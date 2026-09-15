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EW

WKN: A0X942 | ISIN: SE0002402701 | Ticker-Symbol: 1LK
Frankfurt
15.09.26 | 08:36
5,040 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2026 11:15 Uhr
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Ework Group AB: Tetra Pak expands Ework's mandate in Sweden

Following more than a decade of collaboration, Tetra Pak has chosen to significantly expand Ework's scope and mandate in Sweden. The frame agreement covers all Tetra Pak entities in Sweden and appoints Ework as the sole MSP partner for interim consultants across all areas of expertise. Sweden will be the first market in the rollout of the Group's global MSP programme for contingent workforce management.

Ework and Tetra Pak have worked together since 2013 through an MSP solution for external workforce management. The new frame agreement represents a significant expansion of Ework's responsibilities and includes a broader scope within IT and engineering consultancy services, areas of central importance to Tetra Pak's operations in Sweden. The expanded mandate mainly covers Tetra Pak's operations in Lund, Sweden, a key hub for the company's research and development activities, but will also include additional sites in Sweden.

As part of the expanded collaboration, Ework will take on an even more central role in managing Tetra Pak's external workforce. Going forward, all suppliers of interim consultants will provide their services with Ework as the governing partner for procurement and supplier management, following jointly established procurement processes. This further strengthens Ework's position as a strategic partner for Tetra Pak's external talent needs in Sweden.

"Being entrusted with an expanded scope by a client we have worked with for more than ten years is a strong recognition of the value we create. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership with Tetra Pak and supporting its long-term access to the right external expertise in an efficient and flexible way", says Martin Svensson, Business Development & Solution Lead - MSP at Ework Group.

The frame agreement has a two-year term, with implementation beginning gradually in Q4 2026. The expanded delivery is expected to be fully implemented during 2027.

For more information, please contact:

Martin Svensson, Business Development & Solution Lead - MSP, Ework Group

+46 (0)8 50 60 55 00

martin.svensson@eworkgroup.com

Michaela Abercrombie Simpson, PR & Communications Lead, Ework Group

+46 (0)8 50 60 55 00

michaela.abercrombie@eworkgroup.com

The information was made public on 15 September 2026 at 11.15 CEST

About Ework Group
Ework Group is a leading consulting and workforce partner for comprehensive talent solutions and advisory with a global talent network of over 240,000 consultants specializing in IT/digitalization, R&D, engineering, and business development. The company is a leader in Northern Europe, with around 10,000 consultants on assignment, and is continuously expanding to meet customer needs. With a broad portfolio of talent solutions and deep industry insights, we help public and private clients effectively plan, acquire, and manage their workforce, including both permanent and contingent staff. Ework Group was founded in Sweden in 2000 and has operations in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Poland, Slovakia, and Belgium, with headquarters in Stockholm. Ework Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (EWRK). www.eworkgroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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