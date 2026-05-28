Ework Group AB: Ework Group signs Total Talent Management agreement with WirelessCar

Ework Group and WirelessCar have entered into a long-term partnership around Total Talent Management (TTM). The agreement establishes an integrated model for planning and managing both contingent and permanent talent based on the organisation's overall workforce needs.

By combining Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) services, Ework will support WirelessCar's global talent strategy and future workforce needs.

"We are proud that WirelessCar has chosen Ework as a long-term partner on this journey. The agreement reflects a clear shift in the market, where talent supply is becoming an increasingly strategic issue and organisations are seeking integrated solutions to secure the right skills, in the right place, at the right time," says Daniel Almgren, CEO of Ework Group.

The agreement represents an important milestone for Ework and highlights the growing importance of Total Talent Management as organisations seek greater flexibility, efficiency, and access to critical skills in a rapidly changing environment.

"As WirelessCar continues to grow globally, access to the right talent becomes increasingly important. Ework has demonstrated a strong understanding of our needs and has been a strategic partner in creating a more integrated and future-proof model for talent management," says Anna Gunlycke, Head of People & Talent Growth at WirelessCar.

The agreement further strengthens Ework's position within strategic talent solutions and confirms the growing demand for integrated approaches to future workforce and talent management.

For more information, please contact:

Michaela Abercrombie Simpson, PR & Communications Lead, Ework Group

+46 (0)736 301 403

michaela.abercrombie@eworkgroup.com