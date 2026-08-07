

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (I7B.F) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY217.504 billion, or JPY179.63 per share. This compares with JPY27.325 billion, or JPY22.31 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 23.8% to JPY2.271 trillion from JPY1.835 trillion last year.



Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY217.504 Bln. vs. JPY27.325 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY179.63 vs. JPY22.31 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.271 Tn vs. JPY1.835 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 62.00



All EPS are Basic



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