Suntex Enterprises, Inc.: Suntex Enterprises Launches Ambitious $1 Billion+ North American Real Estate Development Initiative

Two major Alberta projects are projected to generate approximately $575 million in revenue as Suntex expands its integrated development, construction, and ownership platform throughout Canada and the United States.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2026 / Suntex Enterprises, Inc. (OTCID:SNTX) ("Suntex" or the "Company"), a dynamic operating and holding company dedicated to real estate development, construction, infrastructure, and land, proudly announces the signing of a Letter of Intent ("LOI") that advances a transformative multiyear real estate development partnership across North America.

The LOI builds upon the Canadian development relationship unveiled by Suntex in July 2026 and lays the groundwork for a robust initial portfolio of large-scale development opportunities designed to drive substantial growth across the Company's expanding North American platform.

The portfolio is anchored by Royal Links in Leduc, Alberta, and Meridian in Alberta, representing $575 million in combined project revenue. Additional development opportunities are being pursued across Oklahoma, Missouri, and Texas, bringing the Company's identified North American development pipeline to more than $1 billion over the next three to five years.

The strategy extends beyond traditional construction. Suntex is positioning itself to participate across ownership, land development, construction, infrastructure, and asset monetization, creating multiple avenues of economic participation throughout the development lifecycle.

With the LOI executed, Suntex is moving into the next stage of the relationship, beginning with Royal Links, where pre-development activity is underway and land development is scheduled to begin in Q4 2026.

Royal Links Establishes the Foundation

Royal Links is a proposed 134-acre master-planned development in Leduc, Alberta, representing the first major project expected to advance under the relationship.

The current plan includes approximately 112.7 developable acres and 979 planned residential lots, including 573 single-family lots and 404 semi-detached and townhome lots, together with multifamily and commercial parcels.

The master plan also incorporates school and park space, stormwater management, environmental areas, roads, and supporting community infrastructure.

Royal Links represents $250 million in project revenue through full development.

Geotechnical and engineering activities are already in motion, with the engineering team engaged and preparing the land development infrastructure program. Initial development activity is focused on site servicing, utilities, roads, stormwater systems, and other civil infrastructure required for the phased buildout.

Suntex intends to participate in funding and advancing Royal Links as the project moves into development.

The Company's contemplated participation extends beyond construction services. Suntex expects to maintain an ownership interest in the project, participate in the economics generated through development and lot sales, and generate construction and infrastructure opportunities throughout the development process.

The model is designed to allow Suntex to benefit at multiple stages of the same project - ownership, development, construction, and monetization.

Meridian Adds Scale to the Canadian Portfolio

Meridian represents the second major Alberta development contemplated under the relationship and represents $325 million in project revenue.

Together, Royal Links and Meridian establish an initial Canadian development portfolio representing $575 million in project revenue.

Additional information regarding Meridian will be disclosed as the project reaches appropriate development and disclosure milestones.

Building Operating Capabilities in Canada

Suntex is working to establish the operating capabilities necessary to execute its Canadian pipeline.

The Company is currently negotiating the acquisition of an established Canada-based real estate development company. Upon completion, the acquisition would provide Suntex with an experienced Canadian operating platform supporting planning, development, management, and execution across the Company's Canadian projects.

The strategy is designed to place operating capabilities directly within the markets where Suntex intends to develop.

In Canada, the proposed acquisition would support Canadian operations. In the United States, Suntex intends to utilize its existing businesses and capabilities across development, general construction, electrical, infrastructure, and land operations.

Together, these capabilities are intended to position Suntex to participate across multiple stages of development on both sides of the border.

U.S. Development Expansion

Suntex is also pursuing development opportunities across Oklahoma, Missouri, and Texas.

The Company's existing U.S. operating businesses provide the infrastructure to participate beyond project ownership and development economics, including construction and infrastructure work generated as projects advance.

Each opportunity will be evaluated based on its economics, ownership structure, capital requirements, and strategic fit within the broader Suntex platform.

Suntex expects to provide project-specific disclosures as individual opportunities advance.

A Vertically Integrated Development Model

The broader strategy represents an evolution in how Suntex intends to create value.

Rather than operating primarily as a third-party contractor, Suntex is building a model that combines real estate ownership with development and operating capabilities.

Where Suntex maintains an ownership interest, the Company intends to create value through the development of the underlying land, participate in construction and infrastructure activity, and ultimately realize development economics through the sale or monetization of lots and other real estate assets.

The strategy is clear: own, develop, build, and monetize.

This structure is designed to create multiple sources of economic participation from the same project while building a larger portfolio of tangible assets and development interests over time.

Strategic Divestiture Sharpens Suntex's Focus

As the development platform expands, Suntex is repositioning the Company around the long-term core of its business: real estate development, construction, infrastructure, and land ownership.

