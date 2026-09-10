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WKN: A2R8JZ | ISIN: XS2056719359 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
10.09.26 | 10:16
75,70 
-0,63 % -0,48
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ACCESS Newswire
10.09.2026 15:38 Uhr
257 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

DP World Launches Global Education Program to Empower Young People in Ecuador

Partnership with Enseña Ecuador will provide over 150 high school students with practical skills in employability, leadership and personal development

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / DP World in Ecuador is expanding its investment in local education with the launch of the Global Education Program, an initiative designed to strengthen opportunities for young people while introducing them to the world of trade and logistics.

Developed in partnership with Enseña Ecuador, part of the global Teach For All movement, the program will benefit over 150 students in their junior and senior years of high school from the Luis Fernando Vivero and Jorge Yunes Huesped public educational institutions in Posorja and El Morro.

Through a combination of educational resources, practical learning and employee mentorship, the program aims to help students build skills that can support their transition from school to higher education and the workforce.

Connecting Education With Employability

For young people preparing to take their next steps after high school, technical knowledge is only part of the equation. Communication, teamwork, leadership and the ability to navigate new professional environments can also play an important role in creating opportunities.

The Global Education Program is designed with those needs in mind. Students will participate in sessions focused on employability, leadership, teamwork, effective communication and socioemotional skills, providing opportunities to develop capabilities they can apply at school, in their communities and eventually in the workplace.

The program will also introduce participants to trade and logistics, helping students living in communities connected to DP World's operations better understand the industry and the range of professional pathways within it.

Backed by an investment in educational resources and learning tools, the initiative combines classroom learning with practical experiences intended to support students' personal and professional development.

DP World Employees Step Up as Mentors

DP World employees in Ecuador are central to the program's approach.

Through employee volunteering, DP World team members will serve as mentors to participating students, sharing their professional experiences and providing guidance throughout the learning journey. By connecting students directly with people working in the logistics sector, the program gives participants an opportunity to learn about professional life from those experiencing it firsthand.

Employees will also help students recognize their own strengths, explore future possibilities and understand how skills such as collaboration, communication and leadership translate into the workplace.

The mentorship component reflects a broader goal of the program: going beyond the transfer of knowledge to help young people develop the confidence and practical capabilities to pursue their potential.

Turning Learning Into Community Impact

Students will have an opportunity to put those lessons into practice as the program progresses.

The first group completed its learning journey in August, culminating in the presentation of group projects, where students applied the knowledge and skills developed during the program to projects intended to generate positive outcomes for their schools.

This hands-on component allows participants to move from learning about teamwork, leadership and communication to applying those skills together around a shared objective. It also encourages students to consider how their ideas and abilities can contribute to the communities around them.

Investing in the Next Generation

For DP World, the Global Education Program represents an investment not only in individual students, but also in the long-term strength of the communities surrounding its operations.

By working alongside Enseña Ecuador and mobilizing employees as volunteers and mentors, DP World is connecting education with professional experience and helping students develop skills that can remain relevant well beyond the program itself.

The initiative builds on DP World's commitment to supporting education, developing local talent and expanding opportunities in its communities of influence.

As the first students complete the program and bring their projects to life, the effort demonstrates how collaboration between businesses, educators, employees and young people can help translate education into opportunity - while preparing a new generation with the skills to participate in an increasingly connected world.


DP World expands investment in local education with the launch of the Global Education Program in Ecuador

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DP World
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/dp-world-launches-global-education-program-to-empower-young-people-in-ecuador-1219164

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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