-train models for the real complexity of healthcare," said Yu Liu, cofounder and chief technology officer of Heidi. "Combining Nemotron with Heidi's clinical training and fine-tuning capabilities helps us reason across patient histories, clinical context and guidelines at scale, turning that information into actionable insights while preserving the trust and privacy patients expect."

Atlassian is advancing Rovo's semantic search with NVIDIA AI to make enterprise search more intelligent, context-aware and capable of surfacing more relevant insights across complex data and workflows.

"NVIDIA's accelerated computing infrastructure and open model ecosystem are foundational to how Atlassian builds and delivers AI," said Guihong Cao, head of engineering for Rovo + AI at Atlassian. "From supervised fine-tuning and reinforcement learning to powering intelligent experiences in Rovo, NVIDIA provides the performance, economics and flexibility we need to innovate responsibly at the scale our customers expect. As Australia's AI infrastructure continues to grow, it will play an increasingly important role in that journey, and we're excited to keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible together."

Together, these efforts connect AI infrastructure with the open models and software that turn computing capacity into applications. By expanding access across the full AI stack, NVIDIA and Australia's AI ecosystem are enabling innovators across research, industry and the public sector to build and scale AI locally and bring Australian innovation to the world.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Randa Hinton

Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

press@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: AI infrastructure being able to serve every industry and create lasting value, making it a new investable asset class; expectations with respect to demand for high-performance computing and related trends and drivers; expectations with respect to expanding capacity in Australia; expectations with respect to growth, performance, availability, and benefits of NVIDIA's products, services and technologies, and related trends and drivers; expectations with respect to NVIDIA's third party arrangements, including with its collaborators and partners; expectations with respect to technology developments, and related trends and drivers; projected market growth and trends; expectations with respect to AI and related industries; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA's reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA's products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA's existing products and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA's products or NVIDIA's partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA's products or technologies when integrated into systems; NVIDIA's ability to realize the potential benefits of business investments or acquisitions; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on NVIDIA's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

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