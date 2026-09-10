Secondary listing under the symbol CG30; TSX Venture Exchange trading continues unchanged, with no change to the Company's capital structure

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Everkind Wellness Inc. (TSXV: EK) (FSE: CG30) (the "Company" or "Everkind"), a wellness platform built for emotional self-care, today announced that its common shares have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") under the symbol "CG30" (WKN: A42J3E).

The Frankfurt listing is a secondary listing. Everkind's common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange, which remains the Company's primary listing. No new shares were issued and no capital was raised with the listing.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest and most established trading venues by market capitalization. The Company's stock quotation on the FSE is aimed to increase the Company's visibility and accessibility among European and international investors.

About Everkind Wellness Inc.

Everkind Wellness Inc. is a Toronto-based emotional wellness company making mental and emotional support accessible, affordable, and stigma-free. Its platform combines AI-powered journaling and personalized meditations, acting as an intelligent companion that learns and adapts with each user. Private, non-clinical, and designed for real life. Learn more at www.everkind.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. These statements assume that the Company's shares continue to be quoted on the FSE, that European investor interest develops as anticipated, and that no material adverse change occurs in the Company's business or in general market conditions. There is no assurance that the listing will result in increased visibility, trading volume or liquidity, that an active trading market will develop or be sustained on the FSE, or that the listing will affect the price of the Company's shares. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313727