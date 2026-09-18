Tectonic Metals Inc.: Tectonic Metals Announces Results of the 2026 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Tectonic Metals Inc. ("Tectonic"or the "Company") (TSX-V: TECT; OTCQX: TETOF) is pleased to announce the voting results of its 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

Shareholders representing 58.44% of the Company's outstanding common shares as of the record date were represented at the Meeting. All matters presented at the Meeting were approved, including:

the election of all six director nominees, with the percentage of votes cast for each as follows:

Nominee Total "For" Votes Cast Votes "For" % Eira Thomas 71,994,220 99.88% Antonio Reda 71,995,120 99.89% Allison Rippin Armstrong 71,994,220 99.88% John Armstrong 71,995,120 99.89% Joseph J. Perkins 71,991,848 99.88% Michael W. Roper 71,992,348 99.88%

the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration , with 78,624,226 votes, or 99.95%, cast in favour;

, with 78,624,226 votes, or 99.95%, cast in favour; the approval of the Company's Advanced Notice Policy, with 56,617,300 votes, or 78.55%, cast in favour;

with 56,617,300 votes, or 78.55%, cast in favour; the approval of the Company's Equity Incentive Plan , with 70,674,270 votes, or 98.05%, cast in favour;

, with 70,674,270 votes, or 98.05%, cast in favour; the approval of the Company's Deferred Share Unit ("DSU") Plan , with 71,115,333 votes, or 98.66%, cast in favour; and,

, with 71,115,333 votes, or 98.66%, cast in favour; and, the approval of the DSU Grants, with 70,305,430 votes, or 98.67%, cast in favour.[1]

The Company thanks its shareholders for their participation in the Meeting and for their continued support of Tectonic.

About Tectonic Metals Inc.

Tectonic Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company led by an experienced and well-respected technical and financial team with a track record of wealth creation for shareholders. The Company is focused on exploring and developing its flagship Flat Gold Project in southwestern Alaska, covering 99,840 acres of predominantly Native-owned land belonging to Doyon, Ltd., a leading Alaska Native Regional Corporation and one of Tectonic's largest shareholders. The current focus is on advancing the Chicken Mountain target, one of six multi-kilometre-scale intrusion zones at the Flat Gold Project, where drilling has achieved a 100% success rate across 206 holes to date.

Founded by key members of the Kaminak Gold team behind the discovery and advancement of the Coffee Gold Project, which was acquired by Goldcorp for $520 million in 2016, Tectonic brings a proven track record in exploration, project advancement, capital markets and value creation. Collectively, the team has helped identify more than 30 million ounces of gold, advanced 18 projects through to feasibility, permitted 20 projects, completed over $3 billion in mergers and acquisitions and raised more than $2 billion in capital.

Tectonic's mission is to be a shift in the game: working for our shareholders and the communities where we operate, putting people first, playing big and staying true to our word every step of the way.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda, President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact: Keren Yun, Vice President, Investor Relations,

1-888-685-8558 or investorrelations@tectonicmetals.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Historical Information and Visual Observations

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "potential," "target," or similar terminology, or that events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.??

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential for mineralization at Tectonic's projects; the nature, scope, and timing of future exploration activities; the interpretation of geological observations; the possible size or scale of mineralized systems; the receipt of regulatory approvals, and the anticipated benefits of current and future exploration programs.

This release also refers to historical information, including results from past exploration activities and placer production figures. Such historical information has not been independently verified by Tectonic, may not be reliable, and should not be relied upon as current, NI 43-101 compliant data.

In addition, this release contains, detailed geological notes, and descriptive observations such as alteration styles, mineralogy and visible gold. These observations are preliminary in nature, may not be representative of the entire interval or system, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of mineralized assay results or as the basis for any investment decision. Investors and readers are cautioned that visual estimates, core photographs, and geological descriptions are not substitutes for laboratory assay results and do not demonstrate the economic viability of any mineral deposit.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on a number of assumptions made as of the date such statements are provided, including, among others: assumptions regarding future gold and other metal prices; currency exchange and interest rates; favourable operating and political conditions; timely receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of labour, equipment, and services; stability of financial and capital markets; availability of financing on acceptable terms; accuracy of exploration data and geological models; and the ability to successfully advance planned exploration programs. Many of these assumptions are beyond the control of Tectonic and may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation: risks inherent to mineral exploration and development; volatility of commodity prices; changes in laws, regulations, and policies; delays or inability to obtain required approvals and permits; availability of financing; general economic, political, and market conditions; labour disputes and shortages; equipment and supply risks; environmental and social risks; competition; inaccuracies in exploration results or geological interpretations; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure filings.

Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, historical information, or preliminary visual geological observations. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Tectonic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.?

[1] Excludes 821,428 shares held by insiders. SOURCE: Tectonic Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/tectonic-metals-announces-results-of-the-2026-annual-general-meeting-1223453