Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Joins NVIDIA Cloud Partner Program, Announces NVIDIA Blackwell-Powered AI Infrastructure for Regulated Enterprises and Governments

Rackspace combines NVIDIA accelerated computing, Palantir software and governed private cloud with Rackspace as the accountable operator from infrastructure through production

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a global enterprise AI infrastructure and solutions provider, today announced that it has joined the NVIDIA Cloud Partner Program (NCP) . The program deepens Rackspace's ability to deliver and operate NVIDIA accelerated computing for regulated and sovereign enterprises.

The relationship advances Rackspace's AI Cloud strategy, giving organizations the infrastructure and operational model to maintain control of their data, models and intelligence while putting AI into production. As enterprise AI becomes production infrastructure, organizations increasingly need an operator accountable not simply for the accelerated computing, but for running the complete environment continuously. Rackspace fills that role as the governed operator, bringing together NVIDIA accelerated computing with governed private and hybrid cloud, data, AI platforms and managed operations.

"Enterprise AI is becoming production infrastructure. At that point, the question is no longer simply who provides the GPU. It is who is accountable for operating the complete system," said Gajen Kandiah, Chief Executive Officer, Rackspace Technology. "AI sovereignty is ultimately about control: control of your data, your models and the intelligence your organization creates. NVIDIA provides the accelerated computing foundation, and Rackspace brings the infrastructure, engineering and operations required to run it in production. For organizations where governance, sovereignty and uptime are non-negotiable, our role is to make that entire system work and remain accountable for the outcome."

From Sovereign Architecture to Production Operations

Rackspace is putting this model into practice through its Institutional Sovereign Pod, a governed AI infrastructure architecture designed to give enterprises control over their data, models and AI environments while supporting the performance required for production workloads. The Pod will bring together the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture with Palantir Foundry and AIP in an environment Rackspace operates. Enterprises can use the pod to deploy AI at scale while maintaining sovereignty, security and operational control, including the Sovereign AI supply chain solution announced today by NVIDIA and Palantir . Rackspace provides forward deployed engineering and managed operations for the environment, helping customers move from deployment to production faster and reach value sooner.

"For AI to create value in the enterprise, organizations need more than access to compute. They need to connect their data, models and operations in an environment they can control," said Sameer Kirtane, Head of US Commercial at Palantir. "Bringing Palantir Foundry and AIP together with NVIDIA accelerated computing and Rackspace's managed infrastructure creates a foundation for organizations to move AI into production while maintaining the governance and sovereignty their most critical operations require."

"AI is moving from experimentation to production, and enterprises and nations need full-stack AI factories that can operate continuously, securely and at scale," said Raj Mirpuri, vice president of global AI clouds and infrastructure ecosystem at NVIDIA. "Together, NVIDIA and Rackspace can help more organizations put AI into production securely, efficiently and at scale, powered by NVIDIA AI Infrastructure."

As an NVIDIA Cloud Partner, Rackspace will support NVIDIA technologies across all layers of the enterprise AI stack, with NCP competencies in Compute, Networking, Visualization and NVIDIA Enterprise Software. These capabilities strengthen Rackspace's ability to integrate NVIDIA infrastructure and software with governed private and hybrid cloud and managed operations, providing customers with one accountable operator for the production environment.

Together, these capabilities will help Rackspace customers:

Maintain control of data, models and intelligence. Run AI within environments designed to keep critical enterprise data under customer control.

Run AI within environments designed to keep critical enterprise data under customer control. Operate AI as a complete system. Bring together compute, cloud infrastructure, data, resilience and AI platforms with Rackspace as the governed operator, accountable for the production environment.

Bring together compute, cloud infrastructure, data, resilience and AI platforms with Rackspace as the governed operator, accountable for the production environment. Accelerate AI into production. Combine NVIDIA accelerated computing with Rackspace forward-deployed engineering and managed operations to move from deployment to production faster and accelerate time to value.

Combine NVIDIA accelerated computing with Rackspace forward-deployed engineering and managed operations to move from deployment to production faster and accelerate time to value. Support sovereign and regulated environments. Deploy AI across private and hybrid environments based on requirements for data residency, governance, security and compliance.

To learn more about how Rackspace helps enterprises deploy, govern and operate AI in production, visit https://www.rackspace.com/enterprise-ai .

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT) is the operator of the full enterprise AI stack from governed private cloud to AI inference and agents in production. With an Outcomes-as-a-Service model built on secure infrastructure, data foundations, and forward-deployed engineering, Rackspace delivers business results for regulated and mission-critical industries where governance, sovereignty, and uptime are non-negotiable. Learn more at www.rackspace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events and can be identified by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "potentially," "estimate," "continues," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "expect," "is putting," "designed to," or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

These statements include, but are not limited to, Rackspace Technology's relationship with NVIDIA and the NVIDIA Cloud Partner Program, its Enterprise AI Cloud strategy, the anticipated capabilities, benefits and timing of its Institutional Sovereign Pod architecture, Rackspace's outlook on the AI industry and its ability to deliver, operate, and scale AI infrastructure and solutions for regulated, institutional and sovereign enterprises. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation: Rackspace's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its relationship with NVIDIA and the NCP program; the availability, cost, and timing of deployment of NVIDIA and other third-party technology; Rackspace's ability to develop, market, and scale the Institutional Sovereign Pod and related offerings on the anticipated timeline or at all; market acceptance of and demand for sovereign and governed AI infrastructure solutions; competition in the AI infrastructure and cloud services markets; capital expenditure requirements associated with AI infrastructure buildout; availability of financing for the AI infrastructure buildout on terms acceptable to Rackspace; Rackspace's reliance on a limited number of technology partners, including NVIDIA; cybersecurity, data privacy, and regulatory compliance risks associated with serving regulated and sovereign customers; general economic and industry conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described in Rackspace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Rackspace undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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