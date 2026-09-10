Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce that its Heal Wellness ("Heal") quick-service restaurant ("QSR") brand has secured a new real-estate location in the Seton area of Calgary, Alberta, for our Western Canada multi-unit franchisee who has opened 10 locations out of their 15-Multi Unit Agreement ("MUA") so far. Heal Wellness is a fast-growing QSR brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, smoothies, and other better-for-you menu offerings built around clean ingredients and an active lifestyle.

Happy Belly 1

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Located in southeast Calgary, Seton is a growing master-planned community and mixed-use urban district that brings together residential development, healthcare, retail, dining, entertainment, and recreation. The Seton Urban District includes more than 2.5 million square feet of office and retail space and is anchored by major regional amenities including the South Health Campus and the approximately 330,000-square-foot Brookfield Residential YMCA at Seton. This concentration of residents, employees, visitors, and active, health-conscious consumers creates a compelling environment for Heal's smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, smoothies, and other convenient better-for-you menu offerings.

"Securing this newest Heal real-estate location in Seton marks another important step in our continued Western Canada expansion," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly Food Group. "Seton is the type of market we believe is well suited for Heal, combining a growing residential base with significant retail, dining, recreation, and entertainment amenities. The presence of a growing urban district creates a strong alignment with Heal's active-lifestyle, better-for-you offering. Securing this location for our multi-unit franchisee shows their continued execution and demonstrates the strength and scalability of our franchise model across Western Canada."

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"Heal Wellness continues to expand rapidly across Canada and into the United States, strengthening its position as a leading açaí and smoothie bowl brand," said Sean Black. "Heal remains a key driver of growth within Happy Belly's broader portfolio of retail franchise locations across multiple emerging brands in various stages of development, construction, and operation. We continue to build a predictable and disciplined growth engine designed to create long-term shareholder value."

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.

Happy Belly Food Group

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Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

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