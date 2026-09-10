Tectonic Metals Inc.: Tectonic Metals Drills 1.40 g/t Au over 30.00 metres, Including 4.58 g/t Au over 4.50 metres, Extending Higher-Grade Corridor to 300 metres Vertical Depth at Chicken Mountain, Flat Gold Project, Alaska

Drilling Also Returns 0.51 g/t Au Over 118.16 Metres of Continuous Mineralization to End of Hole; Step-Out Drilling Expands Southern Mineralized Footprint by 200 Metres to 600 Metres

Assays Pending from 97 Drill Holes Representing 18,000 Metres of 2026 Drilling; Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate Targeted for Q1 2027

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Tectonic Metals Inc. ("Tectonic" or the "Company") (TSXV:TECT)(OTCQX:TETOF) today announced the first assay results from its 2026 drill program at Chicken Mountain, the most advanced intrusion target at the Company's flagship 99,840-acre Flat Gold Project ("Flat") in southwest Alaska, U.S. The results from 15 drill holes totalling 2,276 metres ("m") have expanded gold mineralization both at depth and to the south, further substantiating Chicken Mountain as a bulk-tonnage Reduced Intrusion Related Gold System ("RIRGS"), with potential for heap-leach processing.

Chicken Mountain is one of six district-scale intrusion targets currently identified at Flat and is being advanced toward a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") targeted for Q1 2027.

Key Drill Results & Geological Highlights[i]

The 2026 drill program at Flat has completed over 22,000 m year-to-date, with assay results from 15 holes totalling 2,276 m reported in this release. These results extend gold mineralization in two priority areas at Chicken Mountain: Central Corridor 2, one of six higher-grade corridors identified across 3.3 kilometres ("km") of drilled strike; and the southern extension of the near-surface mineralized footprint.

Central Corridor 2 Depth Extension to Over 300 m:

Diamond hole CMD26-036 returned 1.40 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 30.00 m from 183.00 m, including 4.58 g/t Au over 4.50 m, and a separate deeper interval of 0.51 g/t Au over 118.16 m from 270.00 m to the end of the hole at 388.16 m, including 0.93 g/t Au over 19.50 m and 1.42 g/t Au over 7.50 m.

This area, defined as Central Corridor 2, was first described in Tectonic's January 22, 2026 news release[ii] with CMD25-011, which intersected 0.69 g/t Au over 124.97 m, including 1.46 g/t Au over 26.00 m, across a corridor measuring approximately 200 m strike × 150 m width × 100 m depth.

CMD26-036 now confirms the continuation of this zone down to over 300 m vertical depth. Central Corridor 2 remains open in all directions.

Southern Mineralized Footprint Expanded by 200 m to 600 m in Length: Located 1.2 km south of CMD26-036, RC holes CMR26-141 and CMR26-142 expanded the drilled southern margin of Chicken Mountain by 200 m to the southwest, increasing its interpreted length in the southernmost tested area to approximately 600 m:

CMR26-141: 0.31 g/t Au over 25.91 m from 144.78 m, including 0.81 g/t Au over 4.57 m; hole ended in mineralization at 172.21 m.

CMR26-142 - southwestern step-out: 0.56 g/t Au over 38.10 m from 80.77 m, including 3.06 g/t Au over 4.57 m.

Together, these step-out holes confirm gold mineralization 200 m southwest of previous drilling and materially expand the drilled footprint in the southern portion of Chicken Mountain.

Higher-grade Interval Within Broader Mineralization: RC hole CMR26-128 located in the southern mineralized footprint returned 0.71 g/t Au over 22.86 m from 59.44 m, including 6.79 g/t Au over 1.52 m; hole ended in mineralization at 111.25 m.

Higher-Grade Corridor Characterization:

Currently, there are six higher-grade corridors identified within the broader mineralized envelope across the 3.3 km of drilled strike (see Figure 1). They range from 200 to 300 m in strike and up to 200 m in width, remaining open at depth. These corridors warrant further drilling (see Figure 4) and may have the potential to support future starter-pit opportunities.

Central Corridor 2 and the other higher-grade gold corridors are commonly associated with intense oxidization and/or sericite alteration, with a mineralized quartz and quartz-carbonate vein density of 1-3 veins per metre. These veins and alteration commonly host fine- to medium-grained arsenopyrite, pyrite and stibnite.

Tectonic is integrating oriented-core structural measurements with alteration, vein-density and multi-element geochemical data to refine the controls on higher-grade mineralization.

