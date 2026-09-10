First-ever legal Colombian supply chain for decocainized coca extract begins life as a public company.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Power Leaves Holdings Corp. (CSE: NASA) (formerly Atmofizer Technologies Inc.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares (the "Common Shares") will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") at market open today under the trading symbol "NASA".

The listing follows the completion, on August 31, 2026, of the Company's previously announced business combination with Power Leaves Corp. ("Power Leaves" or "PLC") by way of reverse takeover (the "Transaction"), and the satisfaction of the CSE's remaining listing conditions. In connection with the Transaction, the Company changed its name from "Atmofizer Technologies Inc." to "Power Leaves Holdings Corp." and now carries on the business of Power Leaves, a developer and manufacturer of decocainized coca leaf derivatives for the global food and beverage market.

"Listing on the CSE is a milestone, but the milestone isn't the achievement; the achievement is that we built a legal coca supply chain from the ground up, in genuine partnership with the Nasa Indigenous Community, and no one had done it before," said Pat McCutcheon, Chief Executive Officer of Power Leaves. "What today gives us is capital and a public platform to scale. Our focus from here is narrow: scale our production capacity, complete the certifications and quality audits our customers require, and convert a pipeline of flavour houses and consumer packaged goods companies into recurring revenue. Coca is a globally recognized ingredient that has been controlled by a single supply chain for a century. We intend to be the company that opens it up."

The Power Leaves Business

Power Leaves has established what it believes to be the first-ever legal Colombian supply chain for decocainized coca extract, underpinned by an exclusive licence agreement with the Nasa Indigenous Community of the Indigenous Reserve of Calderas in Colombia. Highlights of the business include:

Purpose-built infrastructure. Three facilities in the Neiva region of Colombia: a manufacturing campus for extraction and decocainization, an INVIMA-registered research and development facility, and an FDA-registered formulation and packaging facility.

Three facilities in the Neiva region of Colombia: a manufacturing campus for extraction and decocainization, an INVIMA-registered research and development facility, and an FDA-registered formulation and packaging facility. Two commercial products. Coca Extract and Coca Essence, positioned as novel, all-natural ingredients for the global food and beverage market, with a development pipeline that includes taste modulators, powdered extracts, concentrated nutrient extracts and a coca-based fertilizer additive derived from the Company's waste stream.

Coca Extract and Coca Essence, positioned as novel, all-natural ingredients for the global food and beverage market, with a development pipeline that includes taste modulators, powdered extracts, concentrated nutrient extracts and a coca-based fertilizer additive derived from the Company's waste stream. A defensible position. An exclusive community licence, a patent-pending decocainization process and established, registered facilities that the Company believes would require significant time and capital for a competitor to replicate.

An exclusive community licence, a patent-pending decocainization process and established, registered facilities that the Company believes would require significant time and capital for a competitor to replicate. A commercial pipeline in place. Signed first large-commercial supply agreements for its coca extract and coca essence products and fulfilled initial purchase orders, and is engaged with a pipeline of flavour houses and consumer packaged goods companies whose orders are contingent on the Company's expanded production capacity and the completion of customer-required certifications and quality audits.

Near-Term Priorities

Net proceeds of over US$3,000,000 from the Company's previously announced concurrent subscription receipt financing are being applied to manufacturing equipment, quality systems and certifications, sales and marketing, product research and development, transaction expenses, and working capital and general corporate purposes.

In the near term, the Company intends to prioritize the expansion of extraction and formulation capacity, the completion of customer-required quality audits and certifications, and the conversion of its commercial pipeline into supply agreements.

Grant of Stock Options & Capitalization

The Company also announces that its board of directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 20,000,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's incentive compensation plan. Each Option vested immediately and is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of US$0.25 per Common Share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

The grant of the Options remains subject to the acceptance of the CSE. Following the grant, the Company has 248,081,313 Common Shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis.

Further Information

Additional information regarding the Company, the Transaction and the Company's business is contained in the Company's Form 2A Listing Statement dated August 28, 2026, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the CSE's website.

About Power Leaves

The Company is breaking the monopoly on the supply of coca leaf extract and ushering in a new Age of Coca. Through an exclusive licence agreement with the Nasa Indigenous Community in Colombia, the Company has developed the first-ever legal Colombian supply chain for decocainized coca extract to supply the global food and beverage markets. Its infrastructure comprises three purpose-built facilities in the Neiva region of Colombia - a manufacturing campus for extraction and decocainization, an INVIMA-registered research and development facility, and an FDA-registered formulation and packaging facility. The Company is commercializing two proprietary products, Coca Extract and Coca Essence, as novel, all-natural ingredients for the global food and beverage market. For more information, visit www.powerleaves.com.

Cautionary Notes

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could," "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: statements relating to the continued listing and trading of the Common Shares on the CSE; the anticipated use of proceeds of the previously announced financing; the Company's plans to scale production capacity, implement quality systems, obtain certifications and generate revenue; the ability of a competitor to replicate the Company's decocainization process; the development of the Company's commercial pipeline, the conversion of that pipeline into supply agreements and market demand for the Company's products; the Company's product development pipeline, including taste modulators, powdered extracts, concentrated nutrient extracts and fertilizer products; and the grant, terms and CSE acceptance of the Options. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the Company's dependence on its licence agreement with, and relationship with, the Nasa Indigenous community; reliance on licences and authorizations to operate in Colombia; supply chain, agricultural and seasonality risks; the concentration of operations in a single region of Colombia; import and distribution restrictions; the Company's ability to expand production capacity and complete required certifications and quality audits; the need for additional financing; volatility in the market price of the Common Shares; and the delay or failure to receive any necessary regulatory or exchange approvals, including the approval of the CSE. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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