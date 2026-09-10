TomTom: TomTom and citiEU strengthen ties to deliver advanced traffic monitoring and location analytics solutions

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the specialist in mapping and location technology, today announced an expanded partnership with citiEU, a specialist in transport modelling, forecasting, and planning solutions. Under the agreement, citiEU will leverage TomTom's location intelligence to support the delivery of advanced location analytics, traffic intelligence, and mobility solutions for customers across Europe and the Middle East.

Under the continued agreement, citiEU will leverage a broad portfolio of TomTom products, including Traffic Analytics, historical traffic volumes, live traffic services, map data, and Maps APIs to develop solutions that help organizations better understand mobility patterns, monitor traffic conditions, analyze geospatial trends, and support data-driven planning decisions across use cases such as customer and market analysis, traffic studies, emergency response, network resilience, and route optimization-related services.

"We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with TomTom and expand access to trusted location intelligence capabilities," said Luigi Sanfilippo, Sales Director, citiEU. "The combination of high-quality maps, traffic information, and analytics tools helps us deliver valuable insights to customers seeking to improve planning, efficiency, and operational performance."

"Organizations across industries are looking for trusted location intelligence to make smarter operational and strategic decisions," said Benoit Joly, Head of Sales, TomTom. "By expanding our relationship with citiEU, we are enabling the delivery of powerful analytics and mobility solutions that help transform complex location and traffic data into actionable insights."

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Thousands of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world's smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs empower the dreamers and doers to move our world forward.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with 3,300 employees around the globe, TomTom has been shaping the future of mobility for over 30 years.

www.tomtom.com

About citiEU:

citiEU provides consultancy services to private companies and public bodies in transportation modelling, traffic engineering, pedestrian modelling, and specialized training. We can perform analysis at different scales through our studies, from simple junctions to complex multimodal networks, for the evaluation and analysis of benefits and impacts of alternative solutions and scenarios.

We have been partners with TomTom since 2012. We not only use TomTom data in our transport modelling projects, but we also offer our clients a wide range of TomTom products, from Multinet Networks to full access to TomTom's Move portal, for the analysis of historical and real-time traffic data. Thanks to our experience, we have developed a new web portal - called Intelligent Mobility Hub - for public and private organisations, which reads real-time data from TomTom and automatically creates reports, alerts, and analyses.

For further information:

Media Relations

mediarelations@tomtom.com

Investor Relations

ir@tomtom.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87912d6a-7463-404e-9730-3d5e867d5047

TomTom and citiEU strengthen ties to deliver advanced traffic monitoring and location analytics solu...

TomTom and citiEU strengthen ties to deliver advanced traffic monitoring and location analytics solu...