100% Drill Success Rate Continues at Chicken Mountain:

All 206 holes drilled to date at Chicken Mountain have intersected gold mineralization, demonstrating the widespread distribution of gold across the system.

Of these holes, 127 (over 60%) ended in mineralization, providing numerous opportunities for follow-up drilling below current hole depths.

Chicken Mountain Growth Potential Still Remains Largely Untested:

Gold-in-soil anomaly, based on historical data, extends 4.0 km in length and up to 1.0 km in width.

Mapped monzonitic gold intrusive host rock complex measures approximately 4.5 km x 3.0 km, with a larger geophysical intrusive footprint of 6.5 km x 6.0 km.

More than 90% of the mapped intrusion complex remains untested by drilling.

The currently defined mineralized area (3.3 km strike x up to 700 m width x 300 m depth) remains open in all directions.

Near-Term Catalysts:

Substantial Assay Pipeline: Assays are pending for 97 additional drill holes currently in the laboratory queue, representing nearly 18,000 m of the 2026 drill program. The majority of these holes are targeting resource delineation and infill drilling in support of the maiden MRE.

Drilling Continues: Five drill rigs remain active at Flat and are expected to operate through the end of the field season in late October, supporting a steady flow of assay results through year-end.

Regional Surface Exploration: Results from the regional soil-sampling program are pending and will help refine and prioritize exploration targets beyond the current drilled footprint.

Heap Leach Column Testwork: Results are pending from column-leach tests evaluating multiple crush sizes, including material crushed to two inches.

Completion of the maiden MRE is targeted for Q1 2027.

Maps and Multimedia

Chicken Mountain Drill Plan Maps and Images

Chicken Mountain Drill Plan Video

Tony Reda, Co-Founder, President & CEO, commented:

"Drilling at Chicken Mountain continues to answer the questions that matter at this stage: does the mineralization continue at depth, does the footprint keep growing and can higher grades recur within the broader system? These first 2026 results provide encouraging evidence on all three fronts.

"Every one of the 206 holes reported to date at Chicken Mountain has intersected gold, and over 60% have ended in mineralization. We are combining disciplined resource-delineation drilling with structural interpretation, geochemistry, environmental baseline work and geotechnical studies to evaluate Chicken Mountain's potential as a large-scale, open-pit, heap-leach gold opportunity while substantial exploration upside remains across Flat and its other intrusion targets."

Figure 1: Simplified regional geology map of the Flat Gold Project and map of the Chicken Mountain intrusion drilling area, highlighting the six identified higher-grade corridors.

Chicken Mountain: In Pursuit of a Heap-Leachable Bulk-Tonnage Mining Opportunity

Chicken Mountain is interpreted as a RIRGS, hosted by a monzonitic intrusive complex. Gold mineralization occurs in sericite-altered and variably oxidized monzonite containing sheeted, millimetre- to centimetre-scale quartz to quartz-carbonate veinlets. Drilling has outlined a mineralized footprint extending 3.3 km along strike, up to 700 m wide and to 300 m vertical depth (see Figure 2). Mineralization remains open in all directions.

Tectonic is using oriented-core structural measurements, alteration and vein-density observations, and multi-element geochemistry to refine the geological model, define the controls on higher-grade mineralization and prioritize follow-up drilling. This integrated work is intended to improve confidence in the geometry and grade distribution of the broader mineralized envelope and its internal higher-grade corridors.

The 15 holes reported in this release represent 2,276 m of step-out and early-stage resource-delineation drilling at Chicken Mountain. Assays remain pending from 97 additional drill holes representing nearly 18,000 m of 2026 drilling. Results from regional soil sampling are also pending and will be used to refine targets beyond the current drilled footprint. Environmental baseline, geochemical and geotechnical programs are advancing in parallel as the Company works toward its maiden MRE targeted for Q1 2027.

Figure 2: Chicken Mountain plan view and long section showing the mineralized drill results, 3.3 km drilled strike extent and gold-in-soil anomalism.

Figure 3: Chicken Mountain drill plan highlighting three of the six interpreted higher-grade corridors.

Figure 4: Cross section L1-L1', looking north, showing CMD26-036 and mineralization across a 500 m-wide section.

