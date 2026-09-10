Japanese petroleum company Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. has established a development laboratory for space-grade copper indium gallium-selenide (CIGS) solar cells in the United States. According to an update published by the company, the laboratory, located at the University of California, Santa Barbara's Oasis facility, is the first of its kind. Idemitsu says it plans to rapidly conduct prototyping and evaluations of space-grade CIGS solar cells based on identified market needs and technical requirements. It will also use the U.S. lab to enable evaluation and reliability validation and provide technical ...

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