MicroVision, Inc.: MicroVision to Preview Next-Generation Lidar-Based Perception Platform at IAA Transportation 2026

New modular approach will bring together MicroVision lidar hardware, perception software and open sensor integration to enable flexible perception solutions across applications

REDMOND, WA AND HANOVER, GER / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in advanced perception technologies, today announced plans to unveil its MicroVision Perception Platform at IAA Transportation 2026 in Hanover, Germany next week, marking the next evolution of the company's Lidar 2.0 strategy.

The new modular platform is designed to bring together MicroVision's expanding portfolio of lidar hardware, perception software and open sensor integration into a flexible architecture that can be configured around the requirements of individual applications spanning automotive, commercial vehicles, industrial, security, defense and aerial use cases.

Rather than relying on a fixed sensor configuration or closed "black box" solution, the MicroVision Perception Platform is being designed to enable customers to combine the appropriate mix of short-, long- and emerging ultra-long-range sensing with perception software and additional sensor inputs.

At IAA, MicroVision will demonstrate how this approach can be applied across automotive, commercial vehicle and autonomous applications through multiple reference configurations and technology demonstrations.

"The future of perception isn't about finding one sensor or one configuration that works for everything," said Glen DeVos, Chief Executive Officer of MicroVision. "Different applications have different requirements, and we believe the future is about giving customers the flexibility to build the right perception solution around the problem they are trying to solve. At IAA, we'll show how MicroVision is bringing hardware, software and sensor integration together to make that possible."

Bringing Lidar 2.0 Into Focus

The MicroVision Perception Platform represents the next step in the company's Lidar 2.0 strategy: delivering the right sensing and perception capabilities at the right economics for the application.

MicroVision has built a portfolio spanning short- and long-range lidar, perception software, and SLAM capabilities, with emerging technologies including FMCW to further expand its portfolio.

The new platform is designed to bring these capabilities together within a common architecture, giving customers greater flexibility to select and configure technologies based on sensing range, field of view, operating environment, vehicle architecture and perception requirements.

At IAA, MicroVision will demonstrate several reference configurations designed to illustrate how individual technologies can work together as part of a broader perception architecture.

"What we'll unveil at IAA is bigger than any individual product," DeVos added. "It's about bringing the breadth of MicroVision's technology together and giving customers a flexible foundation for solving increasingly complex perception challenges."

See the MicroVision Perception Platform at IAA Transportation 2026

MicroVision will officially unveil the MicroVision Perception Platform at IAA Transportation 2026, September 15-20, in Hanover, Germany. In addition to the platform introduction, MicroVision will showcase new technology demonstrations and previews across its expanding sensing and perception portfolio.

MicroVision executives and technical leaders will also present at two sessions during the event:

Tuesday, 09/15 at 11-11:45 AM: Safety Starts at the Bumper: How Short-Range Perception Is Closing the Near-Field Gap in Commercial Vehicles

Wednesday, 09/16 at 2-2:45 PM: The Road to Safer Autonomy: How Long-Range Perception Technologies Are Transforming Commercial Vehicles

Visit MicroVision at Booth D02 in Hall 11 at IAA Transportation 2026.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for industrial, security & defense, and automotive markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors with varying wavelengths, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision, MicroVision HALO, IRIS, MOVIA, MOSAIK, and SENTINEL are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc., and SCANTINEL is a trademark of Scantinel GmbH, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Heidi Davidson - For MicroVision

heidi@galvanizeworldwide.com

(914) 441-6862

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/microvision-to-preview-next-generation-lidar-based-perception-pla-1218969