Table 1 - 2026 Chicken Mountain Diamond Drill Hole Assay Results

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) CMD26-036 20.00 24.50 4.50 0.24 Total Depth = 388.16 m 35.00 39.50 4.50 0.52 End in Min: Yes 77.00 84.50 7.50 0.09 89.00 90.50 1.50 0.59 105.50 125.00 19.50 0.36 including 108.50 119.00 10.50 0.53 137.00 143.00 6.00 1.71 including 141.50 143.00 1.50 4.25 150.50 178.50 28.00 0.43 including 150.50 152.00 1.50 2.41 and including 177.00 178.50 1.50 1.85 183.00 213.00 30.00 1.40 including 183.00 187.50 4.50 4.58 and including 193.50 202.50 9.00 1.77 219.00 238.50 19.50 0.42 including 219.00 223.50 4.50 1.49 243.00 265.50 22.50 0.22 270.00 388.16 118.16 0.51 including 270.00 289.50 19.50 0.93 with 273.00 288.00 15.00 1.03 and including 306.00 319.50 13.50 0.43 with 310.50 315.00 4.50 0.67 and including 328.50 336.00 7.50 1.42 with 328.50 331.50 3.00 2.79 and including 357.00 388.16 31.16 0.56 with 364.50 367.50 3.00 1.40 and with 376.50 378.00 1.50 3.41

Note: All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-offs, with a maximum 3.2 m continuous (two sample) below the cut-off inclusion.

Table 2 - 2026 Chicken Mountain RC Hole Assay Results

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) CMR26-127 7.62 18.29 10.67 0.96 TD = 144.78 m including 7.62 9.14 1.52 5.89 End in Min: Yes 22.86 24.38 1.52 1.40 32.00 67.06 35.05 0.24 including 32.00 39.62 7.62 0.63 with 32.00 33.53 1.52 2.28 100.58 105.16 4.57 0.15 117.35 126.49 9.14 0.54 including 117.35 124.97 7.62 0.63 with 117.35 118.87 1.52 2.26 141.73 144.78 3.05 0.12 CMR26-128 9.14 13.72 4.57 0.10 TD = 111.25 m End in Min: Yes 18.29 24.38 6.10 0.16 35.05 42.67 7.62 0.14 including 41.15 42.67 1.52 0.45 59.44 82.30 22.86 0.71 and including 77.72 79.25 1.52 6.79 89.92 111.25 21.34 0.14 CMR26-129 7.62 9.14 1.52 1.35 TD = 169.16 m End in Min: Yes 39.62 42.67 3.05 0.46 85.34 94.49 9.14 0.15 105.16 111.25 6.10 0.09 123.44 131.06 7.62 0.18 135.64 141.73 6.10 0.10 166.12 169.16 3.05 0.68 including 166.12 167.64 1.52 1.25 CMR26-130 9.14 13.72 4.57 0.39 TD = 147.83 m including 12.19 13.72 1.52 0.88 End in Min: Yes 36.58 41.15 4.57 0.30 67.06 73.15 6.10 0.12 79.25 83.82 4.57 0.15 88.39 91.44 3.05 0.12 106.68 109.73 3.05 0.13 121.92 140.21 18.29 0.21 including 123.44 129.54 6.10 0.41 CMR26-131 0.00 19.81 19.81 0.15 TD = 111.25 m including 9.14 10.67 1.52 0.56 End in Min: Yes 45.72 47.24 1.52 0.56 70.10 73.15 3.05 0.24 88.39 111.25 22.86 0.38 including 88.39 102.11 13.72 0.43 with 88.39 89.92 1.52 2.98 including 108.20 111.25 3.05 0.53 CMR26-132 1.52 7.62 6.10 1.10 TD = 111.25 m including 3.05 7.62 4.57 1.41 End in Min: No 16.76 22.86 6.10 0.36 28.96 44.20 15.24 0.18 including 32.00 36.58 4.57 0.31 60.96 67.06 6.10 0.21 including 65.53 67.06 1.52 0.50 CMR26-133 4.57 6.10 1.52 0.38 TD = 164.59 m End in Min: Yes 18.29 19.81 1.52 0.42 33.53 36.58 3.05 0.20 70.10 77.72 7.62 0.15 86.87 94.49 7.62 0.11 106.68 112.78 6.10 0.24 118.87 124.97 6.10 0.10 129.54 158.50 28.96 0.17 CMR26-134 38.10 44.20 6.10 0.16 TD = 94.49 m End in Min: No 70.10 73.15 3.05 0.10 80.77 85.34 4.57 0.08 89.92 94.49 4.57 0.13 CMR26-135 25.91 28.96 3.05 0.12 TD = 128.02 m End in Min: Yes 38.10 51.82 13.72 0.10 60.96 70.10 9.14 0.15 99.06 106.68 7.62 0.15 114.30 128.02 13.72 0.20 including 120.40 121.92 1.52 0.87 CMR26-136 10.67 15.24 4.57 0.38 TD =1 21.92 m End in Min: No 65.53 88.39 22.86 0.19 including 82.30 83.82 1.52 0.45 92.96 120.40 27.43 0.20 including 96.01 97.54 1.52 0.75 and including 108.20 109.73 1.52 0.55 and including 118.87 120.40 1.52 0.57 CMR26-137 0.00 9.14 9.14 0.13 TD = 149.35 m End in Min: No 39.62 99.06 59.44 0.16 including 57.91 62.48 4.57 0.40 105.16 114.30 9.14 0.41 including 111.25 112.78 1.52 2.01 132.59 135.64 3.05 0.66 140.21 146.30 6.10 0.11 CMR26-138 3.05 16.76 13.72 0.10 TD = 118.87 m End in Min: Yes 21.34 27.43 6.10 0.25 including 21.34 22.86 1.52 0.68 36.58 60.96 24.38 0.14 including 59.44 60.96 1.52 0.66 67.06 79.25 12.19 0.21 including 68.58 70.10 1.52 0.63 85.34 102.11 16.76 0.20 including 92.96 94.49 1.52 0.66 CMR26-141 35.05 39.62 4.57 0.18 TD = 172.21 m End in Min: Yes 48.77 50.29 1.52 0.55 54.86 118.87 64.01 0.17 including 83.82 85.34 1.52 0.86 123.44 131.06 7.62 0.12 137.16 140.21 3.05 0.42 144.78 170.69 25.91 0.31 including 152.40 156.97 4.57 0.81 and including 163.07 166.12 3.05 0.66 CMR26-142 21.34 38.10 16.76 0.15 TD = 143.26 m including 27.43 33.53 6.10 0.23 End in Min: No 64.01 76.20 12.19 0.14 80.77 118.87 38.10 0.56 including 99.06 103.63 4.57 3.06

