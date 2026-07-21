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WKN: A0X942 | ISIN: SE0002402701 | Ticker-Symbol: 1LK
Frankfurt
21.07.26 | 08:43
5,230 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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EWORK GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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EWORK GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2026 08:00 Uhr
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Ework Group AB: Ework Group publishes Interim Report, January - June 2026: Cautious market, increased order intake and strengthened position in the AI shift

With the new organisation in place, focus is on meeting the growing need for expertise driven by AI and digital transformation, strengthening our commercial ability and gaining market share.

The second quarter developed in line with our expectations, given the demand trend we have seen over recent quarters. The market continues to be characterised by caution among many customers. We noticed a certain increase in order intake during the quarter, but it is too early to speak of a broad recovery in demand. At the same time, we have continued to invest in our commercial capability and AI positioning to strengthen our competitiveness in the long term.


Second quarter 2026 compared to second quarter 2025

  • Net sales decreased by 13.0 percent to SEK 3,130.8 M (3,600.6).
  • Gross profit decreased by 13.9 percent to SEK 127.2 M (147.7).
  • Operating profit (EBIT) decreased by 37.4 percent to SEK 28.0 M (44.8).
  • Operating profit adjusted for items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 28.0 M (44.8).
  • Operating profit (EBIT) in relation to gross profit amounted to 22.0 percent (30.3).
  • Net financial items changed to SEK -5.4 M (-3.0).
  • Order intake increased by 5.4 percent to SEK 4,367 M (4,142).
  • Earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 1.00 (1.92).


First half of 2026 compared to 2025

  • Net sales decreased by 13.5 percent to SEK 6,152.7 M (7,111.2).
  • Gross profit decreased by 13.3 percent to SEK 251.6 M (290.3).
  • Operating profit (EBIT) decreased by 46.9 percent to SEK 42.0 M (79.0).
  • Operating profit adjusted for items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 51.4 M (79.0).
  • Operating profit (EBIT) in relation to gross profit amounted to 16.7 percent (27.2).
  • Net financial items improved to SEK -10.0 M (-15.9).
  • Order intake decreased by 3.4 percent to SEK 8,060 M (8,345).
  • Earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 1.42 (2.90).


The complete report is available at www.eworkgroup.com.

Today, 21 July, at 9:00 am (CEST), President and CEO Daniel Almgren together with CFO Johanna Estra will present the company's interim report for the second quarter 2026. Webcast: Presentation Q2 2026

For more information, please contact:

Johanna Estra, CFO, Ework Group
Tel: +46 70 366 76 46 Email: investorrelations@eworkgroup.com

Johan Lindbladh, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Ework Group

Tel: +46 70 820 44 05 Email: johan.lindbladh@eworkgroup.com

This Interim Report contains information that Ework Group AB (publ) is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was made public on 21 July 2026 at 08:00 CEST under the authority of the CEO.

About Ework Group
Ework Group is a leading consulting and workforce partner for comprehensive talent solutions and advisory with a global talent network of over 240,000 consultants specializing in IT/digitalization, R&D, engineering, and business development. The company is a leader in Northern Europe, with around 10,000 consultants on assignment, and is continuously expanding to meet customer needs. With a broad portfolio of talent solutions and deep industry insights, we help public and private clients effectively plan, acquire, and manage their workforce, including both permanent and contingent staff. Ework Group was founded in Sweden in 2000 and has operations in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Poland, Slovakia, and Belgium, with headquarters in Stockholm. Ework Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (EWRK). www.eworkgroup.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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