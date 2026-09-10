Suntex Enterprises, Inc.: Suntex Enterprises Executes Definitive Agreement for $250 Million Royal Links Development

Majority ownership transaction advances Suntex's $575 million Alberta development platform and marks the next stage of its $1 billion+ North American development pipeline

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Suntex Enterprises, Inc. (OTCID:SNTX) ("Suntex" or the "Company"), an integrated real estate development, construction and infrastructure company, today announced the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire a majority ownership interest in the real estate underlying Royal Links, a large-scale development in Leduc, Alberta, Canada.

Royal Links is projected to generate approximately $250 million in development revenue over an anticipated 3-5 year development lifecycle. The definitive agreement represents a significant advancement of the project from Suntex's previously announced development pipeline toward ownership and execution.

Under the agreement, Suntex will commit approximately $7 million toward its majority ownership position in the underlying real estate. Project-level financing is in place to support development, allowing Suntex to concentrate corporate capital on real estate ownership while development capital is provided at the project level.

Royal Links is one of two major developments comprising Suntex's Alberta development platform. Meridian, also located in Leduc, is currently projected to generate approximately $325 million in development revenue. Together, Royal Links and Meridian represent approximately $575 million in projected development revenue and form a significant component of the Company's previously announced $1 billion+ North American development pipeline.

From Pipeline to Execution

The Royal Links definitive agreement marks an important transition in Suntex's development strategy.

The Company spent the previous phase identifying projects, establishing development relationships and assembling its North American pipeline. Suntex is now focused on converting that pipeline into ownership positions and executable developments.

Engineering, geotechnical work, planning and other pre-development activities associated with Royal Links are advancing as the project progresses through its development cycle.

Suntex's strategy is not dependent on completing one development before beginning another. Royal Links, Meridian and additional opportunities throughout Canada and the United States are intended to advance concurrently at different stages of acquisition, engineering, financing, permitting, infrastructure, construction, sales and asset ownership.

Building an Integrated Development Company

Suntex is building an integrated platform designed to participate across the real estate development lifecycle.

The Company's capabilities span real estate ownership, development, infrastructure and site development, general construction, electrical and specialized construction, property sales and select long-term asset ownership.

By combining ownership and development with operating capabilities, Suntex is positioned to participate across multiple stages of value creation rather than limiting its role to traditional construction services.

Royal Links represents that model in practice: majority ownership of the underlying real estate combined with development, project-level financing and operating execution.

Capital Following Strategy

Suntex is structuring its expansion around a disciplined capital model: corporate capital toward ownership and project-level capital toward development.

Rather than requiring the parent company to directly capitalize the full development requirements of Royal Links, Suntex will commit approximately $7 million toward its majority ownership position while project-level financing supports development.

The structure is designed to preserve financial flexibility at the parent-company level while allowing Suntex to pursue developments substantially larger than the corporate capital committed to the underlying real estate.

Suntex also intends to support its Royal Links commitment through the monetization and redeployment of existing Company assets, including anticipated proceeds from its previously announced beverage division transaction, together with other available Company resources.

The capital allocation reflects Suntex's continued concentration around its core business of real estate ownership, development, infrastructure and construction.

Capital is following strategy.

Javier Leal, Chief Executive Officer of Suntex Enterprises, commented:

"The pipeline was the first step. Definitive agreements, ownership and execution are what matter now."

"Royal Links represents the model we are building at Suntex: own the real estate, develop the project, finance development at the project level where appropriate and utilize our operating capabilities across the development cycle."

"We're also not building one project at a time. Royal Links, Meridian and additional opportunities across our North American pipeline are intended to advance in parallel. Our objective is to build a development company capable of owning and executing multiple large-scale projects at the same time."

Expanding the Alberta Platform

Royal Links is projected to generate approximately $250 million in development revenue, while Meridian is currently projected to generate approximately $325 million.

Together, the two Leduc developments represent approximately $575 million in projected development revenue.

Suntex continues to expand the capabilities supporting its Canadian operations, including local development expertise, execution resources, relationships and financing capabilities.

The Company is also in discussions regarding a potential major acquisition of its Canadian development partner. If completed, the acquisition could further integrate Canadian development expertise, project infrastructure, relationships and execution capabilities directly into Suntex.

The potential acquisition is separate from the executed Royal Links definitive agreement. Discussions remain ongoing, and no definitive acquisition agreement has been executed.

From $1 Billion+ Pipeline to Development

Suntex has previously announced more than $1 billion in projected development opportunities across Canada and the United States.

The Company's focus is now on converting those opportunities into ownership, development and execution.

Royal Links represents a tangible step in that transition.

Pipeline ? Ownership ? Development ? Execution ? Assets.

About Suntex Enterprises, Inc.

Suntex Enterprises, Inc. (OTCID: SNTX) is an integrated real estate development, construction and infrastructure company focused on developing and owning real assets across North America.

Through its operating subsidiaries and development relationships, Suntex participates across multiple stages of the real estate development lifecycle, including land ownership, development, infrastructure, general construction and specialized construction services.

The Company is advancing development opportunities throughout the United States and Canada as it builds a scalable platform centered on ownership, development, construction and long-term asset creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Royal Links transaction, project financing, development activities and timelines, projected development revenue, Royal Links, Meridian and other development opportunities, the beverage division transaction, the potential acquisition of Suntex's Canadian development partner and the Company's future business plans.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Projected revenue, timelines and pipeline amounts are estimates and do not represent guaranteed, contracted or currently recognized revenue. There can be no assurance that anticipated transactions, financing or development activities will be completed on expected terms or timelines. Suntex undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

Suntex Enterprises, Inc.

OTCID: SNTX

Website: www.SuntexEnterprises.com

Email: Corp@SuntexEnterprises.com

X: @SuntexCorp

CEO on X: @Javilealoficial

SOURCE: Suntex Enterprises, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/suntex-enterprises-executes-definitive-agreement-for-250-million-royal-1219152