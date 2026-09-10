Ework Group AB: Ework acquires company in Germany

Ework Group strengthens European presence through strategic acquisition in Germany. The acquisition forms part of Ework's long-term growth strategy and ambition to further strengthen its position as a leading European provider of strategic talent solutions and independent contractor and consulting services.

Today Ework has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in the German company Astor Technik GmbH (registration number HRB 111303). The company currently has no operational activities.

Germany is one of Europe's largest consulting markets and represents an important strategic market for Ework.

The acquisition creates opportunities to offer a broader range of services to the German market through a so-called AÜG licence, where specialists can work directly within a client's organisation, follow the client's processes and priorities, and be managed by the client on a day-to-day basis.

"This model enables us to support German companies that use external specialists through MSP/VMS programmes, framework agreements and other procurement models where an AÜG licence may be required. It also gives us access to opportunities that we could not fully address before and adds another delivery model to our existing offering in Germany," says Katarzyna Milewska, Head of Market Global, Ework Group.

The purchase price amounts to 66 000 EUR and will be paid in cash.

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Almgren, CEO, Ework Group

daniel.almgren@eworkgroup.com

Katarzyna Milewska, Head of Market Global, Ework Group

katarzyna.milewska@eworkgroup.com