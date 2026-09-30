TomTom: TomTom brings location intelligence to Microsoft Fabric

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the specialist in location technology, today expanded its collaboration with Microsoft, bringing TomTom's location intelligence to AI agents built on Microsoft Fabric and Microsoft Foundry through Microsoft's new IQ Sharing preview. With their data connected to OneLake, this enables Azure and Fabric customers to build agentic products that understand real-world context, helping them make faster, better-informed decisions.

AI agents handling location-related questions such as how goods move, where infrastructure is under pressure, or where risk is concentrated need more than maps and APIs. They need to know what a place represents, how roads, regulations, and risks relate to each other, and how conditions change over time.

By making its location intelligence data available through IQ Sharing in Microsoft Fabric, TomTom enables customers to use it alongside their own data in OneLake, and then to connect this enriched data to Microsoft Foundry. TomTom provides a connected ecosystem that gives AI agents the context and structure they need to understand real-world conditions, inside the Microsoft stack enterprises already use.

TomTom's location intelligence is built on Overture and open standards, supporting interoperability with compatible open datasets, and making it easier for customers to combine operational data with geographic context.

"AI agents will only be useful to enterprises if they can understand the real-world context behind business decisions," said Leo Sei, SVP for Product, UX & Marketing at TomTom. "We enable customers to move beyond location data to location-aware reasoning, giving AI systems trusted geospatial context to make better decisions, automate workflows, and respond with confidence."

"Microsoft Fabric and Foundry are designed to help customers unify data and turn insights into action, and TomTom's location intelligence adds an important layer of context for understanding how real-world conditions can affect business operations," added Dipti Borkar, Vice President, Microsoft IQ and OneLake at Microsoft. "With the latest integration via IQ Sharing, this context can now be seamlessly shared with our joint customers."

TomTom's location intelligence is now available on Microsoft Marketplace and is Azure MACC eligible, allowing Microsoft customers to adopt it through their existing Azure MACC agreements.

Preview at FabCon Europe 2026 in Barcelona

TomTom will showcase the preview of IQ Sharing capabilities at FabCon Europe 2026. The demo will show how advanced location intelligence, ontology and semantics can help bring real-world context into unified enterprise AI experiences across Microsoft platforms.

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Thousands of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world's smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses, and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs empower the dreamers and doers to move our world forward.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with 3,300 employees around the globe, TomTom has been shaping the future of mobility for over 30 years.

www.tomtom.com

For further information:

Media Relations

mediarelations@tomtom.com

Investor Relations ir@tomtom.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a491adaf-a1c4-425c-b7b1-acf0851ffe2e

TomTom brings location intelligence to Microsoft Fabric

TomTom brings location intelligence to Microsoft Fabric