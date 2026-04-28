Ework Group AB: Ework Group publishes Interim Report, January - March 2026: Lower earnings, but a stronger foundation for future growth

Net sales amounted to SEK 3,021.9 M (3,510.6), a decrease of 13.9 percent compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Gross profit amounted to SEK 124.4 M (142.5) and operating profit (EBIT) to SEK 14.0 M (34.3). The result was negatively impacted by restructuring costs of approximately SEK 9 M, in accordance with what we communicated previously. Overall, the result for the quarter is in line with our expectations. The implemented organisational changes are expected to yield annual cost savings of approximately SEK 18 M, with full effect from 2027 onwards, and constitute an important step in the transition towards a more efficient, customer-oriented and commercially driven organisation.

At the presentation of our results for the fourth quarter 2025 we guided that 2026 would entail a decrease in EPS of 10 to 20 percent compared with 2025. During the first quarter 2026 the business developed in line with our expectations. Compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous year, we see a continued decrease in business volume, which is a consequence of the market situation we have seen for a long time with restraint and cutbacks among our clients. In parallel, we have implemented a transition in the organisation to create better conditions for long-term, scalable growth.

First quarter 2026 compared to first quarter 2025

Net sales decreased by 13.9 percent to SEK 3,021.9 M (3,510.6).

Gross profit decreased by 12.7 percent to SEK 124.4 M (142.5).

Operating profit (EBIT) decreased by 59.2 percent to SEK 14.0 M (34.3).

Operating profit adjusted for items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 23.4 M (34.3).

Operating profit (EBIT) in relation to gross profit amounted to 11.2 percent (24.0).

Net financial items improved to SEK -4.6 M (-12.9).

Order intake decreased by 12.1 percent to SEK 3,693 M (4,203).

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 0.42 (0.98).

The complete report is available at www.eworkgroup.com .



Today, 28 April, at 1:30 pm (CET), President and CEO Daniel Almgren together with CFO Johanna Estra will present the company's interim report for the first quarter 2026. Webcast: Presentation Q1 2026



For more information, please contact:



Johanna Estra, CFO, Ework Group

Tel: +46 70 366 76 46 Email: investorrelations@eworkgroup.com

Johan Lindbladh, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Ework Group

Tel: +46 70 820 44 05 Email: johan.lindbladh@eworkgroup.com