Suntex is currently working to complete the $5 million sale of its beverage division. The proposed divestiture is intended to simplify the Company's operating structure, sharpen its strategic focus, and unlock capital created through businesses and assets Suntex has already built.

Upon completion, Suntex intends to redeploy proceeds from the transaction into its expanding real estate development platform and related opportunities, providing additional internal capital to support the Company's next phase of growth.

Suntex also intends to dedicate $1 million of the transaction proceeds to a Company share repurchase program scheduled to begin in October 2026, subject to final authorization and applicable securities laws and regulations.

Management views the transaction as more than the sale of a business division. It represents an opportunity to monetize value Suntex has already created and redeploy that equity into the core of the Company's future strategy.

The planned divestiture further positions Suntex around the businesses and assets that form the core of its development platform, while allowing the Company to redeploy capital created within its existing portfolio toward future growth and its common stock.

The capital allocation strategy is straightforward: build value, monetize selectively, and redeploy capital where management believes it can create greater long-term value for shareholders.

Capital Strategy

Suntex intends to combine internally generated and redeployed capital with project-level financing, development financing, joint ventures, and other asset-level capital structures appropriate to individual developments.

The objective is to match capital with individual project economics while maintaining discipline at the parent-company level and limiting unnecessary reliance on public-company equity issuance during the Company's early stages of growth.

Material financing structures and economic interests will be disclosed as individual projects advance.

Management Commentary

"The signing of this LOI marks the next stage of a relationship we first introduced to shareholders in July," said Javier Leal, Chief Executive Officer of Suntex Enterprises.

"We are moving from evaluating opportunities to advancing projects. Royal Links gives us a clear starting point, Meridian adds significant scale, and the opportunities in the United States provide a path for continued expansion."

"Our strategy is to participate in more than one layer of the economics. Where Suntex participates as an owner, we intend to capture value from the underlying asset, the development of the land, construction and infrastructure activity, and ultimately the monetization of finished lots and assets."

Leal continued:

"We are building the operating infrastructure around that strategy. We already have companies capable of performing across multiple stages of development in the United States, and we are negotiating the acquisition of a Canadian developer to establish those capabilities in Canada."

"The planned sale of our beverage division is part of the same strategy. We built value in those businesses, and we now have an opportunity to convert that value into capital for the next stage of Suntex while dedicating $1 million toward our planned share repurchase program."

"Our direction is clear. We are concentrating Suntex around real estate, construction, infrastructure, and land; building ownership into the model; and putting our capital and operating companies behind that strategy. The opportunity is significant. Now we have to execute."

Building for Long-Term Scale

Suntex is building its next phase around operating cash flow, disciplined capital allocation, and tangible asset ownership.

Royal Links provides the initial development foundation. Meridian adds scale. The U.S. pipeline provides geographic expansion. The proposed Canadian acquisition is intended to add operating capability, while the planned beverage divestiture would provide additional capital to deploy behind the strategy.

Together, these initiatives are intended to reposition Suntex as a more focused North American real estate development and construction enterprise capable of participating across the economic lifecycle of the assets it develops.

The Company's focus is now on converting its identified pipeline into active developments, operating revenue, and tangible assets capable of contributing to Suntex over the long term.

Suntex expects to provide additional updates as projects reach material financing, planning, engineering, approval, and construction milestones.

About Suntex Enterprises, Inc.

Suntex Enterprises, Inc. (OTCID:SNTX) is an operating and holding company focused on real estate development, construction, infrastructure, and land.

Through its operating businesses and development relationships, Suntex seeks to participate across multiple stages of the development lifecycle, including ownership, development, construction, infrastructure, and asset monetization.

The Company's long-term objective is to build a scalable enterprise supported by operating cash flow, tangible assets, and disciplined capital allocation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Suntex Enterprises, Inc.'s development projects, anticipated project revenues, acquisitions, ownership interests, financing, construction activities, proposed beverage division sale, planned share repurchase program, business strategy, and future growth.

These statements are based on current expectations and management estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

References to $250 million in project revenue for Royal Links, $325 million for Meridian, $575 million for the combined Canadian opportunities, and the broader $1 billion+ North American development pipeline reflect management's current estimates based on contemplated development plans and do not represent contracted, recognized, or guaranteed revenue.

The developments, proposed Canadian acquisition, $5 million beverage division sale, intended use of proceeds, and $1 million share repurchase program scheduled to begin in October 2026 remain subject to applicable definitive agreements, financing, approvals, corporate authorization, market conditions, and other customary requirements.

Suntex undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor & Media Contact

Suntex Enterprises, Inc.

OTCID:SNTX

Website: www.SuntexEnterprises.com

Email: Corp@SuntexEnterprises.com

X: @SuntexCorp

CEO on X: @Javilealoficial

SOURCE: Suntex Enterprises, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/suntex-enterprises-launches-ambitious-1-billion-north-american-real-es-1216856