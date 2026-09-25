Suntex Enterprises, Inc.: Suntex Enterprises Retires 50 Million Common Shares and Announces Planned 25% Reduction in Authorized Shares

Completed retirement reduces outstanding common shares by 6.48%, reinforcing capital discipline alongside the Company's development and operating priorities.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / Suntex Enterprises, Inc. (OTCID:SNTX) ("Suntex" or the "Company") today announced the completed retirement of 50 million common shares, reducing its outstanding common shares from 771,550,223 to 721,550,223. The Company also announced plans to reduce its authorized common shares by 25%, from 1 billion to 750 million, subject to completion of the necessary corporate actions and filings.

These initiatives reflect Suntex's commitment to disciplined capital management as it advances its real estate development, construction and infrastructure businesses. The completed retirement reduces outstanding common shares by approximately 6.48%, while the planned authorized share reduction would lower the ceiling for future common share issuance by 250 million shares.

"Our responsibility is to grow the business while protecting the interests of the shareholders who own it," said Javier Leal, Chief Executive Officer of Suntex Enterprises. "Retiring 50 million shares and pursuing a lower authorized share ceiling put that responsibility into practice. As we advance our developments in Texas and Canada, we will evaluate capital decisions with the same discipline we apply to our projects: the economics must support the long-term interests of the Company and its shareholders."

Strengthening the Capital Structure

The completed retirement increases the proportional common equity ownership of shareholders whose holdings remain unchanged. Each retained common share now represents a larger percentage of Suntex's outstanding common stock.

The planned reduction in authorized common shares would establish a tighter framework for future common equity issuance. Together, these actions address both the Company's existing outstanding share count and its authorized capacity for additional issuance.

Suntex will confirm completion of the authorized share reduction once the required corporate actions and filings become effective.

Aligning Capital With Operating Priorities

Suntex's primary focus remains advancing its development initiatives in Texas and Canada while strengthening the capacity and performance of its construction and infrastructure businesses. Management's priorities include executing contracted work, progressing development milestones and allocating resources to opportunities supported by sound project economics.

The Company views capital structure discipline as an integral part of this strategy. Management intends to assess future uses of equity against their expected contribution to operating performance, asset growth and long-term shareholder value.

"We are building Suntex with a clear set of priorities: deliver our projects, strengthen our operating companies and earn an appropriate return on the capital we commit," Leal added. "Shareholders should be able to measure our progress through completed actions and business results. This retirement is one of those completed actions, and we intend to bring that same accountability to the next stage of growth."

About Suntex Enterprises, Inc.

Suntex Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: SNTX) focuses on real estate development, construction and infrastructure through its operating subsidiaries and development initiatives in the United States and Canada. The Company's strategy centers on expanding its operating businesses, developing its asset base and creating long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the planned reduction in authorized common shares, development initiatives, operating expansion, capital allocation and shareholder value objectives. These statements reflect management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including completion of necessary corporate actions and filings, financing availability, project approvals, construction costs, execution risks and market conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Suntex Enterprises, Inc.

Email: IR@SuntexEnterprises.com

Website: www.SuntexEnterprises.com

Corporate X: @SuntexCorp

CEO X: @javilealoficial

SOURCE: Suntex Enterprises, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/suntex-enterprises-retires-50-million-common-shares-and-announces-plan-1227207