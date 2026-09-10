ZULIE VENTURE INC DBA CELLPAY: Cash In. Tap Out. CellPay Launches ZivoMoney - The Prepaid Visa Card That Lives in Your Phone

Nearly 25 million U.S. households are unbanked or underbanked. ZivoMoney turns cash into a Visa Prepaid card that can be added to Apple Pay and Google Pay the same day - and CellPay's API lets any retailer or platform offer it to their own customers.

STAFFORD, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / CellPay, the Texas-based payments platform behind more than $1 billion in processed transaction volume across 1,000+ retail locations, today launched the ZivoMoney Single Load Visa Prepaid Card - a cash-purchased prepaid card that can be added to Apple Pay and Google Pay the same day it is bought.

The digital economy runs on tap-to-pay and online checkout. Millions of Americans still run on cash. According to the FDIC's most recent National Survey of Unbanked and Underbanked Households, 4.2 percent of U.S. households - roughly 5.6 million - have no bank account at all, and another 14.2 percent, about 19 million households, hold an account but still rely on nonbank financial services to get through the month. They are shut out of digital commerce not because they lack money, but because the system was not built around how they get paid.

ZivoMoney closes that gap: pay cash at a participating retailer, add the card to Apple Pay or Google Pay, and use it anywhere Visa debit cards are accepted in the United States - in minutes, not days.

"Fintech keeps building for people who already have five apps and three credit cards," said Parvez "Peter" Jasani, Founder and CEO of CellPay. "We build for the person who gets paid Friday in cash and needs to buy something online Friday night. ZivoMoney turns that cash into tap-to-pay before they have walked back to their car."

What ZivoMoney Offers

Wallet-ready - add to Apple Pay or Google Pay and pay in-store or online, same day

Cash in, digital out - no bank account and no credit check required

Accepted anywhere Visa debit cards are accepted in the United States

Single load up to $999.99 - non-reloadable, no ATM withdrawals

API-ready - retailers, platforms, and fintechs can embed ZivoMoney through CellPay's API

Fees vary by participating retailer and are disclosed before purchase. The full fee schedule is available at zivomoney.com.

Not Just a Card - a Distribution Platform

ZivoMoney ships with an API, letting retailers, marketplaces, and fintech platforms issue wallet-ready prepaid cards to their own customers without building a card program from scratch.

"We built ZivoMoney around how our customers actually live," said John Lim, Chief Operating Officer of CellPay. "They pay cash and walk out with a card that works on their phone the same day. Now any business can plug into our API and put that same capability in front of their own customers. We are not just selling a card - we are opening up the rails."

A Decade in the Cash Economy

Parvez Jasani built CellPay inside the cash economy starting in 2016, standing behind retail counters while venture-backed fintech chased the already-banked. "I have spent ten years in the neighborhood big finance flies over," Jasani said. "Nearly six million people have run more than a billion dollars through us - not because we had the fanciest app, but because we showed up where they live. ZivoMoney is a decade of that pressed into one card: respect people's cash, respect their time, and give them the same digital access everyone else already has."

Berkeley Payment Solutions serves as program manager for ZivoMoney. "CellPay knows exactly who they serve," said Lawrence Tepperman, CEO of Berkeley Payment Solutions. "Our role was to turn that understanding into a live card program fast, and to stand behind the rails so it just works. That is what Berkeley exists to do."

Availability

The ZivoMoney Single Load Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Sunrise Banks, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Program management is provided by Berkeley Payment Solutions.

Cardholder support: 1-888-988-7348. Businesses interested in API access can inquire at zivomoney.com.

About CellPay

CellPay (Zulie Ventures Inc.) is a Stafford, Texas-based payments platform founded in 2016, serving 1,000+ retail merchant locations nationwide with prepaid wireless, bill payment, gift card, and prepaid card products. CellPay ranked No. 5 overall on the 2020 Inc. 5000 with 25,358 percent three-year revenue growth, and has processed more than $1 billion in lifetime transaction volume for nearly six million consumers. Learn more at cellpay.net.

About Berkeley Payment Solutions

Berkeley Payment Solutions is a technology company that enables organizations to build, launch, and scale their own white-label banking, payments, and card solutions. Berkeley replaces the fragmented web of issuers, processors, compliance vendors, and fulfillment houses with a single platform and a single relationship, covering card issuance, real-time money movement, compliance, and cardholder experience. Trusted by banks, governments, and enterprises since 2006, Berkeley serves clients across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit berkeleypayment.com.

Media Contact

Jorge Gonzalez

Director of Business Development, CellPay

jorge@getcellpay.com

SOURCE: ZULIE VENTURE INC DBA CELLPAY

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/cash-in.-tap-out.-cellpay-launches-zivomoney-the-prepaid-visar-card-that-lives-i-1209794