The Australian arm of Japanese energy company Idemitsu Kosan is proposing to develop a grid-scale vanadium flow battery as part of a clean energy precinct being advanced at a former coal mine in Muswellbrook, New South Wales. The flow battery project, planned for the 2022-decommissioned Muswellbrook Coal Mine, will have a storage capacity of at least 108 MW/864 MWh, with up to 200 MW of bidirectional inverter capacity installed to allow for the battery energy storage system to charge or discharge for shorter periods of time where market conditions allow. The project will connect to the grid via ...

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