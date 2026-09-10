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WKN: A0X942 | ISIN: SE0002402701 | Ticker-Symbol: 1LK
Frankfurt
10.09.26 | 08:05
5,130 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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EWORK GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2026 14:40 Uhr
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Ework Group AB: Ework acquires company in Germany

Ework Group strengthens European presence through strategic acquisition in Germany. The acquisition forms part of Ework's long-term growth strategy and ambition to further strengthen its position as a leading European provider of strategic talent solutions and independent contractor and consulting services.

Today Ework has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in the German company Astor Technik GmbH (registration number HRB 111303). The company currently has no operational activities.

Germany is one of Europe's largest consulting markets and represents an important strategic market for Ework.

The acquisition creates opportunities to offer a broader range of services to the German market through a so-called AÜG licence, where specialists can work directly within a client's organisation, follow the client's processes and priorities, and be managed by the client on a day-to-day basis.

"This model enables us to support German companies that use external specialists through MSP/VMS programmes, framework agreements and other procurement models where an AÜG licence may be required. It also gives us access to opportunities that we could not fully address before and adds another delivery model to our existing offering in Germany," says Katarzyna Milewska, Head of Market Global, Ework Group.

The purchase price amounts to 66 000 EUR and will be paid in cash.

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Almgren, CEO, Ework Group

daniel.almgren@eworkgroup.com

Katarzyna Milewska, Head of Market Global, Ework Group

katarzyna.milewska@eworkgroup.com

The information was made public on 10 September 2026 at 14.40 CEST

About Ework Group
Ework Group is a leading consulting and workforce partner for comprehensive talent solutions and advisory with a global talent network of over 240,000 consultants specializing in IT/digitalization, R&D, engineering, and business development. The company is a leader in Northern Europe, with around 10,000 consultants on assignment, and is continuously expanding to meet customer needs. With a broad portfolio of talent solutions and deep industry insights, we help public and private clients effectively plan, acquire, and manage their workforce, including both permanent and contingent staff. Ework Group was founded in Sweden in 2000 and has operations in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Poland, Slovakia, and Belgium, with headquarters in Stockholm. Ework Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (EWRK). www.eworkgroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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