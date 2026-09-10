AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.: AtlasClear Holdings Executes Sixth Correspondent Broker-Dealer Agreement

Sixth Agreement Signed as Correspondent Pipeline Continues to Advance

Agreement Executed Through AtlasClearing, the Company's Correspondent Clearing Subsidiary

Executive and AML Teams Strengthened with Additions of Robinhood, Axos and Morgan Stanley Alumni

Company Expects to Timely File Its Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2026

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH) ("AtlasClear" or the "Company"), a company building regulated financial infrastructure for smaller institutions, fintechs and advisors, today announced the execution of its sixth correspondent broker-dealer agreement through AtlasClearing, Inc. (formerly Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc.) ("AtlasClearing"), the Company's wholly owned correspondent clearing subsidiary.

The agreement follows the fifth correspondent agreement announced in April and extends a pipeline that has advanced across consecutive quarters.

Infrastructure work completed during earlier correspondent integrations has shortened onboarding timelines and expanded the platform's capacity to clear for multiple correspondents concurrently. AtlasClearing has added operations staff to support current correspondent activity and near-term pipeline development. The Company has also strengthened its executive team with the addition of senior leaders formerly with Robinhood and Axos, and enhanced its anti-money laundering (AML) program with the addition of a compliance professional formerly with Morgan Stanley.

"A correspondent clearing platform becomes more valuable as you add relationships to infrastructure that is already built and operating," said John Schaible, Executive Chairman of AtlasClear Holdings. "Each agreement adds revenue potential on a cost base that is already largely in place, and six signed agreements tell us there is continued demand from firms looking for a clearing partner sized to the way they actually operate."

"Each of these agreements represents a firm that has decided to move its business, and our job from here is to make that transition as straightforward as we can for them," said Craig Ridenhour, President of AtlasClear Holdings. "The infrastructure work behind the platform was done with exactly this in mind, and the operations team we have added gives us the capacity to take it on."

AtlasClear continues to advance discussions with additional broker-dealers as it scales its correspondent clearing platform through AtlasClearing and expects to announce further agreements as they are executed.

Separately, the Company reminds investors that it expects to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a timely basis. The Company looks forward to reporting on a fiscal year in which it advanced its correspondent clearing strategy and strengthened the foundation of its platform, and encourages investors to review the Form 10-K in its entirety when it is filed.

About AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH) is building a technology-enabled financial services platform designed for trading, clearing, settlement, and banking for emerging financial institutions and fintechs. Through its wholly owned subsidiary AtlasClearing, Inc. (formerly Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc.), a full-service correspondent broker-dealer registered with the SEC and FINRA, and its planned acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, AtlasClear Holdings seeks to deliver a vertically integrated suite of brokerage, clearing, risk management, regulatory, and commercial banking solutions. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or X and visit www.atlasclear.com

To stay up to date on AtlasClear's platform strategy and market perspective, subscribe to the Company's YouTube channel and watch the Clearing the View by AtlasClear video series.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that reflect AtlasClear Holdings' current views with respect to, among other things, its future operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements in this communication may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions.



Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected future growth, strategic initiatives, the onboarding of the Company's correspondent broker-dealers and the timing and revenue contribution of those relationships, the expected timing of the filing of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 and the matters to be reported therein, the proposed acquisition of an institutional digital asset business and the proposed acquisitions of Ark Financial Services, Inc. and the Target, the anticipated timing and completion of the initial and second closings of the Dawson James transaction, the execution of definitive documentation, receipt of FINRA and other required regulatory and stockholder approvals, the anticipated growth of Dawson James's clearing activity through AtlasClearing, the expected revenue, net income and EBITDA contributions of the proposed acquisitions, the timing of any disclosure of the Target's identity, the Company's intention to refile its application to acquire Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, future financial performance, future capital markets activity, and the Company's ability to execute on its business strategy. The letter of intent for the digital asset acquisition and the amended Dawson James letter of intent are non-binding (other than certain customary provisions), and there can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be executed or that the proposed acquisitions will be completed on the terms described, or at all.



These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: AtlasClear's failure to enter into definitive agreements with the Target or the Dawson James parties, or its failure to complete the proposed acquisitions on favorable terms or at all; failure to receive the required regulatory approvals for the proposed acquisitions; AtlasClear's inability to integrate, and to realize the benefits of, the proposed acquisitions; the risk that AtlasClear does not refile its application for the acquisition of Commercial Bancorp or that the acquisition does not close as a result of the failure to satisfy the conditions to closing such acquisition (including, without limitation, the receipt of approval of Commercial Bancorp's stockholders and receipt of required regulatory approvals); delays in onboarding correspondent broker-dealers or the failure of correspondent relationships to generate the anticipated revenue; the risk that the Company does not file its Annual Report on Form 10-K within the time period anticipated; changes in general economic or political conditions; changes in the markets that AtlasClear targets; slowdowns in securities or digital asset trading or shifting demand for trading, clearing and settling financial products; and any change in laws applicable to AtlasClear or any regulatory or judicial interpretation thereof. For additional information regarding risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2025, as amended, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. AtlasClear undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

Email: AtlasClearIR@atlasclear.com