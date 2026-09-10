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WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
09.09.26 | 15:36
0,231 Euro
-2,61 % -0,006
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GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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PR Newswire
10.09.2026 15:12 Uhr
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GAC Partners with Villarreal CF to Strengthen European Engagement

VILLARREAL, Spain, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC has entered into a strategic partnership with Villarreal CF, becoming the LaLiga club's Official Automotive Partner. The agreement was signed at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Under the partnership, the GAC logo will appear on the left sleeve of Villarreal CF's first-team match shirts as the club competes in LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League.

Known as the Yellow Submarine, Villarreal CF is recognized for teamwork, resilience and sustained sporting performance. These qualities align with GAC's focus on innovation, product quality and continuous improvement, providing a shared foundation for the partnership.

Two key models in GAC's European lineup, the AION V and AION UT, will feature in related brand and fan activities. The AION V is an electric SUV developed for European families, while the AION UT is a compact electric hatchback designed for everyday mobility. The discipline, teamwork and resilience associated with football reflect the focus on safety, quality and practical usability that guides the development of both vehicles.

GAC and Villarreal CF plan to cooperate across match-related communications, brand experiences and fan engagement. Through football, a sport followed across markets and cultures, GAC aims to build closer connections with European consumers and communicate its positioning as a high-quality, high-tech and reliable mobility brand. Planned activities will combine the club's reach with opportunities for fans to experience GAC vehicles and learn more about the brand.

Europe is a strategic market in GAC's international development and an important center for automotive innovation and lower-carbon mobility. The company has advanced its European Market Plan through new product introductions, sales channel development, service support and localized operations. The Villarreal CF partnership adds a consumer engagement platform as GAC works to build a long-term presence and become more closely integrated into local markets.

GAC is also advancing its One GAC 2.0 global strategy across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, the CIS and Latin America. Guided by its Local For Local approach, the company works to integrate into individual markets, serve local customers and create long-term value with local partners. From Latin America to Europe, football partnerships help GAC connect with audiences through a shared interest. GAC will continue to work with international partners to support greener and more intelligent mobility.

For more information about GAC, visit https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow GAC on social media.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-partners-with-villarreal-cf-to-strengthen-european-engagement-302875349.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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