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WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486 | Ticker-Symbol: SQU
Tradegate
25.08.26 | 11:38
119,75 Euro
+0,38 % +0,45
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
Frankreich 40
Eurozone 50
Europa 50
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VINCI SA Chart 1 Jahr
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VINCI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
119,75119,8011:41
119,75119,8011:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.08.2026 07:36 Uhr
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TomTom: Cofiroute selects TomTom Traffic to enhance real-time motorway operations and driver information

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the specialist in mapping and location technology, today announced that Cofiroute, a division of VINCI Autoroutes and a leading private French highway operator, has selected TomTom Traffic to enhance driver information and real-time traffic operations across its motorway network.

Leveraging TomTom Route Monitoring, Cofiroute monitors traffic conditions, supports incident management and informs drivers through variable message sign (VMS) boards along its routes. The solution is designed to monitor traffic in real time on designated areas or specific routes and enables Cofiroute to publish traffic information to road users via road signs, websites, mobile applications and other public communication channels.

"Providing timely, reliable information to drivers is an important part of how we manage our motorway network," said Jérôme Pasteau, Head of Traffic Safety Solutions, Cofiroute. "TomTom's highly reliable traffic technology gives our teams a clear view of traffic conditions in real time, helping us manage incidents efficiently and communicate more effectively with drivers."

"TomTom's traffic technology helps us strengthen a consistent, real-time approach to operations across our motorway network," added Nicolas Durvaux, Operations Manager, Cofiroute.

"We're proud to continue our collaboration with Cofiroute and support its efforts to keep traffic moving and drivers informed," said Benoit Joly, Head of Sales, TomTom. "By leveraging TomTom's traffic intelligence, Cofiroute gains real-time visibility into road conditions across its motorway network, helping its teams make faster, more informed operational decisions and deliver clearer, more timely information to drivers."

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Thousands of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world's smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs empower the dreamers and doers to move our world forward.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with 3,300 employees around the globe, TomTom has been shaping the future of mobility for over 30 years.

www.tomtom.com

For further information:

Media Relations

mediarelations@tomtom.com

Investor Relations

ir@tomtom.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c65cd28-0d6c-4d8f-a84c-2d67fac7da05


- Cofiroute selects TomTom Traffic to enhance real-time motorway operations and driver information

- -

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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