Note: All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-offs, with a maximum 3.2 m continuous (two sample) below the cut-off inclusion.

Table 3 - Drill Hole Details at Chicken Mountain

Hole ID Type Azimuth

(o) Dip

(o) Length

(m) UTM E UTM N

Prospect Purpose CMD26-036 DDH 120 -55 388.16 552387 6917005 Chicken Mountain MRE CMR26-127 RC 120 -55 144.78 552580 6916262 Chicken Mountain MRE CMR26-128 RC 120 -75 111.25 552579 6916262 Chicken Mountain MRE CMR26-129 RC 120 -55 169.16 552528 6916179 Chicken Mountain MRE CMR26-130 RC 120 -75 147.83 552527 6916179 Chicken Mountain MRE CMR26-131 RC 120 -55 111.25 552635 6916223 Chicken Mountain MRE CMR26-132 RC 120 -75 111.25 552635 6916224 Chicken Mountain MRE CMR26-133 RC 120 -55 164.59 552590 6916145 Chicken Mountain MRE CMR26-134 RC 120 -75 94.49 552589 6916145 Chicken Mountain MRE CMR26-135 RC 120 -55 128.02 552657 6916107 Chicken Mountain MRE CMR26-136 RC 120 -75 121.92 552657 6916107 Chicken Mountain MRE CMR26-137 RC 120 -55 149.35 552705 6916193 Chicken Mountain MRE CMR26-138 RC 120 -75 118.87 552705 6916193 Chicken Mountain MRE CMR26-141 RC 120 -55 172.21 552719 6916070 Chicken Mountain MRE CMR26-142 RC 120 -75 143.26 552718 6916071 Chicken Mountain MRE

Qualified Person

Tectonic Metals' disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Peter Kleespies, M.Sc., P.Geo., Chief Geological Officer, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

Analytical work for the 2026 Flat project drilling program was performed by ALS Global ("ALS"), an internationally recognized and accredited laboratory independent of Tectonic. On-site, core and reverse circulation samples were sealed in security-tagged bags and shipped under strict chain-of-custody protocols to the Lynden Transport logistics operator in Anchorage, Alaska, for delivery to ALS facilities in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Upon arrival at the laboratory, samples were dried, crushed to 2 mm and riffle split into nominal 500-gram subsample aliquots (prep codes CRU-31, SPL-32a). One portion was analyzed for gold using PhotonAssay (ALS code Au-PA01). PhotonAssay uses high-energy X-rays to determine gold content from a large sample aliquot, typically 500 g of crushed material. The method is non-destructive and is particularly suited to gold systems where larger sample aliquots may improve representativity. If additional nominal 500-gram PhotonAssayTM analysis splits are conducted for a given sample, results from all splits are combined on a weight average basis. A second portion was pulverized such that 85% of the sample passed 75 µm, (PUL-31) and was analyzed by four-acid digestion with ICP-MS finish for 48 elements (ME-MS61), along with aqua regia digestion with ICP-MS finish for trace levels of mercury (Hg-MS42).

Quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) protocols included the insertion of certified reference material every 20 samples, blank samples at rate of every 25 samples and field duplicate samples (split from the original 1.5 m for RC or 1.5 m for core intervals) every 25 samples. All QA/QC results returned values within acceptable limits.

About Tectonic Metals Inc.

Tectonic Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company led by an experienced and well-respected technical and financial team with a track record of wealth creation for shareholders. The Company is focused on exploring and developing its flagship Flat Gold Project in southwestern Alaska, covering 99,840 acres of predominantly Native-owned land belonging to Doyon, Ltd., a leading Alaska Native Regional Corporation and one of Tectonic's largest shareholders. The current focus is on advancing the Chicken Mountain target, one of six multi-kilometre-scale intrusion zones at the Flat Gold Project, where drilling has achieved a 100% success rate across 206 holes to date.

Founded by key members of the Kaminak Gold team behind the discovery and advancement of the Coffee Gold Project, which was acquired by Goldcorp for $520 million in 2016, Tectonic brings a proven track record in exploration, project advancement, capital markets and value creation. Collectively, the team has helped identify more than 30 million ounces of gold, advanced 18 projects through to feasibility, permitted 20 projects, completed over $3 billion in mergers and acquisitions and raised more than $2 billion in capital.

Tectonic's mission is to be a shift in the game: working for our shareholders and the communities where we operate, putting people first, playing big and staying true to our word every step of the way.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda, President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact: Keren Yun, Vice President, Investor Relations, 1-888-685-8558 or investorrelations@tectonicmetals.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Historical Information and Visual Observations

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "potential," "target," or similar terminology, or that events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.??

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential for mineralization at Tectonic's projects; the nature, scope, and timing of future exploration activities; the interpretation of geological observations; the possible size or scale of mineralized systems; the receipt of regulatory approvals, and the anticipated benefits of current and future exploration programs.

This release also refers to historical information, including results from past exploration activities and placer production figures. Such historical information has not been independently verified by Tectonic, may not be reliable, and should not be relied upon as current, NI 43-101 compliant data.

In addition, this release contains, detailed geological notes, and descriptive observations such as alteration styles, mineralogy and visible gold. These observations are preliminary in nature, may not be representative of the entire interval or system, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of mineralized assay results or as the basis for any investment decision. Investors and readers are cautioned that visual estimates, core photographs, and geological descriptions are not substitutes for laboratory assay results and do not demonstrate the economic viability of any mineral deposit.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on a number of assumptions made as of the date such statements are provided, including, among others: assumptions regarding future gold and other metal prices; currency exchange and interest rates; favourable operating and political conditions; timely receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of labour, equipment, and services; stability of financial and capital markets; availability of financing on acceptable terms; accuracy of exploration data and geological models; and the ability to successfully advance planned exploration programs. Many of these assumptions are beyond the control of Tectonic and may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation: risks inherent to mineral exploration and development; volatility of commodity prices; changes in laws, regulations, and policies; delays or inability to obtain required approvals and permits; availability of financing; general economic, political, and market conditions; labour disputes and shortages; equipment and supply risks; environmental and social risks; competition; inaccuracies in exploration results or geological interpretations; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure filings.

Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, historical information, or preliminary visual geological observations. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Tectonic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.?

[i] All intervals are downhole lengths; true widths are unknown. Highlighted intervals above are selected results. Complete reported composites for all 15 holes are provided in Tables 1 and 2.

[ii] January 22, 2026 News Release: Tectonic Metals Drills 9.94 g/t Au Over 36.58 Metres Including 15.73 g/t Au Over 22.86 Metres with 104.23 g/t Au Over 3.05 Metres at Chicken Mountain, Flat Gold Project

SOURCE: Tectonic Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/tectonic-metals-drills-1.40-g%2ft-au-over-30.00-metres-including-4.58-g%2ft-au-ov-1219073